Texas Utility Sued Over Energy Bills

"As Texans struggled to survive this winter storm, Griddy made the suffering even worse as it debited outrageous amounts each day."

Mar 1st, 2021
Gavel On Sounding Block 000042143500 Small

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' attorney general said Monday he's suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last month's winter storm. The lawsuit comes days after Texas' power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by revoking its access to the state's electricity market.

Griddy charges $10 a month to give people a way to pay wholesale prices for electricity instead of a fixed rate. But when temperatures plummeted well below freezing last month, wholesale prices spiked and Griddy customers were left with sky-high electricity bills.

"Griddy misled Texans and signed them up for services which, in a time of crisis, resulted in individual Texans each losing thousands of dollars," Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. "As Texans struggled to survive this winter storm, Griddy made the suffering even worse as it debited outrageous amounts each day."

The lawsuit accused Griddy of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and seeks refunds for customers. The unusually heavy winter storm blanketed much of Texas with snow, knocking out electricity to four million customers and leaving many struggling to find clean water.

Meanwhile, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, shifted about 10,000 Griddy customers to other utilities on Friday. Griddy said in a statement that ERCOT "took our members and have effectively shut down Griddy."

"We have always been transparent and customer-centric at every step. We wanted to continue the fight for our members to get relief and that hasn't changed," the statement said.


More in Energy
In this file photo, a volunteer carries food to be distributed during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, in Houston.
Blackouts Bring Up 'Four-Letter Word' in Texas
The response to a winter catastrophe that caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history is not the usual one in Texas.
Feb 25th, 2021
Kevin Marsh, then-CEO of SCANA Corp., during a press conference at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C., Sept. 21, 2016.
Former Utility CEO Pleads Guilty to Nuclear Plant Fraud
The ex-CEO of SCANA Corp. will likely spend two years in prison and pay $5 million back to ratepayers.
Feb 25th, 2021
I Stock 476027960
Incomplete Polar Bear Survey Halts Oil Search
Federal officials said the missed deadline makes future work on the project unlikely.
Feb 25th, 2021
A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Feb. 10, 2016.
Court Hands Victory to Contested Copper Mine
The Minnesota Supreme Court reversed the rejection of a critical permit for the PolyMet mine.
Feb 25th, 2021
In this file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric sign is shown outside of a PG&E building in San Francisco.
Wildfire Victims Sue Former PG&E Execs
The lawsuit seeks to tap into the $200-$400 million in liability insurance that PG&E secured for former executives and board members.
Feb 25th, 2021
ExxonMobil logo above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 23, 2018.
ExxonMobil Selling Assets for More than $1B
The sale includes the oil giant's interests in 14 producing fields in British waters.
Feb 24th, 2021
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water distribution site in Houston.
Leaders Resign After Texas Power Outages
During the crisis, ERCOT officials removed contact information for board members off its website, saying they had become the target of threats.
Feb 24th, 2021
Paper mills use large amounts of water in their production processes and need new methods to improve sustainability.
New Tech Could Cut Paper Industry Energy Costs By 30%
The unique graphene oxide membranes may solve perpetual wastewater problems.
Feb 23rd, 2021
In this Oct. 8, 1973, file photo, oil ministers of six Persian Gulf countries and representatives of western nations meet in Vienna, Austria, to negotiate price boosts sought by oil producers. Facing each other, are from left to right, Dr. Jamshid Amouzegar, then Iran Finance Minister, then Saudi Oil Minister Ahmed Zaki Yanani. Yamani, a long-serving oil minister in Saudi Arabia who led the kingdom through the 1973 oil crisis, the nationalization its state energy company and later found himself kidnapped by the assassin Carlos the Jackal, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in London. He was 90.
Long-Serving Saudi Oil Minister Dies at 90
He led the kingdom through the 1973 oil crisis and once found himself held hostage by the assassin Carlos the Jackal.
Feb 23rd, 2021
This April 4, 2007 file photo, shows a gas pump in that delivers Ethanol fuel. The federal government announced Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, that it will support the ethanol industry in a lawsuit over biofuel waivers granted to oil refineries under President Donald Trump's administration. The Environmental Protection Agency said it is reversing course and will support a January 2020 decision by the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a lawsuit filed by the Renewable Fuels Association and farm groups.
EPA Sides with Ethanol Industry in Court Case
The industry filed suit against oil refineries and will head to the Supreme Court this spring.
Feb 23rd, 2021
In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, a woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas. As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas' power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. Tens of millions huddled in frigid homes that slowly grew colder or fled for safety.
Power Failure: How a Winter Storm Pushed Texas into Crisis
To some, images of Texas laid bare problems that have long festered.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Electric Meter
Why Some Texans are Getting Sky-High Energy Bills
Wholesale prices are typically as low as a couple of cents per kilowatt-hour — but spiked to $9 per kilowatt-hour after the storm.
Feb 22nd, 2021