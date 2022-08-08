Former Coal Town Comes Together in Face of Kentucky Floods

Allen Breed
Aug 8, 2022
A volunteer shovels dirt and debris off of the main street in downtown Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The previous week's massive flooding damaged much of the town.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (AP) — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR’s Barber Shop “OPEN.”

As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded up debris, J.R. Collins stood behind his barber chair, giving a touchup to one of his regulars. Like most in Fleming-Neon, Collins comes from a family built on mining — both his grandfathers worked in coal — and he has stayed in the close-knit town even as the industry shrank and others fled. Those who remain are determined to prove their community is about more than coal.

And they’ve come together to make sure Collins’ barber shop and other businesses reopen amid the devastating floods that have killed more than three dozen in eastern Kentucky.

“They were there with shovels and squeegees and water, and people packing, and kids helping,” Collins said above the din of air conditioning and a dehumidifier in his shop. “It’s good, hard-working people that like to help people out and got each other’s back.”

Fleming-Neon was once two towns: Fleming, a company town founded in the early 1900s by the Elkhorn Coal Corp. for the sole purpose of mining, and Neon, a former logging camp.

Fleming was run by Elkhorn and named for one of its executives. The company issued its own money, and workers used it for rent on company-owned homes and goods at the company store or local businesses. Neon was independent, a free town where U.S. government greenbacks, not company scrip, was legal tender — but it thrived off the glow of coal nearby.

Fleming and Neon prospered along with the company and industry. Dates still seen today on brick storefronts chronicle the boom years.

“We had department stores, we had grocery stores, we had restaurants, we had dry cleaners. We had a theater,” said Susan Polis, Fleming-Neon’s 73-year-old mayor. “You did not have to leave here to have, to get anything.”

But as the mines mechanized, the population shrank in Fleming as well as Neon. In the late 1970s, the former rival towns merged under one government in an effort to pool resources, but the bleeding continued.

Today, only about 500 people remain. And on July 28, the waters of Wright Fork rose, threatening further devastation for this valley of people who long extracted riches from the earth. But there’s a spark in Fleming-Neon that, so far, has refused to be extinguished.

A multipurpose center was set to open in a former car dealership about two weeks after the storm hit. Jeff Hawkins, a longtime educator who’s lived here since he was a teenager, said the project, dubbed Neon Lights, would include a performing arts studio, an internet cafe, event space, and an innovation incubator.

“We wanted a space for kids to be able to do physical activity, to dance, to sing, whatever it may be,” he said. “Upstairs, we would put a robotics lab and a computer coding lab.”

That dream is not dead, just deferred. For now, the cleaned-up space serves as an emergency supply distribution center.

The rains came again this past weekend, prompting a brief evacuation Friday evening. But while some dreaded it, Emory Lee Mullins chose to see it as a blessing.

“It’s washing it off pretty good,” Mullins said, using a push broom to sweep the last of the creek silt into the gutter outside his flower shop. “Every little sweep gets it, don’t it?”

Five feet of water had all but gutted the Letcher Flower Shop, which Mullins bought 25 years ago. But as the rain fell, he ripped out sodden walls, confident he will reopen in a couple of weeks.

“Because flowers makes people feel good,” he said. “They’re going to need flowers.”

It’s been hard to break coal’s grip on these mountains, said Hawkins, describing a corporate strategy to “make as much money as you can and move on.”

“For decades, money left here and was not reinvested here,” he said. “And that’s what we’ve been left with.”

But Fleming-Neon has also been left with a toughness. And for every story of tragedy, Hawkins said, there are six more of goodness and grace.

“The folks here, they persevere. They are resilient. They have grit,” he said.

The volunteers who’ve come from other states see that spirit, too. Ken Cagle, of North Carolina, said it makes him consider retiring here: “It’s just unbelievable, the people here, how they just want to help other people.”

And Hawkins intends to stay among them in these hills. He sees the flooding disaster as an opportunity to reinvent Fleming-Neon and eastern Kentucky.

“How do we reimagine what we can be?” he said. “And in a way that we’re not just surviving, but we’re moving to a point of thriving.”

After 21 idle wells, including this one, were found to be leaking methane — some of them explosive levels of it — in May and June, the California Air Resources Board told The Associated Press that it's not tallying leaks from idle wells.
California Not Counting Methane Leaks From Idle Wells
August 1, 2022
August 1, 2022
Valvoline I Stock 1333313083
Valvoline Sells Division to Saudi Aramco
August 1, 2022
August 1, 2022
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance.
Can Europe Live Without Russian Natural Gas?
July 20, 2022
July 20, 2022
But Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was involved in the agreement to close the reactors, has prompted PG&E to consider seeking a longer lifespan for the plant.
Energy
Not So Fast: California's Last Nuke Plant Might Run Longer
In this photo provided by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, a green turtle swims in waters of Ribbon Reef No 10 near Cairns, Australia, Jan. 26, 2019. Australia's new government announced on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, it plans to prevent a coal mine from being created because of its potential impact on the nearby Great Barrier Reef.
Energy
Coal Mine Blocked to Protect Barrier Reef
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that it had approved plans to load radioactive fuel into one of the new reactors, which could clear the way for the first new nuclear power plant built in the United States in decades to come online by March 2023.
Energy
Georgia Nuclear Plant Gets OK to Load Fuel at New Reactor
This aerial photo shows Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Feb. 13, 2021. The construction of facilities needed for a planned release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea next year from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant began Thursday, Aug. 4 ,2022, despite opposition from the local fishing community.
Energy
Construction Begins at Fukushima Plant for Water Release
In this photo provided by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, a green turtle swims in waters of Ribbon Reef No 10 near Cairns, Australia, Jan. 26, 2019. Australia's new government announced on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, it plans to prevent a coal mine from being created because of its potential impact on the nearby Great Barrier Reef.
Energy
Coal Mine Blocked to Protect Barrier Reef
Australia's Greens also urged the environment minister to reject another 26 planned coal mines.
August 4, 2022
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that it had approved plans to load radioactive fuel into one of the new reactors, which could clear the way for the first new nuclear power plant built in the United States in decades to come online by March 2023.
Energy
Georgia Nuclear Plant Gets OK to Load Fuel at New Reactor
It's the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the U.S.
August 4, 2022
This aerial photo shows Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Feb. 13, 2021. The construction of facilities needed for a planned release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea next year from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant began Thursday, Aug. 4 ,2022, despite opposition from the local fishing community.
Energy
Construction Begins at Fukushima Plant for Water Release
Releasing the wastewater is said to be a necessary step for the plant’s ongoing decommissioning.
August 4, 2022
In this 2017 photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity is a Dixie Valley toad, which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has temporarily listed as an endangered species on an emergency basis near the site of a power plant site in Nevada. On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a bid by environmentalists and a Nevada tribe to halt construction of a geothermal power plant that opponents say would harm the endangered toad and destroy sacred hot springs.
Energy
Geothermal Plant Wins Appeal but Pauses Construction
Perhaps until the end of the year.
August 2, 2022
A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Energy
BP Earnings Triple
But the good news for BP shareholders was bad news for consumers.
August 2, 2022
After 21 idle wells, including this one, were found to be leaking methane — some of them explosive levels of it — in May and June, the California Air Resources Board told The Associated Press that it's not tallying leaks from idle wells.
Laws & Regulations
California Not Counting Methane Leaks From Idle Wells
Some 35,000 old, inactive oil and gas wells perforate the state's landscape.
August 1, 2022
Valvoline I Stock 1333313083
Energy
Valvoline Sells Division to Saudi Aramco
The $2.65 billion agreement includes motor oils, transmission fluids, coolants and other automotive maintenance products.
August 1, 2022
Consumers fill up at a Shell gas station July 13, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. Energy giant Shell has posted record profits for a second straight quarter as the company continues to benefit from the soaring price of oil and gas fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine. London-based Shell said it's second quarter adjusted earnings rose to $11.5 billion from $5.5 billion in the same three month period last year.
Energy
Shell Smashes Earnings Record
The energy giant benefited from soaring prices of oil and natural gas.
July 28, 2022
In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo, hot cell operators Dawnette Hunter, left, and Scot White manipulate radioactive material from behind 4-foot-thick leaded glass at the Hot Fuel Examination Facility at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy has selected Idaho as the site for a proposed nuclear test reactor that would dramatically reduce the time needed to develop nuclear fuels and components for a new generation of nuclear reactors. The Energy Department on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, said it selected its 890-square-mile site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory to build the Versatile Test Reactor, or VTR.
Energy
Energy Department Selects Idaho for Nuclear Test Reactor
The VTR is a sodium-cooled fast test reactor that would be the first fast spectrum test reactor to operate in the United States in nearly three decades.
July 28, 2022
I Stock 682839254
Energy
3 Reasons U.S. Coal Power is Disappearing
And a Supreme Court ruling won’t save it.
July 27, 2022
The batteries will be produced with renewable wood from Nordic forests.
Energy
Stora Enso, Northvolt Partner to Develop Wood-Based Batteries
Lignin is a plant-derived polymer found in the cell walls of dry-land plants.
July 26, 2022
Madi Diaz, right, performs at the Newport Folk Festival's bike stage, powered in part by festivalgoers on stationary bicycles, left, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Newport, R.I.
Energy
Newport Folk Festival Includes Stage Powered by Bicycles
About 1,300 of the festival's 10,000 fans rode bicycles to Newport on Friday.
July 25, 2022
Chargers
Automotive
Company Plans 6,000+ Electric Vehicle Chargers in Florida
The goal is to encourage people to switch to EVs while providing local jobs.
July 22, 2022
I Stock 153210500
Energy
Feds Issue Guidance on Cleanup Plan for Abandoned Coal Mines
The funding is available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation.
July 22, 2022