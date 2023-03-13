Biden OKs Major Willow Oil Drilling in Alaska Over Protests

The decision is likely to draw condemnation from environmentalists.

Matthew Daly
Matthew BrownBecky Bohrer
Mar 13, 2023
This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The expected announcement comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the controversial Willow project.
This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The expected announcement comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the controversial Willow project.
ConocoPhillips via AP, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it is approving the major Willow oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope, one of President Joe Biden's most consequential climate choices that is drawing condemnation from environmentalists who say it flies in the face of the Democratic president's pledges.

The announcement comes a day after the administration, in a big move toward conservation, said it would bar or limit drilling in some other areas of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean.

Biden's Willow plan would allow three drill sites initially, which project developer ConocoPhillips has said would include about 219 total wells. A fourth drill site proposed for the project would be denied. The company has said it considers the three-site option workable.

Houston-based ConocoPhillips will relinquish rights to about 68,000 acres of existing leases in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

Climate activists have been outraged that Biden appeared open to greenlighting the project, which they said put Biden's climate legacy at risk. Allowing oil company ConocoPhillips to move forward with the drilling plan also would break Biden's campaign promise to stop new oil drilling on public lands, they say.

The administration's decision is not likely to be the last word, with litigation expected from environmental groups.

ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project could produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day, create up to 2,500 jobs during construction and 300 long-term jobs, and generate billions of dollars in royalties and tax revenues for the federal, state and local governments, the company says.

The project, located in the federally designated National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, enjoys widespread political support in the state. Alaska Native state lawmakers recently met with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to urge support for Willow.

But environmental activists have promoted a #StopWillow campaign on social media, seeking to remind Biden of his pledges to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and promote clean energy.

Christy Goldfuss, a former Obama White House official who now is a policy chief at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said she was "deeply disappointed'' at Biden's decision to approve Willow, which NRDC estimates would generate planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to more than 1 million homes.

"This decision is bad for the climate, bad for the environment and bad for the Native Alaska communities who oppose this and feel their voices were not heard,'' Goldfuss said.

Anticipating that reaction among environmental groups, the White House announced on Sunday that Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean. The plan would bar drilling in nearly 3 million acres of the Beaufort Sea — closing it off from oil exploration — and limit drilling in more than 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve.

The withdrawal of the offshore area ensures that important habitat for whales, seals, polar bears and other wildlife "will be protected in perpetuity from extractive development," the White House said in a statement.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, as part of an environmental review, advanced in February a development option for Willow calling for up to three drill sites initially, which it said would include about 219 total wells. ConocoPhillips Alaska said it considered that option workable.

Alaska's Republican U.S. senators warned any further limits could kill the project, rendering it uneconomic.

Alaska's bipartisan congressional delegation met with Biden and his advisers in early March to plead their case for the project, while environmental groups rallied opposition and urged project opponents to place pressure on the administration.

City of Nuiqsut Mayor Rosemary Ahtuangaruak, whose community of about 525 people is closest to the proposed development, has been outspoken in her opposition, worried about impacts to caribou and her residents' subsistence lifestyles. The Naqsragmiut Tribal Council, in another North Slope community, also raised concerns with the project.

But there is "majority consensus" in the North Slope region supporting the project, said Nagruk Harcharek, president of the group Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat, whose members include leaders from across much of that region.

The conservation actions announced Sunday complete protections for the entire Beaufort Sea Planning Area, building upon President Barack Obama's 2016 action on the Chukchi Sea Planning Area and the majority of the Beaufort Sea, the White House said.

Separately, the administration moved to protect more than 13 million acres within the petroleum reserve, a 23-million acre chunk of land on Alaska's North Slope set aside a century ago for future oil production.

The Willow project is within the reserve, and ConocoPhillips has long held leases for the site. About half the reserve is off limits to oil and gas leasing under an Obama-era rule reinstated by the Biden administration last year.

Areas to be protected include the Teshekpuk Lake, Utukok Uplands, Colville River, Kasegaluk Lagoon and Peard Bay Special Areas, collectively known for their globally significant habitat for grizzly and polar bears, caribou and hundreds of thousands of migratory birds.

Abigail Dillen, president of the environmental group Earthjustice, welcomed the new conservation plan, but said if the Biden administration believes it has authority to limit oil development in the petroleum reserve, officials should extend those protections to the Willow site.

"They have the authority to block Willow," she said in an interview Sunday.

Latest in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 8, 2023
Siemens
Siemens Gamesa to Establish Offshore Wind Turbine Nacelle Facility in New York
March 7, 2023
An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide than any other year on record in 2022 as air travel rebounded from the pandemic and cities turned to coal to provide a cheap source of power.
Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reached Record High in 2022
March 2, 2023
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M
February 28, 2023
Related Stories
Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2021. Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday, March 12, 2023, it earned a $161 billion profit last year, attributing its earnings to higher crude oil prices.
Energy
Oil Giant Makes a Historic $161B Profit
Catalan police cordon off the area at the entrance of the Cabanasses de Súria mine around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three workers died after becoming trapped deep underground in a potash mine in northeastern Spain on Thursday, firefighters said.
Energy
3 Workers Die in Mine Tunnel Collapse
CEO of Royal Dutch Shell Ben van Beurden speaks at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Shell paid outgoing Chief Executive Ben van Beurden a total of 9.7 million pounds ($11.5 million) in 2022 as the London-based fossil fuel company's profits doubled to a record high of $40 billion in 2022 on soaring oil and gas prices.
Energy
Shell CEO Pay Up 50%
Siemens
Energy
Siemens Gamesa to Establish Offshore Wind Turbine Nacelle Facility in New York
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Catalan police cordon off the area at the entrance of the Cabanasses de Súria mine around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Three workers died after becoming trapped deep underground in a potash mine in northeastern Spain on Thursday, firefighters said.
Energy
3 Workers Die in Mine Tunnel Collapse
They were deep inside a potash mine in northeastern Spain.
March 9, 2023
CEO of Royal Dutch Shell Ben van Beurden speaks at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Shell paid outgoing Chief Executive Ben van Beurden a total of 9.7 million pounds ($11.5 million) in 2022 as the London-based fossil fuel company's profits doubled to a record high of $40 billion in 2022 on soaring oil and gas prices.
Energy
Shell CEO Pay Up 50%
Soaring energy prices are boosting profits in oil & gas.
March 9, 2023
Siemens
Energy
Siemens Gamesa to Establish Offshore Wind Turbine Nacelle Facility in New York
It would create up to approximately 420 direct jobs.
March 7, 2023
Reactor number 3 and it's cooling tower stands at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Ga.
Energy
Georgia Nuclear Plant Begins Splitting Atoms for First Time
The unit said operators reached self-sustaining nuclear fission inside the reactor.
March 7, 2023
I Stock 957979984
Energy
Oil Company to Pay $65 Million for 'Gross Negligence'
The company was responsible for 12 oil spills into U.S. waters.
March 6, 2023
Amogy Ammonia Powered Tugboat
Energy
Amogy Building 'World's First' Ammonia-Powered, Zero-Emission Ship
Amogy is currently retrofitting a tugboat that was originally built in 1957.
March 6, 2023
This photo provided by GHGSat shows GHGSat President Stephane Germain. The Canadian company has launched six satellites which are orbiting the Earth searching for methane plumes.
Energy
Insider Q&A: Satellite Co. Fights Climate Change
Canadian company GHGSat has launched six satellites to search for methane plumes.
March 6, 2023
An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. Communities around the world emitted more carbon dioxide than any other year on record in 2022 as air travel rebounded from the pandemic and cities turned to coal to provide a cheap source of power.
Energy
Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reached Record High in 2022
"We can’t afford growth. It’s cuts or chaos for the planet."
March 2, 2023
Technical grade lithium carbonate comes off a conveyor belt during a tour of the Silver Peak lithium mine on Jan. 30, 2017, near Tonopah, Nev.
Energy
DOE Grants $375M Loan for Lithium Battery Recycling Plant
It's a step forward in an effort to satisfy a vast demand for lithium for electric vehicle batteries.
March 1, 2023
Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the banks of the Puyallup River 14 miles down from the dam. Electron Hydropower Project on the Puyallup River coming from Mt. Rainier in the backround. It's killing fish and polluting Puget Sound with rubber and plastic debris from a recent retrofit in which old Astroturf was used as a liner for the project.
Energy
Dam Owner Guilty in Pollution Case, Will Pay $1M
But the Puyallup Tribe of Indians blasted the plea deal, calling it "a mere operating expense" for the company.
February 28, 2023
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, right, hands a pen used to sign House Bill 2882 to Weirton Mayor Harold 'Bubba' Miller, while Form Energy CEO Mateo Jaramillo watches.
Energy
Bill Signed for West Virginia Renewable Energy Battery Plant
Form Energy's planned manufacturing facility will create at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment.
February 27, 2023
Danfoss Dd Excavator
Energy
U.S. is Sitting On a Gold Mine of Excess Heat
According to Danfoss, excess heat is the world’s largest untapped source of energy.
February 24, 2023
Tires made from natural rubber derived from a desert shrub, sit on a cart before the pit stop contest ahead of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Automotive
IndyCar to Use Sustainable Tires Made from Desert Shrub
The tires will make their season debut in St. Petersburg.
February 24, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with reporters said on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Sacramento. California lawmakers are having their first public hearing on a proposal to penalize some oil company profits. Newsom proposed the law in response to record high gas prices over the summer.
Energy
Bill Penalizing Oil Profits Makes Little Progress
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has led a charge against the industry, but it's unclear who is following him.
February 23, 2023