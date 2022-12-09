New Mexico Seeks Tougher Provisions for U.S. Nuclear Dump

As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent dumping ground, New Mexico wants to raise the bar.

Susan Montoya Bryan
Dec 9, 2022
This undated file image provided by the U.S. Department of Energy shows an electric continuous miner machine run by Randy Wilson, left, and Blas Castaneda, chewing through a wall of salt during the excavation of Panel 8 at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, N.M. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, New Mexico officials outlined new conditions for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue disposing of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state as part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program.
This undated file image provided by the U.S. Department of Energy shows an electric continuous miner machine run by Randy Wilson, left, and Blas Castaneda, chewing through a wall of salt during the excavation of Panel 8 at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, N.M. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, New Mexico officials outlined new conditions for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue disposing of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state as part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program.
Samuel Moon Christensen/U.S. Department of Energy via AP, File

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program.

As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent dumping ground, New Mexico wants to raise the bar with its proposal by demanding federal officials produce a full accounting of materials still needing to be cleaned up and shipped to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, or WIPP.

The state also is putting Congress on notice that the permit would be revoked if lawmakers expand the type of waste accepted at WIPP. Currently, the repository is licensed to take what is known as transuranic waste, or waste generated by the nation’s nuclear weapons program that is contaminated with radioactive elements heavier than uranium.

There are a few other commercial facilities in the U.S. that accept low-level waste, but none involves hoisting it into an ancient salt formation about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) deep.

The idea is that the salt from which the subterranean landfill is carved will shift and eventually entomb the barrels and special boxes that are stacked within disposal rooms. The containers are packed with lab coats, rubber gloves, tools and other contaminated debris.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of the state's congressional delegation have relayed to top federal officials the concerns of New Mexicans about any plans that would call for opening WIPP to high-level waste such as diluted plutonium.

Top state officials also have criticized the federal government for prioritizing cleanup in other states rather than getting more waste from Los Alamos National Laboratory — the once top-secret birthplace of the atomic bomb — shipped to WIPP.

Prioritizing waste from New Mexico would be another condition in the permit, and state officials also want the federal government to submit annual reports on steps being taken to site another underground repository elsewhere in the U.S.

State Environment Secretary James Kenney told The Associated Press in an interview that the proposed conditions represent more than just a wish list, but rather a framework for holding the government accountable.

“One thing the federal government has taught me greatly in this job is that unless they’re told to do something, they may not do it,” Kenney said, adding that the proposed permit conditions would enable the state to leverage outcomes that are in New Mexico's best interest.

The Environment Department plans to release the full draft permit Dec. 20, opening a 60-day public comment period that will be followed by a public hearing and negotiations with the U.S. Department of Energy.

The DOE is expected to push back on several conditions, and it could take a year before a final permit is hashed out and approved.

The agency did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Nuclear watchdogs were pleased with the details shared by the state Thursday, saying those steps, if adopted, would help prevent the state from being steamrolled by the federal government.

Kenney recalled being at a gas station in eastern New Mexico when he learned the DOE reached an agreement with Idaho to prioritize cleanup there and ship most of the waste to WIPP. New Mexico was never consulted, he said.

The proposed permit is aimed at reclaiming the state's authority and prioritizing public health and environmental protections in ways that haven't been seen in years, Kenney said.

“When you’re talking about various things coming to WIPP, your first call, before any other state, needs to be to New Mexico,” he said. “All roads lead from WIPP. They don’t lead to WIPP and we will not be put in the position — and I think this permit shows that — that we will be the last one consulted.”

Latest in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Shells Hit Near Nuclear Plant; Blackouts Roll Across Ukraine
November 21, 2022
Smoke Stacks Carbon Ap
High Energy Prices Lead to Coal Revival in Czech Republic
November 18, 2022
Sustainability, Economics
Why Smart Building is The New Way of Green Building
November 11, 2022
Related Stories
A remediation company deploys a boom on the surface of an oil spill after a Keystone pipeline ruptured at Mill Creek in Washington County, Kansas, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Vacuum trucks, booms and an emergency dam were constructed on the creek to intercept the spill.
Energy
Oil Spill Shuts Down Keystone Pipeline
A group of visitors return to Stephen C. Foster State Park after an overnight camping trip on the Red Trail in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on April 6, 2022, in Fargo, Ga. A member of President Joe Biden's cabinet urged Georgia officials in a letter dated Nov. 22, 2022, to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses “unacceptable risk” to the swamp's fragile ecology.
Energy
Interior Secretary: `Unacceptable' to Mine Near Famed Swamp
California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks through the assembly chamber with California Controller Malia Cohen during the opening session of the California Legislature in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The legislature returned to work on Monday to swear in new members and elect leaders for the upcoming session.
Energy
State Eyes Penalties for Oil Companies' Big Profits
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Energy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 23, 2022
I Stock 1402241735
Energy
How Do Floating Wind Turbines Work?
Northern California has some of the strongest offshore winds in the U.S., with immense potential to produce clean energy, but it also has a problem.
December 9, 2022
A group of visitors return to Stephen C. Foster State Park after an overnight camping trip on the Red Trail in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on April 6, 2022, in Fargo, Ga. A member of President Joe Biden's cabinet urged Georgia officials in a letter dated Nov. 22, 2022, to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses “unacceptable risk” to the swamp's fragile ecology.
Energy
Interior Secretary: `Unacceptable' to Mine Near Famed Swamp
Twin Pines Minerals has been seeking government permits since 2019 to mine titanium oxide on land 2.9 miles from the boundary.
December 8, 2022
7
Operations
American Battery Factory Selects Tucson For Its First U.S. Battery Cell Gigafactory
Approximately 300 high-paying jobs will be provided in the first phase of the factory’s opening.
December 7, 2022
Rivian Manufacturing Normal 01
Automotive
Rivian Signs Wind Energy Deal to Power Illinois Manufacturing
This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow Rivian to power as much as 75% of its Normal, Illinois, plant operations.
December 6, 2022
California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks through the assembly chamber with California Controller Malia Cohen during the opening session of the California Legislature in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The legislature returned to work on Monday to swear in new members and elect leaders for the upcoming session.
Energy
State Eyes Penalties for Oil Companies' Big Profits
It could be the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money.
December 6, 2022
City workers remove garbage floating on the Negro River, Manaus, Brazil, June 6, 2022.
Energy
Negotiators Take First Steps Toward Plastic Pollution Treaty
A self-named “high ambition coalition” of countries wants an end to plastic pollution by 2040.
December 5, 2022
A Dixie Valley toad is seen around the hot spring-fed wetland in the Dixie Valley in Fallon, Nev., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. In a highly unusual move in a legal battle over a Nevada geothermal power plant and an endangered toad, the project’s developer is now asking a judge to allow it to scale back by 80% the original plan U.S. land managers approved last November.
Energy
Toad in Geothermal Power Fight Gets Endangered Status
The spectacled, quarter-sized amphibian is currently at risk of extinction.
December 5, 2022
A former coal-fired power plant in Logan Township, N.J., collapses after explosives were detonated to implode it on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Energy
Coal-Fired Plant Imploded in New Jersey for Battery Array
The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to adopt clean energy.
December 5, 2022
Project developers plan to build carbon capture pipelines connecting dozens of Midwestern ethanol refineries, such as this one in Chancellor, S.D., shown on July 22, 2021.
Energy
EPA Seeks to Mandate More Use of Ethanol, Other Biofuels
The move is welcomed by renewable fuel and farm groups but condemned by environmentalists and oil industry groups.
December 2, 2022
View of the coal-fired power station Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in Saint-Avold, eastern France.
Energy
France Refires Coal Plant Amid Energy Woes
Some see it as a "necessary evil."
December 1, 2022
Preview 928x522
Automotive
Honda to Begin U.S. Production of Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs in 2024
The vehicles will be built at the company's plant in Ohio.
November 30, 2022
I Stock 1342289883
Energy
Seafood Company Fined $345,000 for Air Act Violations
The company was operating three solid waste incinerators that lacked any emission control or monitoring systems.
November 30, 2022
Craig Stevens holds a bottle of brown water as he speaks with members of the media outside the Susquehanna County Courthouse in Montrose, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Pennsylvania's most active gas driller has pleaded no contest to criminal environmental charges in a landmark pollution case. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. entered its plea Tuesday.
Laws & Regulations
Gas Driller Pleads No Contest to Polluting Town's Water
Residents say their aquifer was ruined by Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc.
November 30, 2022
I Stock 1314631692
Energy
Is a 40-year Battery Life a Reality?
Lithium thionyl chloride (LiSOCL₂) batteries can power remote wireless devices for up to 40 years.
November 30, 2022