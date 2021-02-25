Blackouts Bring Up 'Four-Letter Word' in Texas

The response to a winter catastrophe that caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history is not the usual one in Texas.

Feb 25th, 2021
Paul J. Weber
In this file photo, a volunteer carries food to be distributed during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, in Houston.
In this file photo, a volunteer carries food to be distributed during the Neighborhood Super Site food distribution event organized by the Houston Food Bank and HISD, in Houston.
Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP, File

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — All the groceries spoiled and the water was out for days. Then Melissa Rogers, a believer in the Texas gospel that government should know its place, woke up to a $6,000 energy bill before the snow and ice even melted.

"The roads were awful, but we were running around town trying to get money from every single bank we could possibly think of," said Rogers, 36, whose Fort Worth family of four was left with $80 after the charges drained her accounts and took her husband's paycheck.

Now, the emerging response to a winter catastrophe that caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history is not the usual one in Texas: demands for more regulation.

On Thursday, managers of Texas' power grid are expected to receive a lashing in the first public hearings about the crisis at the state Capitol — where the belief that less government is better is reflected in a part-time Legislature that meets just once every two years, and only for 140 days. The current session ends in May.

That leaves Texas little time to make last week's plunge into freezing darkness that touched nearly all of the state's 30 million residents one way or another — including grocery shelves left bare and miles of busted water pipes — produce tougher regulations that the state's GOP majority has resisted for decades. At the same time, warnings ignored after a previous deep Texas freeze in 2011 have baked in skepticism.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott wants to force power plants to winterize after nearly half of the state's generation capacity was knocked offline by subfreezing temperatures. There's also new support for guardrails on Texas' deregulated electric market to prevent astronomical energy bills that financially devastated homeowners like Rogers, who frantically emptied her savings after wholesale prices, which are typically as low as a couple of cents per kilowatt-hour, spiked to $9 per kilowatt-hour.

At $9 a kilowatt-hour, the average U.S. home would have a monthly electric bill of about $8,000. "In a lot of respects, we're victims of our own attempt to let free market forces work," said Republican state Rep. Drew Darby, who sits on the House Energy Resources Committee that is digging into the outages.

His rural district includes two or three homes in the Texas oil patch that burned down as the power lurched off and on, and he heard of plants that couldn't burn piles of frozen coal outside. Even before the storm dropped six inches of snow as far south as San Antonio, generators in Texas were required to submit safeguard plans for cold weather. Darby suspects enforcement was scant.

"Typically, you know, the Texas Legislature pushes back on overregulation," Darby said. "However, my view on something as basic to human survival and need is we need to have reliable power and water."

At least six board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state's power grid, resigned this week ahead of likely calls for their ouster at the hearings. Officials in Houston have opened their own investigations into the outages, and prosecutors in Austin say they will investigate potential criminal wrongdoing.

President Joe Biden is set to fly to Texas on Friday, a trip that marks his first visit to a disaster site since taking office. Just weeks before the outages, Abbott had ordered state agencies to look for ways to sue the new administration over energy regulations that he said would hamper the state's biggest industry.

Abbott has put much of the fault on ERCOT, which he accuses of misleading Texas about the grid's readiness. In a rare television address broadcast across Texas on Wednesday night, Abbott said the Legislature won't adjourn until the problems are fixed. "You deserve answers. You will get those answers," he said. He made no mention of the state's Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT and whose commissioners he appointed.

A federal report after the 2011 outages urged hardening electric generators against extreme cold, but neither the commission nor ERCOT required plant owners to do anything more than file the weatherization plans. There are no standards for what must be in those plans.

ERCOT staffers conduct spot checks at a small portion of power plants every year to, among other things, check on their progress at protecting equipment. But, ERCOT president Bill Magness said, "These are not inspections." There is no regulatory authority to issue fines or penalties.

Democratic state Rep. Rafael Anchia said it often takes a crisis to push through transformational regulation. "Regulation is a four-letter word in this building at times," said Anchia, who sits on the House energy committee. But "four million people without power and 12 million people without drinkable water, right, that gets everybody's attention."

In Houston, Mya James' diabetic grandmother was rushed to an emergency room as she struggled to breathe. The power had gone out two days earlier. Nurses at another hospital were collecting rain water in buckets to flush toilets.

James, 38, is a beauty product entrepreneur with customers overseas. When the outages began, clients in other countries were baffled: How could Texas, the state built on energy, not have any? "It was very hard for people to comprehend," James said. "If we're known for one thing, let's be good at that one thing."


Associated Press writer David Koenig contributed to this report from Dallas.


More in Energy
ExxonMobil logo above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 23, 2018.
ExxonMobil Selling Assets for More than $1B
The sale includes the oil giant's interests in 14 producing fields in British waters.
Feb 24th, 2021
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water distribution site in Houston.
Leaders Resign After Texas Power Outages
During the crisis, ERCOT officials removed contact information for board members off its website, saying they had become the target of threats.
Feb 24th, 2021
Paper mills use large amounts of water in their production processes and need new methods to improve sustainability.
New Tech Could Cut Paper Industry Energy Costs By 30%
The unique graphene oxide membranes may solve perpetual wastewater problems.
Feb 23rd, 2021
In this Oct. 8, 1973, file photo, oil ministers of six Persian Gulf countries and representatives of western nations meet in Vienna, Austria, to negotiate price boosts sought by oil producers. Facing each other, are from left to right, Dr. Jamshid Amouzegar, then Iran Finance Minister, then Saudi Oil Minister Ahmed Zaki Yanani. Yamani, a long-serving oil minister in Saudi Arabia who led the kingdom through the 1973 oil crisis, the nationalization its state energy company and later found himself kidnapped by the assassin Carlos the Jackal, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in London. He was 90.
Long-Serving Saudi Oil Minister Dies at 90
He led the kingdom through the 1973 oil crisis and once found himself held hostage by the assassin Carlos the Jackal.
Feb 23rd, 2021
This April 4, 2007 file photo, shows a gas pump in that delivers Ethanol fuel. The federal government announced Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, that it will support the ethanol industry in a lawsuit over biofuel waivers granted to oil refineries under President Donald Trump's administration. The Environmental Protection Agency said it is reversing course and will support a January 2020 decision by the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a lawsuit filed by the Renewable Fuels Association and farm groups.
EPA Sides with Ethanol Industry in Court Case
The industry filed suit against oil refineries and will head to the Supreme Court this spring.
Feb 23rd, 2021
In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, a woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas. As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas' power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. Tens of millions huddled in frigid homes that slowly grew colder or fled for safety.
Power Failure: How a Winter Storm Pushed Texas into Crisis
To some, images of Texas laid bare problems that have long festered.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Electric Meter
Why Some Texans are Getting Sky-High Energy Bills
Wholesale prices are typically as low as a couple of cents per kilowatt-hour — but spiked to $9 per kilowatt-hour after the storm.
Feb 22nd, 2021
This aerial file photo shows Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant's reactors.
Water Leaks Indicate New Damage at Fukushima
New damage could further complicate the plant's already difficult decommissioning process, which is expected to take decades.
Feb 19th, 2021
Jeremy Heskett, of Boston, prepares to pour gasoline at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Westwood, Mass. A deep freeze in the Gulf state region and beyond that killed dozens of people, left millions without power and jeopardized drinking water systems also forced as many as 11 refineries offline. The resulting capacity cuts could drive gas prices up by about 10 to 20 cents per gallon, said Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst at the travel app GasBuddy.
Gulf Freeze May Boost Gas Prices
You can't blame it on the coronavirus pandemic. This one is on Mother Nature.
Feb 18th, 2021
Carlos Mandez waits in line to fill propane tanks, Houston, Feb. 17, 2021.
Why the Power Grid Failed in Texas and Beyond
Unusually cold temperatures exposed flaws in an electricity system designed for more consistent and predictable seasonal shifts.
Feb 18th, 2021
Los Alamos Study Group billboard near Bernalillo, N.M., Feb. 17, 2021.
Groups Seek Broader Review of Nuclear Work
Federal installations face a deadline of making 80 cores per year by 2030, with the first 30 due in five years.
Feb 18th, 2021
In this file photo, pumpjacks are seen operating in Bakersfield, California.
California Lawmakers Propose Ban on Fracking by 2027
Fracking has been a favored approach to obtaining oil embedded in rock deep under ground. Critics say halting the process won't stop the reliance on oil.
Feb 18th, 2021