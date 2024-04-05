Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

U. S. Steel, CarbonFree Sign Definitive Agreement to Capture Carbon Dioxide Emissions

At one of the largest North American integrated steel mills.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 5, 2024
Ussteel
United States Steel Corporation

United States Steel Corporation and CarbonFree announced the signing of a definitive agreement to capture carbon emissions generated from U.S. Steel’s Gary Works Blast Furnaces in a first-of-its-kind project.

The project will use CarbonFree’s SkyCycle technology to capture and mineralize up to 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, equivalent to emissions produced by nearly 12,000 passenger cars annually, and will have the opportunity to be expanded in the years to come.

U.S. Steel’s involvement aligns with its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity 20% by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. In addition, the initial SkyCycle project responds to the increasing demand for low emissions products, such as verdeX advanced sustainable steel, from customers. The project is the first step in exploring the scalability of this technology for potential future implementation across the enterprise.

Construction on the SkyCycle plant in the U.S. Steel Gary Works facility is expected to commence as early as summer 2024 with operations projected to begin in 2026. The definitive agreement has a term of 20 years following its in-service date.

CarbonFree’s patented SkyCycle solution captures carbon emissions from hard-to-abate industrial sources before they enter the atmosphere and converts them into a carbon-neutral version of calcium carbonate, which is essential to the creation of paper and plastics, as well as personal care, paint and building products. CarbonFree-produced calcium carbonate made from captured carbon dioxide can help decarbonize global supply chains by enabling manufacturers to reduce Scope 3 emissions, or it can be stored in an environmentally conscious way without the need for pipelines or disposal wells.

By leveraging cutting-edge carbon capture technologies, U.S. Steel and CarbonFree aim to revolutionize the steel manufacturing industry, reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact. The partnership will likely enable U.S. Steel to offer steel used in the automotive, appliance and packaging industries with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

In addition to capturing carbon dioxide, CarbonFree will use slag produced by the blast furnace operation as part of the calcium carbonate production process.

U.S. Steel employs more than 4,300 people at Gary Works. The plant creates an Economic Multiplier Effect, supporting thousands of additional steel plant, chemical, energy, transportation and supplier jobs throughout Lake and Porter Counties and the greater United States.

Latest in Energy
Ussteel
U. S. Steel, CarbonFree Sign Definitive Agreement to Capture Carbon Dioxide Emissions
April 5, 2024
Dji 20240206150717 0059 D
HUBER Unveils New Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
April 4, 2024
Ap24093456755879
GE Aviation, Energy Businesses Open on NYSE, Marking End of the Conglomerate
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1412615365
America's Green Manufacturing Boom Isn't Powered By Renewable Energy
April 2, 2024
Related Stories
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces $62 Million to Lower Battery Recycling Costs
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces $750 Million to Support U.S. Hydrogen Industry
Regina Fred touches one of her window-mounted heat pumps in her apartment in the Queens borough of New York, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
Energy
Heat Pumps That Fit in Apartment Windows Promise Big Emissions Cuts
Greenhydrogen
Energy
Baltimore Aircoil Company Highlights Solution for Green Hydrogen Production, Carbon Capture
More in Energy
Dji 20240206150717 0059 D
Operations
HUBER Unveils New Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
HUBER has created 80 jobs in the last two years and plans to create 50 more in 2024.
April 4, 2024
Ap24093456755879
Energy
GE Aviation, Energy Businesses Open on NYSE, Marking End of the Conglomerate
A symbol of American manufacturing has completed its split.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1412615365
Energy
America's Green Manufacturing Boom Isn't Powered By Renewable Energy
Yet.
April 2, 2024
The shaft tower at the Energy Fuels Inc. uranium Pinyon Plain Mine is shown Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, near Tusayan, Ariz. The largest uranium producer in the United States is ramping up work just south of Grand Canyon National Park on a long-contested project that largely has sat dormant since the 1980s.
Energy
Uranium is Being Mined Near the Grand Canyon
Prices are soaring as the U.S. pushes for more nuclear power.
April 1, 2024
A tanker truck transports crude oil on a highway near Duchesne, Utah on July 13, 2023.
Energy
EPA Sets Strict Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Trucks, Buses
Officials say it will help clean up some of the nation's largest sources of planet-warming greenhouse gases.
March 29, 2024
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces $62 Million to Lower Battery Recycling Costs
The department selected 17 projects for the funding.
March 29, 2024
Nuclear
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Will Lend $1.5B to Restart Michigan Nuclear Power Plant
It would be the first nuclear power plant to be reopened in the U.S.
March 28, 2024
The Stellantis sign appears outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Automotive
Stellantis to Follow California's Strict Emissions Standards
Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW agreed to follow California's rules in 2019.
March 20, 2024
This image was taken a drone and provided by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) shows displaced equipment and misshapen materials inside the No. 1 reactor as a drone probes the inside of the worst-hit reactor at the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, northeastern Japan, on March 14, 2024. Images taken by two miniature drones sent inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced key control equipment and other materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.
Energy
Images Taken Deep Inside Melted Fukushima Reactor Show Damage
But still leave many questions unanswered.
March 19, 2024
Ap24075669831180
Energy
Energy Department Conditionally Approves $2.26B Loan for Lithium Mine in Nevada
The loan would help finance a lithium carbonate processing plant at the Thacker Pass mine.
March 18, 2024
Workers do checks on battery storage pods at Orsted's Eleven Mile Solar Center lithium-ion battery storage energy facility Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Coolidge, Ariz.
Energy
Across the U.S., Batteries, Green Energies Combine for Major Climate Solution
Combining batteries with solar and wind projects is a fast-growing solution.
March 15, 2024
The first operating South Fork Wind farm turbine, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, stands east of Montauk Point, N.Y. South Fork Wind, America's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, is officially open.
Energy
U.S. Has Its First Large Offshore Wind Farm
With more to come.
March 15, 2024
Low Res Drinking Bird Credit Device Wu Zheng Qin Et Al
Energy
Toy-Inspired Generator Powers Electronics with Evaporated Water
The device produces energy outputs exceeding 100 volts.
March 15, 2024
This is the Keystone Generating Station in Shelocta, Pa., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Energy
Pennsylvania's Plan to Cut Greenhouse Gases, Boost Renewables in Big Energy Producer
It is drawing fierce opposition.
March 14, 2024
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces $750 Million to Support U.S. Hydrogen Industry
These projects are expected to directly support more than 1,500 new jobs.
March 14, 2024