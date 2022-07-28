Shell Smashes Earnings Record

The energy giant benefited from soaring prices of oil and natural gas.

Jul 28th, 2022
Associated Press
Consumers fill up at a Shell gas station July 13, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. Energy giant Shell has posted record profits for a second straight quarter as the company continues to benefit from the soaring price of oil and gas fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine. London-based Shell said it’s second quarter adjusted earnings rose to $11.5 billion from $5.5 billion in the same three month period last year.
Consumers fill up at a Shell gas station July 13, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. Energy giant Shell has posted record profits for a second straight quarter as the company continues to benefit from the soaring price of oil and gas fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine. London-based Shell said it’s second quarter adjusted earnings rose to $11.5 billion from $5.5 billion in the same three month period last year.
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File

LONDON (AP) — Shell posted record profits Thursday for a second straight quarter as the energy giant benefited from soaring prices of oil and natural gas fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine.

London-based Shell said it's second-quarter adjusted earnings — which exclude one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories — rose to $11.5 billion from $5.5 billion in the same three-month period last year.

The latest earnings smash its record set in the previous quarter, when the company recorded $9.1 billion in adjusted earnings.

Shell also said it would buy back another $6 billion in shares, underlining its healthy cash position.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent oil and natural gas prices soaring as nations spurned Russian energy and supply reductions wreaked havoc in markets. The price increases are driving global inflation, while boosting profits at energy companies.

“It was a turbulent quarter for the world and the global economy,” CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement. “The war in Ukraine continued, destroying lives and disrupting supplies of food and energy, and aggravating the lives of so many more through high energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis.”

The British government in May announced plans for a temporary 25% tax on the windfall profits of oil and gas companies to help fund payments for people facing soaring energy bills. But its future is unclear after Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned this month and a fight emerged over who will succeed him.

Natural gas prices in Europe jumped this week and were more than five times higher than a year ago as Russia further cut gas flows to Germany and European Union governments moved to reduce natural gas consumption this winter.

The average price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, hit $114 a barrel in the second quarter, up from $102.23 in the previous quarter.

More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jul 12th, 2022
I Stock 153210500
Feds Issue Guidance on Cleanup Plan for Abandoned Coal Mines
The funding is available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation.
Jul 22nd, 2022
A newly built power generation plant that is part of a mega-energy project is seen with the Popocatepetl Volcano in the background near Huexca, Morelos state, Mexico, on Feb. 22, 2020. The United States is putting pressure on Mexico over energy policies that Washington says unfairly favor Mexico's state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers. The U.S. is demanding talks to resolve the dispute, starting a process Wednesday, July 20, 2022, that could end in trade sanctions against Mexico.
U.S. Demands Talks on 'Unfair' Mexican Energy Policies
This could end in trade sanctions against Mexico.
Jul 21st, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks during a session on Action on Forests and Land Use, during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021.
Biden to Announce Climate Actions at Ex-Coal Plant in Mass.
The former coal-fired power plant is shifting to offshore wind manufacturing.
Jul 20th, 2022
This direct air capture plant in Iceland was designed to capture 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.
How Not to Solve the Climate Change Problem
There is no viable workaround.
Jul 20th, 2022
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance.
Can Europe Live Without Russian Natural Gas?
Even if the pipeline restarts at reduced levels, the country will struggle to keep homes warm and industry humming this winter.
Jul 20th, 2022
A gas tank driver adjusts his hose hookup to an underground tank on May 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. High diesel prices are driving up the cost of most goods, from groceries to Amazon orders and furniture, as nearly everything that is delivered, whether by truck, rail or ship, uses diesel fuel. Truckers are turning down hauling jobs in the states with the most expensive diesel.
Sky-High Diesel Prices Squeeze Truckers, Farmers, Consumers
Unless prices ease, the ripple effects of high diesel fuel could worsen.
Jul 20th, 2022
In this May 5, 2019, file photo, Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb.
Warren Buffett's Firm Owns Nearly $11B of Occidental Stock
Berkshire has bought more than $1.3 billion worth shares this month alone.
Jul 19th, 2022
A rendering of the new GAF Energy facility.
Second Solar Shingle Factory Coming to U.S.
The 450,000 square-foot-facility will increase the company's capacity by 500% to meet growing demand.
Jul 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 9 45 46 Am
Rolls-Royce, Hyundai Partner to Tackle Advanced Air Mobility Market
Hyundai will work with Rolls-Royce to bring hydrogen fuel cells, storage systems and infrastructure to the aerospace markets.
Jul 19th, 2022
A Boing 777X plane takes off at the Farnborough Air Show fair in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 18, 2022. Some 1200 exhibitors from around the world will show their newest developments in Future Flight, Space, Defence, Innovation, Sustainability and Workforce from July 18 until July 22, 2022.
Aviation Faces Hurdles to Hit Goals for Cutting Emissions
Experts who track the issue are skeptical of the industry's net-zero goals.
Jul 19th, 2022
Waste
Idaho Nuclear Waste Treatment Plant Making Progress
The site treated more than 100,000 gallons of simulant over seven weeks.
Jul 18th, 2022