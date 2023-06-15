NORD Develops Intelligent Heat Recovery on Machine Tools

To reduce the need for fossil fuel energy sources.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 15, 2023
Nord
NORD

In 2012, Fertigungstechnik NORD, a member of the NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Group located in Gadebusch, Germany, developed a concept for heat recovery from machine tools in their production areas.

The recovered energy has been used to heat the over 20,000 square feet of the location’s production, assembly and office spaces. The recovered heat is also used to produce hot water within the facility, rather than using traditional water heating methods that are less environmentally friendly. NORD is constantly improving and expanding the system to become less dependent on fossil fuels.

NORD’s Gadebusch facility has been utilizing their heat recovery system since its initial installation in 2012.

Many components for NORD drive solutions are produced in the Gadebusch facility, including housings, shafts and gearing. Prior to 2012, the heat generated by the facility’s production machines had been dissipated directly into the surrounding environment via electrically powered cooling systems.

In the summer months, this heat dissipation resulted in the five production halls becoming very hot, which lead to the development of the heat recovery concept, which has since operated year-round.

More than 80 machines connected


The Gadebusch heat recovery concept was implemented using plate-type heat exchangers coupled to the machines’ various cooling systems with matching consumption capacities. The internal machine circuits are connected to an external circuit, which – being a cooling water circuit – dissipates excess heat and feeds it into a central heat recovery system.

Since implementing the system, Fertigungstechnik NORD has connected more than 80 machines, which are networked with the production department and the production hall ventilation. Within the recovery system, two heat pumps generate hot water for heating the facility and the heat is dissipated from the production areas via three cooling devices.

Continuous refinement

Fertigungstechnik NORD has been continually investing in heat recovery initiatives since the system was first put into place. Currently, the production halls’ temperatures are held at approximately 82 °F, even at the height of summer. The system operates without additional heating when outdoor temperatures are above of 32 °F. If temperatures drop below 32 degrees, the system can utilize natural gas for heating to ensure a baseline temperature of 66 °F in the production halls and offices.

Currently, Fertigungstechnik NORD saves approximately one third of its former consumption of 583,000 kWh of fossil fuel-based energy. This corresponds to a reduced CO2 emission of approximately 117 metric tons. In 2023, the shower water in the facility will be converted over to the heat recovery system, which will further reduce excess heat dissipating to the environment during the summer.

The development, implementation and further improvements to the Gadebusch heat recovery system is just one of many examples of the NORD Group taking responsibility for their impact on the environment. Resource conservation, cost reduction and environmental performance are firmly established within the NORD Group and will continue to be expanded upon in the future.

nord.com

Latest in Energy
8 Game-changing MRP Software Benefits for Small Manufacturers
Sponsored
8 Game-changing MRP Software Benefits for Small Manufacturers
June 1, 2023
A sign at a Shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Shell has effectively abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1-2% per year until the end of the decade and instead maintain it at current levels, in a move that risks angering climate activists.
Shell Ditches Lower Oil Production Target
June 14, 2023
2023 Ford E Factory Hero 1 Quer
Ford Opens New EV Center, its First Carbon Neutral Assembly Plant
June 14, 2023
Solar
DOE Announces $13.5M Investment to Equitably Grow Solar Energy Workforce
June 14, 2023
Related Stories
Solar
Energy
DOE Announces $13.5M Investment to Equitably Grow Solar Energy Workforce
Solar
Energy
DOE Launches New Round of American-Made Solar Prize
The ship UHL Felicity, carrying massive parts for offshore wind turbines, arrives to dock Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass.
Energy
City That Once Lit World with Whale Oil Wants to do Same with Wind Power
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
More in Energy
A sign at a Shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Shell has effectively abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1-2% per year until the end of the decade and instead maintain it at current levels, in a move that risks angering climate activists.
Energy
Shell Ditches Lower Oil Production Target
Still, the company insists it's committed to cutting emissions.
June 14, 2023
2023 Ford E Factory Hero 1 Quer
Automotive
Ford Opens New EV Center, its First Carbon Neutral Assembly Plant
Ford will reduce the use of energy and emissions in the plant by the installation of new processes, machinery and technologies.
June 14, 2023
Solar
Energy
DOE Announces $13.5M Investment to Equitably Grow Solar Energy Workforce
The 12 projects' work will span more than 13 states.
June 14, 2023
Lyten Sign1
Energy
Lyten Opens First Automated Battery Pilot Line in the U.S.
The company will be producing lithium-sulfur batteries.
June 14, 2023
Turtle Catalyze Logo Photo
Energy
Turtle Announces Renewable Energy Partnership
The companies will provide integrated renewable energy solutions with no upfront capital costs.
June 13, 2023
Solar
Energy
DOE Launches New Round of American-Made Solar Prize
To spur innovations in U.S. solar hardware and software technologies.
June 13, 2023
A Shell logo is displayed at a gas station in London, on March 8, 2022.
Energy
Watchdog: Shell's Clean Energy Campaign is Misleading
The marketing campaign implies a big proportion of the company's business is in low carbon energy.
June 7, 2023
Solar panels from a project at a water treatment plant are shown Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Millburn, N.J., that provides enough electricity to power 95% of the treatment facilities electrical needs.
Energy
New Jersey Floats Solar Panels
They are powering a water treatment plant.
June 7, 2023
A dam generates power along the Manicouagan River north of Baie-Comeau, Quebec, June 22, 2010.
Energy
Concerns of Limited Canadian Hydropower as U.S. Seeks to Decarbonize Grid
Canada's hydro supply may not be as bottomless as it once seemed.
June 7, 2023
A hiker sits on a ledge above Pueblo Bonito, the largest archeological site at the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, in northwestern New Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Orders 20-Year Ban on Oil, Gas Drilling to Protect Tribal Sites
Hundreds of square miles in New Mexico will be withdrawn from further oil and gas production.
June 5, 2023
A demonstration site of a seawater-based carbon removal system is set up on a barge, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in San Pedro, Calif.
Energy
Boeing Signs Alt Fuel Deal with Startup
The aerospace giant will buy hydrogen produced by facilities designed to cleanse seawater of carbon dioxide.
June 2, 2023
Rooftops on private houses are covered by solar panels to produce renewable electricity in Duelmen, Germany, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Energy
Report: Renewable Energy Surges
It's driven by the solar boom and high fuel prices.
June 1, 2023
The Conemaugh Generation Station emits steam in New Florence, Pa., Feb. 6, 2007.
Energy
Penn. High Court Split Over Power Plant Emission Plan
The plan would force power plants to pay for carbon emissions.
May 26, 2023
The ship UHL Felicity, carrying massive parts for offshore wind turbines, arrives to dock Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass.
Energy
City That Once Lit World with Whale Oil Wants to do Same with Wind Power
The U.S. does not have a single commercial-scale offshore wind farm, but it will soon.
May 26, 2023
Ap23145017016010
Energy
California Unlikely to Run Short of Electricity this Summer
But the electrical grid has trouble when it gets really hot and everyone turns on their air conditioners at the same time.
May 25, 2023