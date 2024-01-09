DOE Announces $32.5 Million in Funding to Advance Transportation Electrification

The projects will focus on expanding EV deployment and supporting EV charging infrastructure.

Jan 9, 2024
The Department of Energy (DOE) announced the selection of 16 projects totaling $32.5 million to advance technology integration in areas critical to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.

Spanning nine states and Washington, D.C., the selected projects will focus on expanding electric vehicle deployment and supporting EV charging infrastructure by reducing installation costs, educating consumers and implementing regional deployment. 

Funded through DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO), in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the selected projects are expected to: 

  • Reduce EV infrastructure soft costs across the nation;  
  • Increase consumer familiarity with EVs and their benefits; 
  • Demonstrate and deploy novel clean transportation solutions, including electric construction vehicles and school buses; 
  • Provide regional clean transportation outreach, education, and training for underserved communities. 

This funding sought the participation of underserved communities and underrepresented groups. Applicants were required to submit a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan that described the actions taken to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment, support people from underrepresented groups in STEM and advance equity. 

Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. DOE and the applicants will first undergo a negotiation and DOE may cancel award negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason.    

DOE Announces $32.5 Million in Funding to Advance Transportation Electrification
