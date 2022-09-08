Report: Clean Energy Jobs Grow, but Wages Lag Fossil Sector

Associated Press
Sep 8, 2022
Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani on June 3, 2022. A new report has found that clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market.
Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani on June 3, 2022. A new report has found that clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market.
AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File

BERLIN (AP) — Clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market, according to a report Thursday.

The International Energy Agency said a post-pandemic jobs rebound in the sector has been driven by emissions-cutting technologies such as electric vehicle production, building insulation, solar projects and wind farms.

Clean energy, which under IEA's definition also includes nuclear power, is now estimated to account for more than half the 65 million energy sector jobs across all regions except Russia and the Middle East.

However, the Paris-based agency said high energy prices including for fossil fuels have seen an upswing in employment, notably for liquefied natural gas infrastructure. Many countries in Europe are scrambling to find alternatives to Russian gas supplies due to the war in Ukraine.

It also noted that wages in clean energy jobs lag behind those in the fossil fuel industry, where unionization rates are higher and risky work has been compensated with higher pay. The exception is nuclear, due to the highly skilled labor needed, the agency said.

“Countries around the world are responding to the current crisis by seeking to accelerate the growth of homegrown clean energy industries," said IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol. “The regions that make this move will see huge growth in jobs.”

He urged companies, labor representatives and governments to ensure that clean energy projects provide high quality employment and attract a diverse workforce. Women are significantly underrepresented in the energy sector, which as a whole accounts for about 2% of the global workforce, IEA said.

Where possible, fossil fuel workers should be given the option to retrain for clean energy jobs, the agency said. It predicted could up to 14 million new clean energy jobs could be created by 2030, with an additional 16 million workers switching to new roles related to clean energy.

Latest in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are viewed June 29, 2020. State regulators on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers.
Utility: Guarantee for Large Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
August 24, 2022
Rush hour traffic backs up along a highway in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Hainan island in the South China Sea said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 that it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.
Chinese Province to Ban Sale of Gas Cars
August 24, 2022
A motorist pumps gasoline at United Oil gas station in Los Angeles Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.
Avg. Gas Price Falls 45 Cents in 3 Weeks
August 15, 2022
Related Stories
A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Energy
Ukraine Says Nuclear Plant Offline After Russian Shelling
One of Pacific Gas & Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif., is viewed Nov. 3, 2008.
Energy
Legislators Advance Plan to Extend Run of Calif's Oldest Nuke Plant
Gas Prices Pump Ap
Energy
Indiana Refinery Fire to Only Minimally Hit Gas Prices
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 692096736
Energy
Tiny Algae Could Help Fix Concrete's Dirty Little Secret
Four innovative ways to clean up this notoriously hard to decarbonize industry.
September 7, 2022
Electric Salt Spoon
Energy
Electric Spoon Lightly Shocks You to Make Food Taste Saltier
Kirin pointed toward relatively high average sodium intake levels among Japanese consumers as the motivation behind the new device.
September 7, 2022
A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Energy
Ukraine Says Nuclear Plant Offline After Russian Shelling
Its last transmission line disconnected because of a fire.
September 6, 2022
As Hawaii transitions toward its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045, the state's last coal-fired power plant closed this week ahead of a state law that bans the use of coal as a source of electricity beginning in 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Hawaii Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant as Ban Begins
Critics say ending the source of energy is a good move, but not right now.
September 1, 2022
One of Pacific Gas & Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif., is viewed Nov. 3, 2008.
Energy
Legislators Advance Plan to Extend Run of Calif's Oldest Nuke Plant
Gov. Gavin Newsom warned the state could face rolling blackouts if its twin reactors were retired too soon.
September 1, 2022
Gas Prices Pump Ap
Energy
Indiana Refinery Fire to Only Minimally Hit Gas Prices
As long as the facility can reopen quickly.
August 30, 2022
In this undated photo provided by Waipa Studio/Pachama is Diego Saez Gil, who co-founded climate technology startup Pachama in 2018 at a time when big corporations in Silicon Valley and elsewhere were looking for ways to offset their carbon emissions through forest conservation.
Energy
Climate Tech CEO Wants to Hold Carbon Emitters Accountable
Some bad players in the past have taken on the practice of buying a few carbon offsets, putting an ad on social media of a few trees being planted, and using it as a way to hide the fact that they’re actually not doing anything.
August 29, 2022
I Stock 178972479
Energy
What Are Green Jobs?
And how can I get one?
August 29, 2022
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond.
Energy
No UN Access Yet to Russian-Occupied Nuke Plant in Ukraine
The visit comes after the plant was temporarily knocked offline.
August 26, 2022
Nuclear power plants, Kori 1, right, and Shin Kori 2 are seen in Ulsan, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2013. South Korea has signed a 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypt's first nuclear power plant.
Energy
S Korea Signs $2.25 Billion Deal with Russia Nuclear Company
The project doesn't clash with international sanctions against Russia.
August 25, 2022
This aerial photo shows Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Feb. 13, 2021. The construction of facilities needed for a planned release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea next year from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant began Thursday, Aug. 4 ,2022, despite opposition from the local fishing community.
Energy
Robot Problem Delays Fuel Removal from Fukushima Nuclear Plant
The giant robotic arm needs some more work.
August 25, 2022
Two of the offshore wind turbines which have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va. are viewed June 29, 2020. State regulators on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers.
Energy
Utility: Guarantee for Large Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
Performance guarantees might force the utility to scrap the project.
August 24, 2022
Rush hour traffic backs up along a highway in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Hainan island in the South China Sea said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 that it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.
Automotive
Chinese Province to Ban Sale of Gas Cars
Sales of fossil fuel-powered cars will be banned by 2030.
August 24, 2022
A hydrogen-powered regional train stands at Bremervoerde station, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. In the fight against climate change, 14 hydrogen trains are to replace the current diesel trains. In Bremervoerde, a trial operation with two prototypes ran successfully between fall 2018 and February 2020.
Energy
Fleet of Hydrogen Passenger Trains Begins Service in Germany
The hydrogen is currently produced as a byproduct in chemical processes.
August 24, 2022