U.S. Regulators to Vote on Largest Dam Demolition in History

It is the bedrock of the most ambitious salmon restoration plan in history.

Gillian Flaccus
Nov 17, 2022
The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on Aug. 21, 2009, in Keno, Ore. Plans for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history to save imperiled salmon could soon become reality, with the first stages of construction starting in California as early as this summer. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, and is expected to vote on whether to approve the surrender of PacificCorp's hydroelectric license for four dams on the lower Klamath River in remote northern California.
The J.C. Boyle Dam diverts water from the Klamath River to a powerhouse downstream on Aug. 21, 2009, in Keno, Ore. Plans for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history to save imperiled salmon could soon become reality, with the first stages of construction starting in California as early as this summer. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, and is expected to vote on whether to approve the surrender of PacificCorp's hydroelectric license for four dams on the lower Klamath River in remote northern California.
AP Photo/Jeff Barnard, File

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The largest dam demolition and river restoration plan in the world could be close to reality Thursday as U.S. regulators vote on a plan to remove four aging hydro-electric structures, reopening hundreds of miles of California river habitat to imperiled salmon.

The vote by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone facing a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years.

Approval of the application to surrender the dams' operating license is the bedrock of the most ambitious salmon restoration plan in history, and if approved the parties overseeing the project will accept license transfer and could begin dam removal as early as this summer. More than 300 miles (483 kilometers) of salmon habitat in the Klamath River and its tributaries would benefit, said Amy Souers Kober, spokeswoman for American Rivers, which monitors dam removals and advocates for river restoration.

“This is an incredibly important milestone,” she said. “This project really carries important lessons for rivers and the conservation movement, and the most important lesson is the leadership of the tribes. It’s because of the tribes that these dams will come out and the river be will restored.”

The vote comes at a critical moment when human-caused climate change is hammering the Western United States with prolonged drought, said Tom Kiernan, president of American Rivers. He said allowing California's second-largest river to flow naturally, and its flood plains and wetlands to function normally, would mitigate those impacts.

“The best way of managing increasing floods and droughts is to allow the river system to be healthy and do its thing,” he said.

“Instead of having reservoirs where a significant amount of that water evaporates, it’s better to have that river flow and allow the flood plains and wetlands filter the water and bring it down to groundwater where it doesn’t evaporate.”

The Klamath Basin watershed covers more than 14,500 square miles (37,500 square kilometers) and the Klamath itself was once the third-largest salmon producing river on the West Coast. But the dams, constructed between 1918 and 1962, essentially cut the river in half and prevent salmon from reaching spawning grounds upstream. Consequently, salmon runs have been dwindling for years.

Native tribes that rely on the Klamath River and its salmon for their way of life have been a driving force behind bringing the dams down. Members of the Yurok, Karuk and Hoopa tribes plan to light a bonfire and watch the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission meeting Thursday on a remote Klamath River sandbar via a satellite uplink to symbolize their hopes for the river's renewal.

Frankie Myers, Yurok vice chairman, told The Associated Press before the meeting that he was excited, but also anxious, about the outcome of the vote.

“We’ve been doing this a long time and we’ve been let down so much over the last two decades,” he said. “If there’s still salmon in the water, they have a chance and we have a chance. ...They will come down. They have to come down. Our existence depends on it.”

But plans to remove the dams have been controversial.

A group of homeowners who live around Copco Lake, one of the large reservoirs, have fought the dam removal plans for years and say the values of their lakefront homes have plummeted. A coalition formed to oppose the demolition plan argues that the money set aside to cover the demolition isn't adequate, and that cost overruns and liability concerns would fall on the shoulders of taxpayers.

They also question whether removing the dams will work to restore salmon because of changes in the Pacific Ocean that are also affecting the fish, said Richard Marshall, head of the Siskiyou County Water Users Association.

“The whole question is, will this add to the increased production of salmon? It has everything to do with what’s going on in the ocean (and) we think this will turn out to be a futile effort,” he said. "Nobody’s ever tried to take care of the problem by taking care of the existing situation without just removing the dams."

Rate payers in the rural counties around the dams are also angered by the project, which is funded by $200 million from PacifiCorp and $250 million from a voter-approved water bond in California.

U.S. regulators raised flags about the potential for cost overruns and liability issues in 2020, nearly killing the proposal, but Oregon, California and PacifiCorp, which operates the hydroelectric dams and is owned by billionaire Warren Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway, teamed up to add another $50 million in contingency funds.

The utility would face steep costs to add fish ladders and other environmental mitigations to the outdated dams in order to renew their hydroelectric license and in recent years has diversified their energy portfolio enough to absorb the loss of the dams, the company has said.

If regulators approve on Thursday, Oregon, California and the Klamath River Renewal Corporation — the entity formed to oversee the demolition and environmental mitigation — must sign off on the license surrender and then work can begin. Regulators could also approve it, but add further specifications, or reject it altogether.

If approved, Copco 2, the smallest dam, could come down as early as the coming summer, said Craig Tucker, natural resources policy consultant for the Karuk Tribe. In early 2024, the reservoirs behind the dams would be slowly drawn down, with the hope of putting the river fully back in its channel by late 2024, he said.

The scope of the project exceeds the other largest U.S. dam demolition to date, when two century-old dams were breached on the Eolwha River on Washington's Olympic Peninsula in 2012, said Kober, of American Rivers. Environmental experts are unaware of any other river restoration project in the world with a bigger scope than the one planned for the lower Klamath, she added.

Across the U.S., 1,951 dams have been demolished as of February, including 57 in 2021, the organization said. Most of those have come down in the past 25 years as facilities age and come up for relicensing.

Latest in Energy
Sustainability, Economics
Why Smart Building is The New Way of Green Building
November 11, 2022
Nuclear Power I Stock 658599072
Poland Looks to SKorea to Build Nuclear Power Plant
October 31, 2022
Operators work at Enagas regasification plant, the largest LNG plant in Europe, in Barcelona, Spain, March 29, 2022. Households and businesses across Europe have been suffering for months from soaring electricity prices, but Iberian countries Spain and Portugal have managed to free themselves from the EU pricing system and Spain says the benefits are noticeable.
Spain, Portugal Eased Energy Prices. Can They Teach the EU?
October 20, 2022
Nuclear power plants, Kori 1, right, and Shin Kori 2 are seen in Ulsan, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2013. South Korea has signed a 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypt's first nuclear power plant.
S Korea Signs $2.25 Billion Deal with Russia Nuclear Company
August 25, 2022
Related Stories
In this May 12, 2020 file photo, construction is seen on the Shell Chemicals Beaver County ethane cracker plant in Potter Township, Pa.
Energy
After Years of Construction, Shell Ethane Cracker Starts Up
Sustainability, Economics
Energy
Why Smart Building is The New Way of Green Building
A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City, North Dakota, Aug. 26, 2021. The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce a supplemental rule Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, cracking down on emissions of methane as he attends a global climate conference in Egypt.
Energy
Biden Tightens Methane Emissions Rule Amid Push for More Oil
Automating Your Manufacturing Enterprise
Sponsored
Automating Your Manufacturing Enterprise
More in Energy
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
October 7, 2022
In this May 12, 2020 file photo, construction is seen on the Shell Chemicals Beaver County ethane cracker plant in Potter Township, Pa.
Energy
After Years of Construction, Shell Ethane Cracker Starts Up
The refinery will produce 3.5 billion pounds of polyethylene annually.
November 16, 2022
Tl Cegmwp
Energy
Startup Turning Dirty Diapers Into Topsoil and Concrete Filler
In the future, BYOCHAR may be compatible with other diaper brands.
November 16, 2022
Dairy cows graze on a farm near Oxford, New Zealand, on Oct. 8, 2018. New Zealand scientists are coming up with some surprising solutions for how to reduce methane emissions from farm animals.
Energy
Experiments Target Cow Burps to Help Reduce Global Warming
Every time somebody eats a beef burger or drinks a milkshake, it comes at an environmental cost.
November 14, 2022
I Stock 1314631692
Energy
Oregon University Plans to Develop New Rechargeable Battery
The U.S. Department of Energy awarded OSU $3 million to explore the development of a new rechargeable battery technology.
November 14, 2022
Sustainability, Economics
Energy
Why Smart Building is The New Way of Green Building
Ultimately, smart buildings reflect broader digital trends that include more automation and a focus on employee health.
November 11, 2022
A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City, North Dakota, Aug. 26, 2021. The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce a supplemental rule Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, cracking down on emissions of methane as he attends a global climate conference in Egypt.
Energy
Biden Tightens Methane Emissions Rule Amid Push for More Oil
The potent greenhouse gas contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.
November 11, 2022
ORNL and Argonne are teaming with Wabtec Corp. to develop a locomotive engine that can run on low-carbon fuels like hydrogen.
Energy
Researchers, Wabtec Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Trains
The team will develop hardware and control strategies for the engine.
November 10, 2022
Smoke rises from the Butachimie plant in Chalempe, eastern France, Tuesday, Nov.8, 2022.
Energy
Macron to Pressure France's Most Climate-Damaging Industries
The meeting aims to accelerate the reduction of carbon emissions, which requires new technologies and investments worth billions.
November 8, 2022
Recycle
Operations
Can I Recycle That?
Most Americans look to packaging first to determine recyclability.
November 7, 2022
Sharon Wilson sets up a thermal imaging camera near a compressor station in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Energy
Equipment That's Designed to Cut Methane Emission is Failing
The Biden administration hasn't yet specified which types of equipment it recommends.
November 7, 2022
Tes Santa Barbara Plant
Energy
Power Company to Test System That Stores Energy in Crushed Rocks
This TES system can store up to 24MWh of clean heat at a temperature of about 550°C for five hours.
November 4, 2022
A sticker reads 'natural gas' on a pipe at the French company R-CUA plant, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Oct. 7, 2022.
Energy
Europe Urged to Save Natural Gas
The move could help avoid shortages next year.
November 4, 2022
South African police investigate at the scene where more than 20 bodies, suspected of being illegal miners, were found near an active mine in Krugersdorp, South Africa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Police suspect that the bodies were moved to where they were found at a privately-owned mine. The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area.
Energy
21 Bodies Found Near Active Mine
The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area of South Africa.
November 4, 2022
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around twenty kilometers away in an area in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Energy
Ukraine: Russian Shelling Damaged Nuclear Plant Power Lines
It has operated on backup generators to cool reactors and keep other safety systems running.
November 3, 2022