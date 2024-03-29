DOE Announces $62 Million to Lower Battery Recycling Costs

The U.S. Department of Energy announced $62 million for 17 projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to increase consumer participation in consumer electronics battery recycling and improve the economics of battery recycling.

The 17 projects selected for DOE’s Consumer Electronics Battery Recycling, Reprocessing and Battery Collection funding opportunity are an essential part of the $7 billion in total authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to grow and secure America’s battery supply chain. Today’s announcement includes:

Expanding Participation in Consumer Electronics Recycling: Increasing collection of end-of-life consumer electronics and stand-alone batteries for recycling is a key element in developing a sustainable domestic source of battery-grade materials. Four projects were selected to do this through student education and outreach, including e-waste collection events, representing $14.4 million in funding.

Improving the Economics of Recycling Consumer Electronics Batteries: Generating greater market demand for recycling consumer electronics batteries through innovative, cost-saving approaches to pre-processing and sorting. Seven projects were selected to do this through approaches including artificial intelligence and automated sorting, representing $40.1 million in funding.

Establishing Programs to Collect Consumer Electronics Batteries: Implementing projects that will assist states and local governments in the initiation or enhancement of battery collection, recycling and reprocessing. Six projects were selected to do this through approaches including battery collection drop-off programs and deploying battery storage and sorting facilities, representing $7.2 million in funding.

Projects selected for this funding must advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, contribute to energy equity and invest in America’s workforce. This funding, which will be administered by DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) and Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC), supports goals and targets detailed in the Federal Consortium for Advanced Batteries’ (FCAB) National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries.