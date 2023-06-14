DOE Announces $13.5M Investment to Equitably Grow Solar Energy Workforce

The 12 projects' work will span more than 13 states.

Jun 14, 2023
Solar
iStock

The U.S. Department of Energy announced 12 projects, whose work will span more than 13 states, selected for negotiation to launch training partnerships that expand the solar energy workforce in underserved and underrepresented communities, as well as create career pathways with thousands of good-paying jobs.

The selectees include partners from industry, tribal organizations, unions, community colleges and state and local governments.

According to the 2022 U.S. Energy and Employment Report, the solar industry comprises over 330,000 employees and added 17,200 new jobs in 2021 – an increase of 5.2%. The report also found that while the solar industry is more diverse than some other energy industries, the overall energy workforce lags in Hispanic (17%), Black (8%) and Indigenous worker (1%) representation. With solar power potentially contributing up to one third of the U.S. electricity supply, there is a need for more equity and inclusivity in the industry.

DOE expects that the industry will need to grow to between 500,000 and 1,500,000 workers by 2035 to achieve the Biden-Harris Administration’s decarbonization goals.

The project selectees are:

  • Adaptive Construction Solutions (Houston, TX): This project will create a pre-apprenticeship program in Texas that will recruit, train, and retain a diverse workforce in construction trades needed by utility-scale solar energy projects. (Award: $1,100,000)
  • Amicus O&M Cooperative (Boulder, CO): This project will expand training and certification tracks for solar operations and maintenance professionals across the U.S. in partnership with the North American Board of Certified Energy Professionals, and other strategic workforce development organizations, employers, and workers. (Award: $1,500,000)
  • Cook County, Illinois (Chicago, IL): This project will establish durable partnerships in the Chicago area that benefit minority workers and small business owners and strengthen workforce training pipelines that address local solar industry demand and create quality jobs. (Award: $1,100,000)
  • Crater Lake Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Center (Central Point, OR): In partnership with the National Electrical Contractors Association/International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (NECA/IBEW), this project will develop a new union-based electrician pre-apprenticeship course for high school students in underserved rural and tribal communities in Southern Oregon and Utah. (Award: $1,500,000)
  • Emerald Cities Collaborative (Seattle, WA): In partnership with union-led training centers, this project will create one of the first dedicated solar installer trainings and union-based electrical pre-apprenticeship programs in the state of Washington for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. (Award: $725,000)
  • Kern Community College District (Bakersfield, CA): In partnership with IBEW, this project will provide solar installation career-track training and electrical apprenticeship readiness training with opportunities for union membership for participants from disadvantaged communities in the Central Valley of California. (Award: $1,000,000)
  • Power52 Foundation (Columbia, MD): This project will expand access to solar training and quality jobs with career pathways for individuals in disadvantaged communities by scaling a nationally recognized solar energy training program to new sites around Baltimore, Maryland. (Award: $1,400,000)
  • Red Cloud Renewable (Pine Ridge, SD): This project will utilize an apprenticeship readiness program that provides family-centric services, in-person training, and a mobile lab to place Native American women in careers in the solar workforce across the U.S. (Award: $1,500,000)
  • Solar Landscape (Asbury Park, NJ): This project will partner with community-based organizations, vocational training facilities, and corporate partners to provide quality training programs in commercial solar installation in New Mexico, Maryland, Colorado, and other states with growing community solar markets. (Award: $850,000
  • Solar One (New York, NY): This project will strengthen solar curriculum in pre-apprenticeship, community college, and high school education programs, create advancement pathways for entry-level workers and develop resources to increase minority- and women-owned business enterprise participation in New York City and Newark, NJ. (Award: $750,000)
  • University of Louisiana at Lafayette (Lafayette, LA): This project will create the Louisiana Solar Corps, a statewide solar workforce training and apprenticeship program that will establish eight new degree programs at five community colleges and four universities, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities. (Award: $1,000,000)
  • Worksystems (Portland, OR): In partnership with NECA/IBEW, this project will create training and placement resources for diverse jobseekers to enter quality jobs in solar installation and related occupations, including union electrical careers across the Portland metro region. (Award: $1,000,000)
Latest in Energy
A sign at a Shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Shell has effectively abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1-2% per year until the end of the decade and instead maintain it at current levels, in a move that risks angering climate activists.
Shell Ditches Lower Oil Production Target
June 14, 2023
2023 Ford E Factory Hero 1 Quer
Ford Opens New EV Center, its First Carbon Neutral Assembly Plant
June 14, 2023
Solar
DOE Announces $13.5M Investment to Equitably Grow Solar Energy Workforce
June 14, 2023
Turtle Catalyze Logo Photo
Turtle Announces Renewable Energy Partnership
June 13, 2023
Related Stories
Solar
Energy
DOE Launches New Round of American-Made Solar Prize
The ship UHL Felicity, carrying massive parts for offshore wind turbines, arrives to dock Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass.
Energy
City That Once Lit World with Whale Oil Wants to do Same with Wind Power
A road bisects a wetland on June 20, 2019, near Kulm, N.D. The Supreme Court has made it harder for the federal government to police water pollution. The decision from the court on Thursday, May 25, 2023, strips protections from wetlands that are isolated from larger bodies of water. It’s the second ruling in as many years in which a conservative majority has narrowed the reach of environmental regulations.
Energy
SCOTUS Limits Law Intended to Protect Wetlands
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces $60M to Advance Clean Hydrogen Technologies, Improve Electric Power Grid
More in Energy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 30, 2023
2023 Ford E Factory Hero 1 Quer
Automotive
Ford Opens New EV Center, its First Carbon Neutral Assembly Plant
Ford will reduce the use of energy and emissions in the plant by the installation of new processes, machinery and technologies.
June 14, 2023
Turtle Catalyze Logo Photo
Energy
Turtle Announces Renewable Energy Partnership
The companies will provide integrated renewable energy solutions with no upfront capital costs.
June 13, 2023
Solar
Energy
DOE Launches New Round of American-Made Solar Prize
To spur innovations in U.S. solar hardware and software technologies.
June 13, 2023
A Shell logo is displayed at a gas station in London, on March 8, 2022.
Energy
Watchdog: Shell's Clean Energy Campaign is Misleading
The marketing campaign implies a big proportion of the company's business is in low carbon energy.
June 7, 2023
Solar panels from a project at a water treatment plant are shown Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Millburn, N.J., that provides enough electricity to power 95% of the treatment facilities electrical needs.
Energy
New Jersey Floats Solar Panels
They are powering a water treatment plant.
June 7, 2023
A dam generates power along the Manicouagan River north of Baie-Comeau, Quebec, June 22, 2010.
Energy
Concerns of Limited Canadian Hydropower as U.S. Seeks to Decarbonize Grid
Canada's hydro supply may not be as bottomless as it once seemed.
June 7, 2023
A hiker sits on a ledge above Pueblo Bonito, the largest archeological site at the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, in northwestern New Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Orders 20-Year Ban on Oil, Gas Drilling to Protect Tribal Sites
Hundreds of square miles in New Mexico will be withdrawn from further oil and gas production.
June 5, 2023
A demonstration site of a seawater-based carbon removal system is set up on a barge, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in San Pedro, Calif.
Energy
Boeing Signs Alt Fuel Deal with Startup
The aerospace giant will buy hydrogen produced by facilities designed to cleanse seawater of carbon dioxide.
June 2, 2023
Rooftops on private houses are covered by solar panels to produce renewable electricity in Duelmen, Germany, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Energy
Report: Renewable Energy Surges
It's driven by the solar boom and high fuel prices.
June 1, 2023
The Conemaugh Generation Station emits steam in New Florence, Pa., Feb. 6, 2007.
Energy
Penn. High Court Split Over Power Plant Emission Plan
The plan would force power plants to pay for carbon emissions.
May 26, 2023
The ship UHL Felicity, carrying massive parts for offshore wind turbines, arrives to dock Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass.
Energy
City That Once Lit World with Whale Oil Wants to do Same with Wind Power
The U.S. does not have a single commercial-scale offshore wind farm, but it will soon.
May 26, 2023
Ap23145017016010
Energy
California Unlikely to Run Short of Electricity this Summer
But the electrical grid has trouble when it gets really hot and everyone turns on their air conditioners at the same time.
May 25, 2023
Ap23144703456483
Energy
Georgia Nuclear Rebirth Arrives 7 Years Late, $17B Over Cost
They're the first U.S. reactors built from scratch in decades.
May 25, 2023
Water
Operations
Reynolds Announces Plans for Advanced Water Recycling Facility
The plant is projected to save more than 60 million gallons of water annually.
May 24, 2023