Toyota Announces $49M Solar Project for Alabama Engine Plant

More than 70% of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama's power will soon be generated by the sun.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 7, 2023
Tmmal Solar Array Hero Image
Toyota

More than 70% of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama's power will soon be generated by the sun. Today, Huntsville Utilities, Toyota Alabama and Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (TAI) announced a power purchase agreement (PPA) to support a 168-acre, $49 million solar project.

The 30-megawatt solar-generated system will be located in the North Huntsville Industrial Park, surrounding the Toyota engine plant. It is expected to generate 62,000 megawatt hours annually - reducing approximately 22,000 metric tons of COemissions per year. That's enough solar energy to power more than 5,600 U.S. homes. This project is another step towards accomplishing the automaker's goal of achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035.

"Toyota is taking a transparent, science-based approach to address climate change," said Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama. "By relying on the sun to power our operations, we will reduce our carbon footprint and create a model of environmental stewardship in North Alabama."

TAI's Energy Infrastructure Solutions team led the project's development and will manage the construction, scheduled to begin this spring. As the owner of the solar facility, they will be responsible for long-term operations.

Putting Solar on the Grid

The PPA with Huntsville Utilities marks a new era of clean energy production for the municipal utility company. Through its long-term agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), this facility will be the largest flexibility project in the region, pioneering a shift in TVA's relationship with local power companies across the Tennessee River Valley.

The solar facility is scheduled to begin generating solar energy in summer of 2024.

Since Toyota Alabama started production in 2003, the plant has expanded six times and represents a $1.5 billion investment. In 2022, Toyota Alabama's 1,900 employees assembled more than 665,000 engines and hybrid engines. The plant supplies engines for popular Toyota vehicles such as the Tundra, Corolla Cross and Sienna.

