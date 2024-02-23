Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

DOE, EPA Announce $9.4 Million to Spur Development of Advanced Biofuels

Biofuel production can strengthen the rural economy and reduce reliance on foreign sources of oil.

Industrial Media Staff
Feb 23, 2024
The U.S. Department of Energy and the EPA released a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for up to $9.4 million for the development of advanced biofuels. 

This investment through a new agreement between EPA and DOE is funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and will support high-impact biofuel technology projects to improve the performance and reduce the cost of biofuel production technologies, scale up production systems in partnership with industry and accelerate the nation’s bioeconomy.

Biofuels are liquid fuels produced from renewable biological sources, including plants and algae. When responsibly sourced, biofuel production in the U.S. can help strengthen the rural economy, reduce our reliance on foreign sources of oil, and support domestic production of cleaner fuels that can reduce some undesirable environmental impacts of fossil fuel production and use.

The FOA will fund selected projects in two priority areas:  

  1. Projects aimed at scaling up key process steps in advanced biofuel production
  2. Projects to develop and pilot-test key technology innovations for processing biointermediates, which are feedstocks that have been partially converted at one facility but are then sent to a separate facility for their final processing into a renewable fuel. 
