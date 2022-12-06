State Eyes Penalties for Oil Companies' Big Profits

It could be the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money.

Sophie AustinAdam Beam
Dec 6, 2022
California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks through the assembly chamber with California Controller Malia Cohen during the opening session of the California Legislature in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The legislature returned to work on Monday to swear in new members and elect leaders for the upcoming session.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks through the assembly chamber with California Controller Malia Cohen during the opening session of the California Legislature in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The legislature returned to work on Monday to swear in new members and elect leaders for the upcoming session.
AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry's supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation's most populous state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature introduced the proposal Monday as lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Sacramento for the start of a special legislative session focused solely on the oil industry.

But the proposal was missing key details, including how much profit is too much for oil companies and what fine they would have to pay for exceeding it. Newsom's office said those details would be sorted out later after negotiations with lawmakers. Any money from the fines would be returned to the public.

Gas prices are always higher in California because of taxes, fees and environmental regulations that other states don't have. But in October, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California was more than $2.60 higher than the national average — the biggest gap ever.

Newsom said there was no good way to justify that.

Speaking to reporters, Newsom compared the actions of oil companies to price gougers charging more for hand sanitizer during the pandemic. He said the goal of the penalty is to prevent gas prices from shooting up similarly in the future, calling it “a proactive effort in order to change behavior.”

“We're burning up. We're choking up. We're heating up because of these folks,” Newsom said, referring to the oil industry and its impact on the environment. “And people are barely able to pay their bills because of these folks.”

It could be a popular proposal with voters, who have been paying more than $6 per gallon of gasoline on average for much of the year. But that doesn't mean it will be easy to get it through the state Legislature, where the oil industry is one of the top spenders on both lobbyists and campaign contributions.

Crucially, the proposal classifies the fine as a “civil penalty” and not a tax. That means only a simple majority would be needed for passage, instead of the two-thirds majority that is required to raise taxes.

“Whatever Gov. Newsom wants to call it, this is a tax and it's going to have the same impact that all taxes do on consumers, and that is to raises costs, not bring them down,” said Kevin Slagle, spokesperson for the Western States Petroleum Association. “We think the governor should be honest about what this is and let the legislators vote on a tax and sell it to the California public as a tax and see how people feel about it.”

The California Legislature is in session most of the year, typically considering hundreds of bills. The governor can call lawmakers into a special session limited to discussing issues he specifies. Newsom said he called the special session on gas prices because it would help lawmakers focus on the issue.

But legislative leaders don't appear in any hurry to pass the bill. Lawmakers convened in a special session for mere minutes Monday, long enough to adopt rules and appoint leaders. They won't reconvene again until January.

Many lawmakers said they had no idea what Newsom was proposing. A few senators joined reporters at Newsom's news conference outside Senate chambers just to hear what he had to say.

“I don't think anybody objects to (oil companies) having a business model that makes a profit, but the extent to which they're taking advantage of people really does appear to be unfair,” said state Sen. Ben Allen, a Democrat from Santa Monica, expressing general support for Newsom's concept.

Republicans, who don't have enough votes to influence legislation, denounced the proposal.

“The last thing that we need to do is increase the cost on Californians who are already paying far too much,” Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said.

Adding to the uncertainty is an unusually high number of newly elected lawmakers about to take seats for the first time. Roughly a quarter of the Legislature's 120 members are new, with two close races still unresolved.

Among the new state senators is Angelique Ashby, a Democrat who narrowly won election after an intense campaign. The oil industry spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on radio and TV ads supporting Ashby's campaign, a trend noticed by critics who tried to use it against her.

Ashby said she hasn't been approached by lobbyists or others from the oil industry asking how she would vote on a potential penalty. She noted the oil industry spent the money as “independent expenditures,” meaning she had no control over that spending during the campaign.

“Campaign slogans and strategies of my opponent are a thing of the past,” said Ashby, whose district includes Sacramento. “I'm fixated on the people of Senate District 8 and I will make my decision based on what is in their best interest."

Latest in Energy
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Shells Hit Near Nuclear Plant; Blackouts Roll Across Ukraine
November 21, 2022
Smoke Stacks Carbon Ap
High Energy Prices Lead to Coal Revival in Czech Republic
November 18, 2022
Sustainability, Economics
Why Smart Building is The New Way of Green Building
November 11, 2022
Nuclear Power I Stock 658599072
Poland Looks to SKorea to Build Nuclear Power Plant
October 31, 2022
Related Stories
A Dixie Valley toad is seen around the hot spring-fed wetland in the Dixie Valley in Fallon, Nev., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. In a highly unusual move in a legal battle over a Nevada geothermal power plant and an endangered toad, the project’s developer is now asking a judge to allow it to scale back by 80% the original plan U.S. land managers approved last November.
Energy
Toad in Geothermal Power Fight Gets Endangered Status
A flare for burning excess methane, or natural gas, from crude oil production, is seen at a well pad east of New Town, N.D., May 18, 2021. The Interior Department on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, proposed rules to limit methane leaks from oil and gas drilling on public lands, the latest action by the Biden administration to crack down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming.
Energy
U.S. Rule Would Limit Methane Leaks from Public Lands Drilling
One of Pacific Gas & Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif., is viewed Nov. 3, 2008.
Energy
Feds Offer $1B to Keep California's Last Nuclear Plant Open
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
A Dixie Valley toad is seen around the hot spring-fed wetland in the Dixie Valley in Fallon, Nev., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. In a highly unusual move in a legal battle over a Nevada geothermal power plant and an endangered toad, the project’s developer is now asking a judge to allow it to scale back by 80% the original plan U.S. land managers approved last November.
Energy
Toad in Geothermal Power Fight Gets Endangered Status
The spectacled, quarter-sized amphibian is currently at risk of extinction.
December 5, 2022
A former coal-fired power plant in Logan Township, N.J., collapses after explosives were detonated to implode it on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Energy
Coal-Fired Plant Imploded in New Jersey for Battery Array
The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to adopt clean energy.
December 5, 2022
Project developers plan to build carbon capture pipelines connecting dozens of Midwestern ethanol refineries, such as this one in Chancellor, S.D., shown on July 22, 2021.
Energy
EPA Seeks to Mandate More Use of Ethanol, Other Biofuels
The move is welcomed by renewable fuel and farm groups but condemned by environmentalists and oil industry groups.
December 2, 2022
View of the coal-fired power station Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in Saint-Avold, eastern France.
Energy
France Refires Coal Plant Amid Energy Woes
Some see it as a "necessary evil."
December 1, 2022
Preview 928x522
Automotive
Honda to Begin U.S. Production of Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs in 2024
The vehicles will be built at the company's plant in Ohio.
November 30, 2022
I Stock 1342289883
Energy
Seafood Company Fined $345,000 for Air Act Violations
The company was operating three solid waste incinerators that lacked any emission control or monitoring systems.
November 30, 2022
Craig Stevens holds a bottle of brown water as he speaks with members of the media outside the Susquehanna County Courthouse in Montrose, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Pennsylvania's most active gas driller has pleaded no contest to criminal environmental charges in a landmark pollution case. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. entered its plea Tuesday.
Laws & Regulations
Gas Driller Pleads No Contest to Polluting Town's Water
Residents say their aquifer was ruined by Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc.
November 30, 2022
I Stock 1314631692
Energy
Is a 40-year Battery Life a Reality?
Lithium thionyl chloride (LiSOCL₂) batteries can power remote wireless devices for up to 40 years.
November 30, 2022
Ap22333829214755
Aerospace
NASA Cancels Greenhouse Gas Monitoring Satellite Due to Cost
When it was announced six years ago, it was supposed to cost $166 million.
November 30, 2022
Prairie
Energy
Prairie Lithium Commissions New Direct Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant
The pilot plant is expected to provide the information required to enable the design of a field demonstration plant.
November 29, 2022
A flare for burning excess methane, or natural gas, from crude oil production, is seen at a well pad east of New Town, N.D., May 18, 2021. The Interior Department on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, proposed rules to limit methane leaks from oil and gas drilling on public lands, the latest action by the Biden administration to crack down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming.
Energy
U.S. Rule Would Limit Methane Leaks from Public Lands Drilling
The rule would require energy companies to better detect methane leaks.
November 29, 2022
One of Pacific Gas & Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif., is viewed Nov. 3, 2008.
Energy
Feds Offer $1B to Keep California's Last Nuclear Plant Open
The plant had been scheduled to close by 2025.
November 22, 2022
I Stock 1372085619
Energy
How to Design Clean Energy Subsidies That Work
Without wasting money on free riders.
November 22, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Energy
Shells Hit Near Nuclear Plant; Blackouts Roll Across Ukraine
A global nuclear watchdog called for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility.
November 21, 2022