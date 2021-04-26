California Seeks to Ban New Fracking

Gov. Gavin Newsom is using his authority to take on the state's powerful oil and gas industry in a year he will likely face voters in a recall election.

Apr 26th, 2021
Adam Beam
In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks are seen operating in Bakersfield, Calif. On Friday, April 23, 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would halt all new fracking permits in the state by January 2024. He also ordered state regulators to plan for halting all oil extraction in the state by 2045.
In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks are seen operating in Bakersfield, Calif. On Friday, April 23, 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would halt all new fracking permits in the state by January 2024. He also ordered state regulators to plan for halting all oil extraction in the state by 2045.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said California will stop issuing fracking permits by 2024 and halt all oil drilling by 2045, using his authority to take on the state's powerful oil and gas industry in a year he will likely face voters in a recall election.

Newsom's order is the beginning of a lengthy rule-making process that, if successful, would make California the largest state to ban fracking and likely the first in the world to set a deadline for the end of all oil production.

“California needs to move beyond oil," Newsom said in a news release, arguing it would “create a healthier future for our children.”

California was once one of the largest oil-producing states in the nation, with a robust industry centered in the Central Valley just north of Los Angeles. But by 2020, the state’s oil production fell to its lowest level in state history, down 68% from its peak in 1985.

Now, one of the state's top exports is electric cars. The state has ordered automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans and, last year, Newsom ordered state regulators to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035.

Still, California is the seventh-largest oil producing state in the country, with an industry that directly employs about 152,000 people and is responsible for $152.3 billion in economic output, according to a 2019 study commissioned by the Western States Petroleum Association. Friday, WSPA President and CEO Catherine Reheis-Boyd vowed “to fight this harmful and unlawful mandate.”

“Banning nearly 20% of the energy production in our state will only hurt workers, families and communities in California and turns our energy independence over to foreign suppliers,” she said.

Eliminating California's oil and gas industry won't be easy. The state has more than 60,000 active oil wells, and industry executives and their allies have lots of influence at the state Capitol. But in the first quarter of 2021, permits for all types of oil drilling in California plunged 90%, according to an analysis of state data by FracTracker Alliance, an environmental advocacy group.

“The transformation is already happening in front of our eyes,” said Jared Blumenfeld, secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency.

Newsom's order directs the California Air Resources Board to figure out how the state can end oil production in a “very rigorous, open, transparent, analytical process.” The board could decide to do it before 2045, but not after.

“When you look at the science, we can’t be extracting oil after 2045,” he said. “That’s the only way we are going to achieve our carbon goals is by significantly reducing and ending extraction of oil.”

Fracking — short for hydraulic fracturing, the process of extracting oil and gas embedded in rock deep underground — accounts for a small portion of the state’s oil and gas production each year. But environmental advocates have long sought its banishment because of its harmful effects on the environment and public health.

Last year, Newsom said he did not have the authority to ban fracking on his own and asked the Legislature to do it instead. Two state senators, both Democrats, tried to do it. But last week their bill died in the Legislature because not enough lawmakers supported it.

Now, Newsom says he can do it himself, but it's unclear what changed his mind. California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said Friday that Newsom believes the best way to ban fracking is to change the law. But, when it became clear that wouldn't happen, Crowfoot said Newsom “directed us through our regulatory authorities to protect the environment and public safety to end the practice of fracking.”

Newsom did temporarily halt new fracking permits in 2019 after he discovered a sharp increase in new permits since he took office, which also prompted him to fire the state's top oil and gas regulator. That ban lifted in April 2020 after a team of independent scientists reviewed the state's permitting process.

Since taking office, the Newsom administration has issued 291 fracking permits, according to an analysis of state data by FracTracker Alliance. Still, some environmental groups were hoping Newsom would act faster.

“It's historic and globally significant that Gov. Newsom has committed California to phase out fossil fuel production and ban fracking, but we don't have time for studies and delays,” said Kassie Siegel, director of the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute. “Every fracking and drilling permit issued does more damage to our health and climate.”

The Newsom administration said the state's rule-making process, while lengthy, is needed to make sure any new rule survives a lawsuit.

“We want this prohibition to be durable,” Crowfoot said.

The California League of Conservation voters praised Newsom, saying the announcement “is the consistent leadership our state needs if we stand a chance of preventing major climate catastrophe.”

But some in Newsom's own party were critical, including state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, a Democrat from the Central Valley, who said the fracking ban would lead to higher energy prices that would in turn increase food prices.

“The governor's actions could not come at a worse time for the Central Valley, which is already reeling from a drought that — together with this decision — may cause a national food crisis,” she said.

More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington.
Jobs Are Make-or-Break Argument for Biden in Climate Plan
Climate change is not just a threat, says President Biden. It's an opportunity.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Pumpjacks in a field near Lovington, N.M., April 24, 2015.
US Pauses Oil, Gas Lease Sales from Public Land
The Interior Department cancelled sales through June amid a review of how the program contributes to climate change.
Apr 22nd, 2021
In this July 24, 2014 file photo, bourbon supplies age in barrels at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont, Ky.
Maker of Jim Beam, Maker's Mark Eyes Major Carbon Footprint Reduction
Beam Suntory revealed several major sustainability pledges, including halving its greenhouse gas emissions and water usage by 2030.
Apr 21st, 2021
Wind turbines near Glenrock, Wyo.
US Electric Power Sector Halfway to Zero Carbon Emissions
Wind, solar and battery technologies will be central to further decarbonization.
Apr 21st, 2021
I Stock 1251538483
Lab Looks to Boost Power Supply for Nuclear Mission
Officials have said one of the transmission lines to Los Alamos National Laboratory is expected to reach capacity this summer.
Apr 21st, 2021
I Stock 1203085057
Hydrogen a Future Fuel Oil Execs & Environmentalists Could Embrace
It's not a magic bullet, but it may be an important step towards clean energy.
Apr 21st, 2021
This Tuesday, April 19, 2021 photo shows the waterfront of Raritan Bay in Keyport, N.J. A Massachusetts company wants to build a high-voltage power line that would come ashore in Keyport and connect electricity from a future wind farm off the New Jersey coast to the onshore electrical grid.
Firm Plans Line to Bring Future Wind Energy Ashore
Power from the offshore wind would be connected to the electrical grid.
Apr 21st, 2021
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, Clyde Robinson, 80, speaks with a reporter while standing on his acre-sized parcel of land, in Memphis, Tenn. Robinson is fighting an effort by two companies seeking a piece of his land to build part of an oil pipeline that would run through the Memphis area into north Mississippi. City council members in Memphis, Tenn., are considering a law that could make it more difficult for a company to build an oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides clean drinking water to 1 million people.
Pipeline Co. Asks for 'Pause' Amid Dispute
The Memphis City Council has proposed a law that could make it harder to construct an underground oil pipeline.
Apr 21st, 2021
In this April 15, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. No nation offers asylum or other protections to people displaced because of climate change. Biden’s administration is studying the idea, and climate migration is expected to be discussed at his first climate summit.
Biden to Pledge Halving Greenhouse Gases by 2030
The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment.
Apr 21st, 2021
In this file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Independence, MO.
As Summit Nears, Biden Feeling the Heat on Emissions
An emissions target, eagerly awaited by all sides of the climate debate, will signal how aggressively Biden wants to move.
Apr 20th, 2021
This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. The Biden administration is taking steps to protect the country’s electric system from cyberattacks through a new 100-day initiative combining federal government agencies and private industry. The initiative was announced Tuesday by the Energy Department.
US Takes Steps to Protect Electrical Grid from Attack
The White House says the U.S. is facing a well-documented cyber threat from actors seeking to disrupt electricity.
Apr 20th, 2021