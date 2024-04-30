Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

5 Takeaways from Global Negotiations on Treaty to End Plastic Pollution

The last meeting was marred by disagreements.

Jennifer McDermott
Apr 30, 2024
A person walks past an art installation outside a United Nations conference on plastics on April 23, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario.
A person walks past an art installation outside a United Nations conference on plastics on April 23, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The world's nations finished a round of negotiations early Tuesday on a treaty to end plastic pollution and made more progress than they have in three prior meetings.

Coming into Ottawa, many feared the effort would stall to craft the first legally binding treaty on plastics pollution, including in the oceans. The last meeting was marred by disagreements and there was much left to do.

But instead, there has been a "monumental change in the tone and in the energy," said Julie Dabrusin, a Canadian parliamentary secretary.

It was the fourth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution session. For the first time, the nations began negotiating over the text of what is supposed to become a global treaty. They agreed to keep working between now and the next and final committee meeting this fall in South Korea.

"We are working toward a world where we won't have plastic litter everywhere in our ecosystems," Jyoti Mathur-Filipp, the executive secretary of the committee, said in an interview. "The energy is there, the will is there and I know we will get an instrument by the end of the year."

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the meeting:

1. NATIONS ARE NEGOTIATING

The talk shifted in Ottawa from sharing ideas to negotiating treaty language. Finally, said Santos Virgílio, Angola's chief negotiator. Time was wasted in previous meetings, Virgílio said, but this time many arguments had been exhausted and it was time to find solutions.

"It's big, because we have been going round and round during these sessions without showing direction," he said in an interview. "But at least now, people are showing, OK, they have goodwill."

2. LIMITING HOW MUCH PLASTIC IS MADE IS ON THE TABLE

Most contentious is the idea of limiting how much plastic is manufactured globally. Currently, that remains in the text over the strong objections of plastic-producing countries and companies and oil and gas exporters. Most plastic is made from fossil fuels and chemicals.

Graham Forbes, head of the Greenpeace delegation in Ottawa, said massively reducing plastic production is the most important thing the treaty can do because it's impossible to end plastic pollution otherwise.

Plastic production continues to ramp up globally and is projected to double or triple by 2050 if nothing changes. Plastic producers and chemical companies want a treaty that focuses on recycling plastic and reuse, sometimes referred to as "circularity."

3. TREATY WORK WILL CONTINUE UNTIL THE NEXT MEETING

The negotiators agreed to keep working on the treaty in the coming months. Expert working groups will collect information and expertise to inform the negotiations at the final meeting in South Korea in the fall.

Without this preparation work between meetings, it would've been daunting to complete the negotiations this year.

The topics they'll work on in between sessions are one indication of their priorities for the final round of talks. Plastic production won't be a focus for the working groups. Instead they will focus on how to finance the implementation of the treaty, assess the chemicals of concern in plastic products and look at how products are designed.

4. MANY BORE WITNESS TO PLASTIC POLLUTION

Waste pickers have been on the frontlines of trying to solve plastic pollution for decades, said John Chweya, a 33-year-old waste picker representing Kenyan waste pickers.

They collect, sort, recycle and sell plastics that would otherwise pile up or be burned. They're exposed to hazardous materials and can suffer from respiratory illnesses, skin infections and other diseases. They want a treaty that recognizes the role they play and helps waste pickers transition to safer jobs.

"We've given this problem that this treaty is trying to solve our lives," Chweya said.

In Malawi, Tiwonge Mzumara-Gawa sees plastic bags littering the lands where goats and cows graze and people burning waste behind their homes because there is no waste collection. She believes it'll take a global agreement for the national government to do more to address plastic pollution. Mzumara-Gawa is a campaigner for the Christian charity Tearfund.

Frankie Orona told negotiators their decisions affect peoples' lives and health. Indigenous land, water and air are being contaminated as fossil fuels are extracted and plastic is manufactured using hazardous chemicals, said Orona, executive director of the Texas-based Society of Native Nations.

"We're here to make sure our voices are being heard," he said. "Our communities have been disproportionately impacted for decades, Indigenous and black and brown communities."

5. NEGOTIATORS AIM TO FINALIZE TREATY THIS FALL

They plan to finish negotiating in South Korea so the treaty can be adopted next year at a diplomatic conference. It's an extremely short timeline for negotiations, meant to match the urgency of the problem.

Dabrusin, of Canada, said she's more hopeful than ever that an ambitious treaty to end plastic pollution will be adopted on schedule. Over the past week, she said she has heard from so many people that this is what they want — from businesses and environmental advocates to waste pickers and residents of communities littered with plastic.

"We're hearing many voices coming together," she said. "That's a beautiful moment when you can see that synergy, that it's economic, it's environmental, it's for health reasons. And there is that momentum right now."

Latest in Energy
A person walks past an art installation outside a United Nations conference on plastics on April 23, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario.
5 Takeaways from Global Negotiations on Treaty to End Plastic Pollution
April 30, 2024
Natron Blue Pack
Natron Energy Begins Full-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries
April 29, 2024
Wind
Tribes Want U.S Appeals Court to Weigh In on $10B SunZia Energy Transmission Project
April 26, 2024
A closed wet battery recycling system can capture black mass more effectively and at far improved purity if properly designed and built by companies experienced with these techniques.
Lithium Battery Recycling: The Dry Versus Wet Debate
April 26, 2024
Related Stories
Wind
Energy
Tribes Want U.S Appeals Court to Weigh In on $10B SunZia Energy Transmission Project
Zich Shirley Meng 051 1024x683
Energy
Resurgence Startup ExPost Awarded $8M from DOE in Bid to Improve Battery Recycling
23 G07914 Direct Lithium Extraction Infographic Pcg V4 (1)
Energy
Chemists Invent Efficient Way to Extract Lithium from Mining Sites, Oil Fields, Used Batteries
Wind turbines operate at an energy plant near Stetten, north of Kaiserslautern, Germany, as the sun rises on, March 19, 2024. According to a new report published Tuesday, April 16, 2024, last year, marked the best year for new wind projects.
Energy
2023 Was a Record Year for Wind Installations
More in Energy
Natron Blue Pack
Energy
Natron Energy Begins Full-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries
Natron’s patented Prussian blue electrodes store and transfer sodium-ions faster and more often.
April 29, 2024
Wind
Energy
Tribes Want U.S Appeals Court to Weigh In on $10B SunZia Energy Transmission Project
Supporters say SunZia will bolster the agenda for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
April 26, 2024
A closed wet battery recycling system can capture black mass more effectively and at far improved purity if properly designed and built by companies experienced with these techniques.
Energy
Lithium Battery Recycling: The Dry Versus Wet Debate
The pros, cons and misperceptions of both dry and wet recycling methods as the industry evolves.
April 26, 2024
The Marshall Steam Station coal power plant operates March 3, 2024, near Mooresville, N.C.
Energy
Tough New EPA Rules Would Force Coal-Fired Power Plants to Capture Emissions
Or shut down.
April 25, 2024
Ap24110817775638
Energy
Biden Announces $7 billion in Federal Solar Power Grants
Solar is gaining traction as a key renewable energy source that could reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels.
April 22, 2024
Zich Shirley Meng 051 1024x683
Energy
Resurgence Startup ExPost Awarded $8M from DOE in Bid to Improve Battery Recycling
The startup’s patent-pending process removes impurities from recycled lithium battery materials.
April 19, 2024
People watch the sunset at a park on an unseasonably warm day, Feb. 25, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Energy
Study: Climate Change's Economic Bite Will Hit $38 Trillion a Year
By 2049.
April 17, 2024
23 G07914 Direct Lithium Extraction Infographic Pcg V4 (1)
Energy
Chemists Invent Efficient Way to Extract Lithium from Mining Sites, Oil Fields, Used Batteries
The team has applied for a patent for the invention.
April 17, 2024
Wind turbines operate at an energy plant near Stetten, north of Kaiserslautern, Germany, as the sun rises on, March 19, 2024. According to a new report published Tuesday, April 16, 2024, last year, marked the best year for new wind projects.
Energy
2023 Was a Record Year for Wind Installations
There was a 50% increase from the year before.
April 16, 2024
Pipelines
Safety
Expanding Pipeline System Faces Critical Safety Concerns
The technology is there, but funding and implementation remain challenging.
April 15, 2024
Mortar cubes rest in the product lab at Fortera's facility in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Energy
Making Cement Is Very Damaging for the Climate. One Solution is Opening in California
Fortera has developed a technology that reduces carbon dioxide in the making of cement.
April 11, 2024
Ussteel
Energy
U.S. Steel Reaches Agreement to Capture Plant's Carbon Emissions
The project will be located at one of North America's largest integrated steel mills.
April 5, 2024
Dji 20240206150717 0059 D
Operations
HUBER Unveils New Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
HUBER has created 80 jobs in the last two years and plans to create 50 more in 2024.
April 4, 2024
Ap24093456755879
Energy
GE Aviation, Energy Businesses Open on NYSE, Marking End of the Conglomerate
A symbol of American manufacturing has completed its split.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1412615365
Energy
America's Green Manufacturing Boom Isn't Powered By Renewable Energy
Yet.
April 2, 2024