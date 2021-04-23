Jobs Are Make-or-Break Argument for Biden in Climate Plan

Climate change is not just a threat, says President Biden. It's an opportunity.

Apr 23rd, 2021
Christina LarsonMatthew DalyEllen Knickmeyer
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington.
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing out the billionaires, the CEOs and the union executives Friday to help sell President Joe Biden's climate-friendly transformation of the U.S. economy at his virtual summit of world leaders.

The closing day of the two-day summit on climate change is to feature Bill Gates and Mike Bloomberg, steelworker and electrical union leaders and executives for solar and other renewable energy.

It's all in service of an argument U.S. officials say will make or break Biden's climate agenda: Pouring trillions of dollars into clean-energy technology, research and infrastructure will jet-pack a competitive U.S. economy into the future and create jobs, while saving the planet.

“Climate change is more than a threat,” Biden declared on Thursday's opening day of his climate summit. “It also presents one of the largest job creation opportunities in history.”

The new urgency comes as scientists say that climate change caused by coal plants, car engines and other fossil fuel use is worsening droughts, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters and that humans are running out of time to stave off catastrophic extremes of global warming.

The event has featured the world's major powers — and major polluters — pledging to cooperate on cutting petroleum and coal emissions that are rapidly warming the planet.

But Republicans are sticking to the arguments that former President Donald Trump made in pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris climate accord. They point to China as the world's worst climate polluter — the U.S. is No. 2 — and say any transition to clean energy hurts American oil, natural gas and coal workers.

It means “putting good-paying American jobs into the shredder,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor Thursday in a speech in which he dismissed the administration’s plans as costly and ineffective.

“This is quite the one-two punch,” McConnell said. “Toothless requests of our foreign adversaries ... and maximum pain for American citizens.”

In an announcement timed to his summit, Biden pledged the U.S. will cut fossil fuel emissions as much as 52% by 2030.

Allies joined the U.S. in announcing new moves to cut emissions, striving to build momentum going into November's U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, where governments will say how far each is willing to go to cut the amount of fossil fuel fumes it pumps out.

Japan announced its own new 46% emissions reduction target, and South Korea said it would stop public financing of new coal-fired power plants, potentially an important step toward persuading China and other coal-reliant nations to curb the building and funding of new ones as well. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his nation would boost its fossil fuel pollution cuts from 30% to at least 40%.

Biden was scheduled to address the summit Friday at a session on the “economic opportunities of climate action.” Leaders from Israel, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Nigeria, Spain and Vietnam also were scheduled to participate Friday, along with Biden's transportation, energy and commerce secretaries and others.

Travel precautions under the coronavirus pandemic compelled the summit to play out on livestream, limiting opportunities for spontaneous interaction and negotiation. Its opening hours were sometimes marked by electronic echoes, random beeps and off-screen voices.

But the summit opening Thursday also marshaled an impressive display of the world’s most powerful leaders speaking on the single topic of climate change.

China’s Xi Jinping spoke first among the other global figures. He made no reference to disputes over territorial claims, trade and other matters that had made it uncertain until Wednesday that he would even take part in the U.S. summit.

“To protect the environment is to protect productivity, and to boost the environment is to boost productivity. It’s as simple as that,” Xi said.

The Biden administration’s pledge would require by far the most ambitious U.S. climate effort ever, nearly doubling the reductions that the Obama administration had committed to in the Paris climate accord.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was one of many allies welcoming the U.S. return after Trump.

“I’m delighted to see that the United States is back, is back to work together with us in climate politics,” Merkel declared in her virtual appearance. “Because there can be no doubt about the world needing your contribution if we really want to fulfill our ambitious goals.”

Pope Francis contributed a video from the Vatican, saying, “I wish you success in this beautiful decision to meet, walk together going forward, and I am with you all the way.”

Leaders of smaller states buffeted by rising seas and worsening hurricanes appealed for aid and fast emissions cuts from world powers.

Gaston Alfonso Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, called for debt relief and more international assistance to recover from storms and the pandemic to prevent a flow of climate refugees. His people, he said, are “teetering on the edge of despair.”

Longtime climate policy experts, no strangers to climate summits with solemn pledges, watched some speeches with skepticism. After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro promised an end to clearcutting in the Amazon, Dan Wilkinson of Human Rights Watch’s environmental programs noted, “It is going to be hard for anyone to take it seriously until they actually start taking steps.”

More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
I Stock 1203085057
Hydrogen a Future Fuel Oil Execs & Environmentalists Could Embrace
It's not a magic bullet, but it may be an important step towards clean energy.
Apr 21st, 2021
This Tuesday, April 19, 2021 photo shows the waterfront of Raritan Bay in Keyport, N.J. A Massachusetts company wants to build a high-voltage power line that would come ashore in Keyport and connect electricity from a future wind farm off the New Jersey coast to the onshore electrical grid.
Firm Plans Line to Bring Future Wind Energy Ashore
Power from the offshore wind would be connected to the electrical grid.
Apr 21st, 2021
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, Clyde Robinson, 80, speaks with a reporter while standing on his acre-sized parcel of land, in Memphis, Tenn. Robinson is fighting an effort by two companies seeking a piece of his land to build part of an oil pipeline that would run through the Memphis area into north Mississippi. City council members in Memphis, Tenn., are considering a law that could make it more difficult for a company to build an oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides clean drinking water to 1 million people.
Pipeline Co. Asks for 'Pause' Amid Dispute
The Memphis City Council has proposed a law that could make it harder to construct an underground oil pipeline.
Apr 21st, 2021
In this April 15, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. No nation offers asylum or other protections to people displaced because of climate change. Biden’s administration is studying the idea, and climate migration is expected to be discussed at his first climate summit.
Biden to Pledge Halving Greenhouse Gases by 2030
The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment.
Apr 21st, 2021
In this file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Independence, MO.
As Summit Nears, Biden Feeling the Heat on Emissions
An emissions target, eagerly awaited by all sides of the climate debate, will signal how aggressively Biden wants to move.
Apr 20th, 2021
This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. The Biden administration is taking steps to protect the country’s electric system from cyberattacks through a new 100-day initiative combining federal government agencies and private industry. The initiative was announced Tuesday by the Energy Department.
US Takes Steps to Protect Electrical Grid from Attack
The White House says the U.S. is facing a well-documented cyber threat from actors seeking to disrupt electricity.
Apr 20th, 2021
In this file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyoming.
Miners' Union Backs Shift From Coal
In exchange, they want assurances for "clean energy" jobs as part of President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package.
Apr 20th, 2021
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, left, shakes hands with XPRIZE founder and Executive Chairman Peter Diamandis during the presentation of the XPRIZE for Children's Literacy in Los Angeles, May 15, 2019.
Contest Winners' Concrete Traps Carbon Dioxide
Two firms were announced as the winners of the $20 million XPRIZE.
Apr 19th, 2021
A Coast Guard Response Boat searches for survivors near the capsized SeaCor Power, an oil industry vessel.
2 More Capsize Victims Recovered off Louisiana Coast
Rescuers in the air and the sea have been searching for the 19 workers who were aboard a vessel designed to support offshore oil rigs.
Apr 19th, 2021
A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commercial lift boat Tuesday, April 13, 2021, searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.
12 Missing, 1 Dead from Capsized Ship off Louisiana
Winds up to 90 mph and waves rising to nine feet are credited with overturning the boat.
Apr 15th, 2021
In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pumpjacks work in a field in the Permian Basin near Lovington, N.M. Environmentalists and Native American activists say the Biden administration's review of the federal oil and gas leasing program should result in more protections for an area of northwestern New Mexico that's considered sacred. They have cited concerns about air pollution from venting and flaring at natural gas collection and processing sites, wastewater leaks and unchecked development in southeastern New Mexico's share of the Permian Basin.
Groups Take Aim at New Mexico Drilling Plan
Some consider sacred the area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Apr 15th, 2021