SCOTUS Limits Law Intended to Protect Wetlands

Industry and farm groups praised the ruling.

John FlesherMichael Phillis
May 26, 2023
A road bisects a wetland on June 20, 2019, near Kulm, N.D. The Supreme Court has made it harder for the federal government to police water pollution. The decision from the court on Thursday, May 25, 2023, strips protections from wetlands that are isolated from larger bodies of water. It’s the second ruling in as many years in which a conservative majority has narrowed the reach of environmental regulations.
A road bisects a wetland on June 20, 2019, near Kulm, N.D. The Supreme Court has made it harder for the federal government to police water pollution. The decision from the court on Thursday, May 25, 2023, strips protections from wetlands that are isolated from larger bodies of water. It’s the second ruling in as many years in which a conservative majority has narrowed the reach of environmental regulations.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

The U.S. Supreme Court has stripped federal agencies of authority over millions of acres of wetlands, weakening a bedrock environmental law enacted a half-century ago to cleanse the country’s badly polluted waters.

A 5-4 majority significantly expanded the ability of farmers, homebuilders and other developers to dig up or fill wetlands near rivers, lakes and streams, finding the government had long overreached in limiting such activities.

The ruling Thursday may nullify key parts of a rule the Biden administration imposed in December, which two federal judges already had blocked from being enforced in 26 states. It’s the latest turn in a decades-old struggle by courts and regulators to determine which waters are subject to protection under the Clean Water Act.

Some experts say the battle over wetlands now may shift to states, with red and blue states writing laws that take dramatically different approaches.

The high court's decision follows one in 2022 curtailing federal power to reduce carbon emissions from power plants and indicates a willingness by the court’s emboldened conservatives to limit environmental laws and agency powers.

“This is one of the saddest chapters in the 50-year history of the Clean Water Act,” said Jim Murphy, an attorney with the National Wildlife Federation.

Industry and farm groups praised the ruling.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the results,” said Travis Cushman, deputy general counsel for the American Farm Bureau Federation. “This is the exact answer that we’ve been asking for for a long time.”

The court's majority sided with an Idaho couple who sought to build a house near Priest Lake in the state’s panhandle. Chantell and Michael Sackett objected when federal officials identified a soggy portion of the property as a wetland requiring them to get a permit before filling it with rocks and soil.

“Now that the case is finally over ... they'll be able to make reasonable use of their property," said Damien Schiff of the Pacific Legal Foundation, which represented the couple.

While all nine justices agreed the Sacketts' property was not covered by the law, they disagreed over the definition of “waters of the United States" and which wetlands it includes.

The majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, echoed a 2006 opinion by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. It said federally protected wetlands must be directly adjacent to a “relatively permanent” waterway “connected to traditional interstate navigable waters" such as a river or ocean.

They also must have a “continuous surface connection with that water, making it difficult to determine where the ‘water’ ends and the ‘wetland’ begins,” Alito wrote.

The court jettisoned a 17-year-old opinion by their former colleague, Anthony Kennedy, describing covered wetlands as having a “significant nexus” to larger bodies of water. It had been the standard for evaluating whether permits were required for discharges under the 1972 landmark environmental law. Opponents had objected that the standard was vague and unworkable.

Justice Elena Kagan, one of three liberals on the court, said the majority rewrote the law to reach the political decision it wanted by coming up with new ways to curtail environmental protection powers Congress gave the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The court will not allow the Clean (Water) Act to work as Congress instructed,” Kagan wrote. “The court, rather than Congress, will decide how much regulation is too much.”

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the decision “erodes longstanding clean water protections" and the agency was considering its options.

The Biden administration regulations replaced a Trump-era rule that federal courts had thrown out and environmentalists said left waterways vulnerable to pollution.

Even after the latest court ruling, some experts said ambiguities remain – and likely will persist as the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers craft yet more regulations tailored to the court’s edicts.

Landowners wishing to develop property near waterways will still need to hire consultants, “walk the land and figure out whether you’re in or out” of federal reach, Boston real estate attorney Peter Alpert said. “There’s still going to be a lot of doubt about what’s in the gray area.”

The ruling could scuttle protections for at least 45 million acres of wetlands, an area roughly the size of Florida, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center.

“They just put huge swaths of wetlands at risk,” said Kelly Moser, an attorney with the center.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said the majority likely stripped protections from wetlands that were long considered regulated, including those behind levees along the flood-prone Mississippi River.

Despite their vital role in blocking flood waters and filtering out pollutants, those wetlands may lose protection because they aren’t directly connected to the river, he said in an opinion that concurred on the Sackett case but disagreed significantly with the majority on the broader issues.

The ruling will have a big impact in the arid Southwest, where some rivers and streams dry up between infrequent rainstorms, experts said. The court majority said the Clean Water Act protects only wetlands connected to rivers and streams that are “relatively permanent” or “continuous.”

“Continuous is a big deal because we don’t have water, really, for 10 months of the year,” said Maureen Gorsen, a California environment and regulatory attorney.

The ruling might lead some developers to decide they don't need to seek permits for projects that could disturb wetlands, said Jim Murphy, director of legal advocacy for the National Wildlife Federation.

And those who are discussing settlements for wetland damage or building new ones to compensate for losses might back out, said Alpert, the Boston attorney.

“Everybody involved in enforcement actions … is going to hit the pause button on negotiations with agencies right now and question with their consultants whether under this decision there is a reason to even be talking with the government,” he said.

Environmental advocates will prod Congress and states to "plug some of the gaps that have been created by this decision,” Murphy of the National Wildlife Federation said.

But Congress showed in March it is in no mood to do so, voting to overturn the administration's wetlands rules and prompting a veto from President Joe Biden.

State governments may become another battleground. More than a dozen prohibit environmental regulations tougher than federal ones.

“You're going to see a patchwork of regulation depending on what state you are in,” said Ashley Peck, an environmental attorney in Salt Lake City.

The Supreme Court ruling will likely create "‘red state’ and ‘blue state’ approaches to water protection,” said Cara Horowitz of the UCLA School of Law.

___

Reporters Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko in Washington contributed to this story.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Latest in Energy
The Conemaugh Generation Station emits steam in New Florence, Pa., Feb. 6, 2007.
Penn. High Court Split Over Power Plant Emission Plan
May 26, 2023
The ship UHL Felicity, carrying massive parts for offshore wind turbines, arrives to dock Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass.
City That Once Lit World with Whale Oil Wants to do Same with Wind Power
May 26, 2023
Ap23145017016010
California Unlikely to Run Short of Electricity this Summer
May 25, 2023
Ap23144703456483
Georgia Nuclear Rebirth Arrives 7 Years Late, $17B Over Cost
May 25, 2023
Related Stories
The ship UHL Felicity, carrying massive parts for offshore wind turbines, arrives to dock Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass.
Energy
City That Once Lit World with Whale Oil Wants to do Same with Wind Power
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces $60M to Advance Clean Hydrogen Technologies, Improve Electric Power Grid
Hydrogen
Energy
Rockwell Automation, Avid Solutions Partner to Accelerate, Scale Green Hydrogen Production
Seco
Energy
Seco Switching to Recyclable Packages
More in Energy
The Conemaugh Generation Station emits steam in New Florence, Pa., Feb. 6, 2007.
Energy
Penn. High Court Split Over Power Plant Emission Plan
The plan would force power plants to pay for carbon emissions.
May 26, 2023
The ship UHL Felicity, carrying massive parts for offshore wind turbines, arrives to dock Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New Bedford, Mass.
Energy
City That Once Lit World with Whale Oil Wants to do Same with Wind Power
The U.S. does not have a single commercial-scale offshore wind farm, but it will soon.
May 26, 2023
Ap23145017016010
Energy
California Unlikely to Run Short of Electricity this Summer
But the electrical grid has trouble when it gets really hot and everyone turns on their air conditioners at the same time.
May 25, 2023
Ap23144703456483
Energy
Georgia Nuclear Rebirth Arrives 7 Years Late, $17B Over Cost
They're the first U.S. reactors built from scratch in decades.
May 25, 2023
Water
Operations
Reynolds Announces Plans for Advanced Water Recycling Facility
The plant is projected to save more than 60 million gallons of water annually.
May 24, 2023
I Stock 1254467855
Energy
Coca-Cola's Biggest Challenge in 'Greening' its Operations
Why the company's own marketing strategy could be its biggest hurdle.
May 23, 2023
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces $60M to Advance Clean Hydrogen Technologies, Improve Electric Power Grid
Funding will reduce the cost of clean hydrogen, deliver more jobs and reduce fossil fuel reliance.
May 23, 2023
Hydrogen Truck
Automotive
World's Largest Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Completes Successful Year of Trials
The proof-of-concept mining truck is a critical technology in heavy industry's efforts to reduce its reliance on diesel and other fossil fuels.
May 17, 2023
Hydrogen
Energy
Rockwell Automation, Avid Solutions Partner to Accelerate, Scale Green Hydrogen Production
The H2 economy represents a significant change to industrial manufacturing.
May 17, 2023
Ap23130640570494
Energy
Criminal Cases for Killing Eagles Decline as Wind Turbine Dangers Grow
Dozens of permits approved or pending would allow roughly 6,000 eagles to be killed in coming decades.
May 17, 2023
I Stock 1405583368
Energy
How Corporations Use Greenwashing to Convince You They Are Battling Climate Change
Do carbon credits actually work?
May 16, 2023
I Stock 1425310798
Energy
EPA Wants Iron Miners to Slash Mercury Emissions
The proposed regulations would force the Minnesota and Michigan iron mining industry to make big changes.
May 15, 2023
Brian Asparro, chief operating officer of CarbonQuest, stands in a production room where liquid carbon dioxide is converted from a byproduct of a natural gas fired water boiler to a salable industrial product, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in New York.
Energy
NYC Skyscrapers Turn to Carbon Capture to Lessen Climate Change
A maze of twisting pipes and tanks collect carbon dioxide from massive, gas-fired boilers.
May 15, 2023
I Stock 1314056830
Energy
NAM: EPA's Power Plant Rule a Grave Risk to Economy, Families
Association VP says the U.S. can't afford to shut down more than half of its power generation and grind the economy to a halt.
May 12, 2023
Solar
Energy
Rooftop Solar Panels Could Power One Third of U.S. Manufacturing Sector
The study was led by researchers from Northeastern University.
May 11, 2023