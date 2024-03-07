Toyota Industries Subsidiary to Establish R&D Center in New York

Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) announced plans to establish an advanced energy storage solutions development, prototyping and test center in Henrietta, New York.

The research and development center, located at 1565 Jefferson Road, will see TMHNA collaborate with Rochester area energy storage resources to further support its own and Toyota Industries’ advanced energy solutions technology efforts, including lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells.

TMHNA expects to create up to 40 new jobs. The company plans to begin preparational activities at the site immediately and be operational at the testing center in the spring. Currently, TMHNA employs 2,560 workers statewide.

Empire State Development is assisting the company with the project by providing up to $1.5 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit program. County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency and Greater Rochester Enterprise also provided support for the venture. The total project cost has been placed at slightly over $2 million.

TMHNA is composed of two main group companies: Toyota Material Handling, Inc. and The Raymond Corporation. With nearly 2.5 million square feet of manufacturing space, TMHNA is composed of five manufacturing plant locations: Columbus, Indiana; Greene, New York; Muscatine, Iowa; East Chicago, Indiana and Oakville, Ontario, Canada that produce racking products and more than 1,500 forklifts per week.