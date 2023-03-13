Oil Giant Makes a Historic $161B Profit

Profits rose 46.5% amid rising energy prices.

Jon Gambrell
Mar 13, 2023
Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2021. Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday, March 12, 2023, it earned a $161 billion profit last year, attributing its earnings to higher crude oil prices.
Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2021. Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday, March 12, 2023, it earned a $161 billion profit last year, attributing its earnings to higher crude oil prices.
AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco reported Sunday earning $161 billion last year, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company and drawing immediate criticism from activists.

The monster profit by the firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., came off the back of energy prices rising after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, with sanctions limiting the sale of Moscow's oil and natural gas in Western markets.

Aramco also hopes to increase its production to take advantage of market demand as China reenters the global market after lifting its coronavirus restrictions. That could raise the billions needed to pay for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans to develop futuristic cityscapes to pivot Saudi Arabia away from oil.

However, those plans come despite growing international concerns over the burning of fossil fuels accelerating climate change. Meanwhile, higher energy prices already have strained relations between Riyadh and Washington, as well as driven up inflation worldwide.

“Given that we anticipate oil and gas will remain essential for the foreseeable future, the risks of underinvestment in our industry are real — including contributing to higher energy prices," Saudi Aramco CEO and President Amin H. Nasser said in a statement.

Profits rose 46.5% when compared to the company's 2021 results of $110 billion. It earned $49 billion in 2020 when the world faced the worst of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, travel disruptions and oil prices briefly going negative.

Aramco put its crude production at around 11.5 million barrels a day in 2022 and said it hoped to reach 13 million barrels a day by 2027.

To boost that production, it plans to spend as much as $55 billion this year on capital projects.

Aramco also declared a dividend of $19.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, to be paid in the first quarter of this year.

Aramco's results, viewed as a bellwether for the global energy market, mirror the huge profits seen at those of U.K. energy giant BP, America's Exxon Mobil, Shell and others in 2022. But the sheer size of the $161 billion profit overshadowed even its own previous results, as well as records by Apple, Vodafone and the U.S. Federal National Mortgage Association, or Fannie Mae.

Benchmark Brent crude oil now trades around $82 a barrel, though prices had reached over $120 a barrel back in June. Aramco, whose fortunes hinge on global energy prices, announced a record $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of 2022 off the back of that price spike.

Those high prices have further strained ties between the kingdom and the United States, traditionally a security guarantor among the Gulf Arab states amid tensions with Iran. Before the midterm elections in November, the kingdom said the Biden administration sought to delay a decision by OPEC and allies including Russia to cut production that could have kept gasoline prices lower for voters — making public the typically behind-the-scenes negotiations common in the region.

President Joe Biden had warned the kingdom that “there’s going to be some consequences for what they’ve done” in terms of oil prices. However, those consequences have yet to be seen as Saudi Arabia and Iran went to China to strike a diplomatic deal Friday. U.S. gasoline prices now stand on average at $3.47 a gallon, down just about a dollar from last year.

For the kingdom, higher crude oil prices can help fuel the dreams of Prince Mohammed, including his planned $500 billion futuristic desert city project called Neom.

Those revenues also can go into Riyadh Air, a new airline announced Sunday by Prince Mohammed that will be under the kingdom's Public Investment Fund and plans to fly to over 100 destinations by 2030. The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported Saudi Arabia may purchase up to $35 billion worth of planes from Boeing Co.

However, they also run against the fears of activists over climate change, particularly as the United Nations' COP28 climate talks will begin this November in the neighboring United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, like China and Russia, though its plans to reach that goal remain unclear. Aramco's earnings report noted it started a $1.5 billion Sustainability Fund in October and plans a carbon-capture-and-storage facility as well.

Amnesty International's secretary-general, Agnès Callamard, criticized Aramco's annual profit coming amid global concerns about climate change.

“It is shocking for a company to make a profit of more than $161 billion in a single year through the sale of fossil fuel — the single largest driver of the climate crisis," she said in a statement. "It is all the more shocking because this surplus was amassed during a global cost-of-living crisis and aided by the increase in energy prices resulting from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Callamard also noted that Saudi Arabia remains one of the world's top executioners while also remaining locked in a yearslong war in Yemen and cracking down on dissent.

"These extraordinary profits, and any future income derived from Aramco, should not be deployed to finance human rights abuses, cover them up, or try and gloss over them,” she said.

Saudi Arabia’s vast oil resources, located close to the surface of its desert expanse, make it one of the world’s least expensive places to produce crude. For every $10 rise in the price of a barrel of oil, Saudi Arabia stands to make an additional $40 billion a year, according to the Institute of International Finance.

Shares in Aramco stood at $8.74 on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange. That's down from a high of $11.55 a share in the last year. However, that current price still gives Aramco a valuation of $1.9 trillion — making it the world's second most valuable company behind only Apple.

The Saudi government still owns the vast majority of the firm's shares. Saudi Aramco publicly listed a sliver of its worth back in late 2019.

Aramco will release a comprehensive earnings report Monday.

Latest in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Siemens
Siemens Gamesa to Establish Offshore Wind Turbine Nacelle Facility in New York
March 7, 2023
An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide than any other year on record in 2022 as air travel rebounded from the pandemic and cities turned to coal to provide a cheap source of power.
Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reached Record High in 2022
March 2, 2023
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M
February 28, 2023
Related Stories
This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The expected announcement comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the controversial Willow project.
Energy
Biden OKs Major Willow Oil Drilling in Alaska Over Protests
Catalan police cordon off the area at the entrance of the Cabanasses de Súria mine around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three workers died after becoming trapped deep underground in a potash mine in northeastern Spain on Thursday, firefighters said.
Energy
3 Workers Die in Mine Tunnel Collapse
CEO of Royal Dutch Shell Ben van Beurden speaks at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Shell paid outgoing Chief Executive Ben van Beurden a total of 9.7 million pounds ($11.5 million) in 2022 as the London-based fossil fuel company's profits doubled to a record high of $40 billion in 2022 on soaring oil and gas prices.
Energy
Shell CEO Pay Up 50%
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 8, 2023
Catalan police cordon off the area at the entrance of the Cabanasses de Súria mine around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three workers died after becoming trapped deep underground in a potash mine in northeastern Spain on Thursday, firefighters said.
Energy
3 Workers Die in Mine Tunnel Collapse
They were deep inside a potash mine in northeastern Spain.
March 9, 2023
CEO of Royal Dutch Shell Ben van Beurden speaks at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Shell paid outgoing Chief Executive Ben van Beurden a total of 9.7 million pounds ($11.5 million) in 2022 as the London-based fossil fuel company's profits doubled to a record high of $40 billion in 2022 on soaring oil and gas prices.
Energy
Shell CEO Pay Up 50%
Soaring energy prices are boosting profits in oil & gas.
March 9, 2023
Siemens
Energy
Siemens Gamesa to Establish Offshore Wind Turbine Nacelle Facility in New York
It would create up to approximately 420 direct jobs.
March 7, 2023
Reactor number 3 and it's cooling tower stands at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Ga.
Energy
Georgia Nuclear Plant Begins Splitting Atoms for First Time
The unit said operators reached self-sustaining nuclear fission inside the reactor.
March 7, 2023
I Stock 957979984
Energy
Oil Company to Pay $65 Million for 'Gross Negligence'
The company was responsible for 12 oil spills into U.S. waters.
March 6, 2023
Amogy Ammonia Powered Tugboat
Energy
Amogy Building 'World's First' Ammonia-Powered, Zero-Emission Ship
Amogy is currently retrofitting a tugboat that was originally built in 1957.
March 6, 2023
This photo provided by GHGSat shows GHGSat President Stephane Germain. The Canadian company has launched six satellites which are orbiting the Earth searching for methane plumes.
Energy
Insider Q&A: Satellite Co. Fights Climate Change
Canadian company GHGSat has launched six satellites to search for methane plumes.
March 6, 2023
An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide than any other year on record in 2022 as air travel rebounded from the pandemic and cities turned to coal to provide a cheap source of power.
Energy
Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reached Record High in 2022
"We can’t afford growth. It’s cuts or chaos for the planet."
March 2, 2023
Technical grade lithium carbonate comes off a conveyor belt during a tour of the Silver Peak lithium mine on Jan. 30, 2017, near Tonopah, Nev.
Energy
DOE Grants $375M Loan for Lithium Battery Recycling Plant
It's a step forward in an effort to satisfy a vast demand for lithium for electric vehicle batteries.
March 1, 2023
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Energy
Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M
But the Puyallup Tribe of Indians blasted the plea deal, calling it "a mere operating expense" for the company.
February 28, 2023
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, right, hands a pen used to sign House Bill 2882 to Weirton Mayor Harold 'Bubba' Miller, while Form Energy CEO Mateo Jaramillo watches.
Energy
Bill Signed for West Virginia Renewable Energy Battery Plant
Form Energy's planned manufacturing facility will create at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment.
February 27, 2023
Danfoss Dd Excavator
Energy
U.S. is Sitting On a Gold Mine of Excess Heat
According to Danfoss, excess heat is the world’s largest untapped source of energy.
February 24, 2023
Tires made from natural rubber derived from a desert shrub, sit on a cart before the pit stop contest ahead of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Automotive
IndyCar to Use Sustainable Tires Made from Desert Shrub
The tires will make their season debut in St. Petersburg.
February 24, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with reporters said on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Sacramento. California lawmakers are having their first public hearing on a proposal to penalize some oil company profits. Newsom proposed the law in response to record high gas prices over the summer.
Energy
Bill Penalizing Oil Profits Makes Little Progress
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has led a charge against the industry, but it's unclear who is following him.
February 23, 2023