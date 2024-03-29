Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

DOE Announces $62 Million to Lower Battery Recycling Costs

The department selected 17 projects for the funding.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 29, 2024
Doe
U.S. Department of Energy

The U.S. Department of Energy announced $62 million for 17 projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to increase consumer participation in consumer electronics battery recycling and improve the economics of battery recycling.

The 17 projects selected for DOE’s Consumer Electronics Battery Recycling, Reprocessing and Battery Collection funding opportunity are an essential part of the $7 billion in total authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to grow and secure America’s battery supply chain. Today’s announcement includes:

  • Expanding Participation in Consumer Electronics Recycling: Increasing collection of end-of-life consumer electronics and stand-alone batteries for recycling is a key element in developing a sustainable domestic source of battery-grade materials. Four projects were selected to do this through student education and outreach, including e-waste collection events, representing $14.4 million in funding.
  • Improving the Economics of Recycling Consumer Electronics Batteries: Generating greater market demand for recycling consumer electronics batteries through innovative, cost-saving approaches to pre-processing and sorting. Seven projects were selected to do this through approaches including artificial intelligence and automated sorting, representing $40.1 million in funding.  
  • Establishing Programs to Collect Consumer Electronics Batteries: Implementing projects that will assist states and local governments in the initiation or enhancement of battery collection, recycling and reprocessing. Six projects were selected to do this through approaches including battery collection drop-off programs and deploying battery storage and sorting facilities, representing $7.2 million in funding. 

Projects selected for this funding must advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, contribute to energy equity and invest in America’s workforce. This funding, which will be administered by DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) and Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC), supports goals and targets detailed in the Federal Consortium for Advanced Batteries’ (FCAB) National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries. 

Latest in Energy
A tanker truck transports crude oil on a highway near Duchesne, Utah on July 13, 2023.
EPA Sets Strict Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Trucks, Buses
March 29, 2024
Doe
DOE Announces $62 Million to Lower Battery Recycling Costs
March 29, 2024
Nuclear
Biden Administration Will Lend $1.5B to Restart Michigan Nuclear Power Plant
March 28, 2024
The Stellantis sign appears outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Stellantis to Follow California's Strict Emissions Standards
March 20, 2024
Related Stories
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces $750 Million to Support U.S. Hydrogen Industry
Regina Fred touches one of her window-mounted heat pumps in her apartment in the Queens borough of New York, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
Energy
Heat Pumps That Fit in Apartment Windows Promise Big Emissions Cuts
Greenhydrogen
Energy
Baltimore Aircoil Company Highlights Solution for Green Hydrogen Production, Carbon Capture
Energy
Energy
Toyota Industries Subsidiary to Establish R&D Center in New York
More in Energy
A tanker truck transports crude oil on a highway near Duchesne, Utah on July 13, 2023.
Energy
EPA Sets Strict Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Trucks, Buses
Officials say it will help clean up some of the nation's largest sources of planet-warming greenhouse gases.
March 29, 2024
Nuclear
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Will Lend $1.5B to Restart Michigan Nuclear Power Plant
It would be the first nuclear power plant to be reopened in the U.S.
March 28, 2024
The Stellantis sign appears outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Automotive
Stellantis to Follow California's Strict Emissions Standards
Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW agreed to follow California's rules in 2019.
March 20, 2024
This image was taken a drone and provided by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) shows displaced equipment and misshapen materials inside the No. 1 reactor as a drone probes the inside of the worst-hit reactor at the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, northeastern Japan, on March 14, 2024. Images taken by two miniature drones sent inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced key control equipment and other materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.
Energy
Images Taken Deep Inside Melted Fukushima Reactor Show Damage
But still leave many questions unanswered.
March 19, 2024
Ap24075669831180
Energy
Energy Department Conditionally Approves $2.26B Loan for Lithium Mine in Nevada
The loan would help finance a lithium carbonate processing plant at the Thacker Pass mine.
March 18, 2024
Workers do checks on battery storage pods at Orsted's Eleven Mile Solar Center lithium-ion battery storage energy facility Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Coolidge, Ariz.
Energy
Across the U.S., Batteries, Green Energies Combine for Major Climate Solution
Combining batteries with solar and wind projects is a fast-growing solution.
March 15, 2024
The first operating South Fork Wind farm turbine, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, stands east of Montauk Point, N.Y. South Fork Wind, America's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, is officially open.
Energy
U.S. Has Its First Large Offshore Wind Farm
With more to come.
March 15, 2024
Low Res Drinking Bird Credit Device Wu Zheng Qin Et Al
Energy
Toy-Inspired Generator Powers Electronics with Evaporated Water
The device produces energy outputs exceeding 100 volts.
March 15, 2024
This is the Keystone Generating Station in Shelocta, Pa., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Energy
Pennsylvania's Plan to Cut Greenhouse Gases, Boost Renewables in Big Energy Producer
It is drawing fierce opposition.
March 14, 2024
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces $750 Million to Support U.S. Hydrogen Industry
These projects are expected to directly support more than 1,500 new jobs.
March 14, 2024
Nel ASA's Filip Smeets in front of a PEM stack in Norway.
Energy
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Maker Nel ASA Gets Another $75 Million in Michigan
The plant will create 500 jobs in Plymouth.
March 13, 2024
2024 03 11 090832 Removed Logo
Energy
Lyten Hit Manufacturing Milestone for its Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
The company said it can convert existing Li-ion gigafactories to lithium-sulfur with minimal cost and time.
March 13, 2024
I Stock 1455358887
Energy
Solar Power Occupies a Lot of Space
Here's how to make it more ecologically beneficial to the land it sits on.
March 12, 2024
Regina Fred touches one of her window-mounted heat pumps in her apartment in the Queens borough of New York, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
Energy
Heat Pumps That Fit in Apartment Windows Promise Big Emissions Cuts
Heat pumps have grown in popularity in recent years to rival gas furnaces.
March 11, 2024
Energy
Energy
Toyota Industries Subsidiary to Establish R&D Center in New York
The $2 million project will collaborate with Rochester area energy storage resources.
March 7, 2024