Court: Nigerian Farmers Can Sue Shell over Pollution

They brought the lawsuit in London, Shell’s home base, because they said the Nigerian courts are too corrupt.

Feb 12th, 2021
Jill Lawless
This Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 photo shows the Shell logo at a petrol station in London. Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 that a group of Nigerian farmers and fishermen can sue Royal Dutch Shell PLC in English courts over pollution in a region where the oil giant has a subsidiary. The justices said Shell has a “duty of care” to the claimants over the actions of its Nigerian subsidiary.
This Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 photo shows the Shell logo at a petrol station in London. Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 that a group of Nigerian farmers and fishermen can sue Royal Dutch Shell PLC in English courts over pollution in a region where the oil giant has a subsidiary. The justices said Shell has a “duty of care” to the claimants over the actions of its Nigerian subsidiary.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Friday that a group of Nigerian farmers and fishermen can sue Royal Dutch Shell PLC in English courts over pollution in a region where the Anglo-Dutch energy giant has a subsidiary.

Five justices on the U.K.'s top court said Shell may owe a “duty of care” to the claimants over the actions of its Nigerian subsidiary. Shell had argued that it was not responsible.

The long-running case has been closely watched for its implications about whether large corporations can be sued in London for activities of foreign subsidiaries.

More than 40,000 members of Nigeria’s Ogale and Bille communities took Shell to court in Britain in 2015, alleging that decades of oil spills have fouled the water, contaminated the soil and destroyed the lives of thousands of people in the Niger River Delta, where a Shell subsidiary has operated for decades.

They brought the lawsuit in London, Shell’s home base, because they said the Nigerian courts are too corrupt.

Shell argued that the U.K. courts had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

Britain’s High Court ruled in 2017 that the parent company was not legally responsible and the claim against its subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Co. of Nigeria, should therefore not be heard in the U.K. courts.

The Court of Appeal agreed and the claimants appealed to the U.K.’s top court for a final decision.

In its ruling Friday, the Supreme Court said “the Court of Appeal materially erred in law” when it ruled against the Nigerian claimants.

It said the appellants’ case had “a real prospect of success.”

Daniel Leader of London law firm Leigh Day, who represents the claimants, said the judgment “gives real hope to the people of Ogale and Bille who have been asking Shell to clean up their oil for years."

“But it also represents a watershed moment in the accountability of multinational companies," he said. "Increasingly impoverished communities are seeking to hold powerful corporate actors to account and this judgment will significantly increase their ability to do so.”

Shell discovered and started exploiting Nigeria’s vast oil reserves in the late 1950s and has faced heavy criticism from activists and local communities over spills and for the company’s close ties to government security forces.

Shell called the decision disappointing. It said pollution in the Niger Delta was largely the result of “criminal acts” such as sabotage and oil theft.

“Regardless of the cause of a spill, SPDC cleans up and remediates,” the company said. “It also works hard to prevent these sabotage spills, by using technology, increasing surveillance and by promoting alternative livelihoods for those who might damage pipes and equipment.”

The British ruling comes two weeks after a Dutch appeals court ordered Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary to compensate farmers in two villages for damage to their land caused by leaks in 2004 and 2005. That decision can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court.

More in Energy
Ecology Concept Hand Holding Light Bulb Against Nature On Green Leaf With Icons Energy Sources For Renewable, Sustainable Development, Save Energy 1158790704 1237x850
A Business Case for the Circular Economy
Besides reducing their strain on the environment, there are some major business benefits for manufacturing companies taking a circular approach.
Feb 9th, 2021
Three Gas Pipelines In A Green Field With Blue Sky 119744231 3450x2835
Corps Wants to Delay Hearing to Shut Down Dakota Access Line
A court-ordered shutdown never happened because an appeals court ruled that it was not justified.
Feb 9th, 2021
State Rep. Larry Householder during a legislative session, Columbus, Oct. 30, 2019.
Nonprofit in Alleged $60M Bribery Scheme to Plead Guilty
Authorities say the group served as a conduit to gain legislative approval of a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plants.
Feb 8th, 2021
In this file photo, a newly built power generation plant that is part of a mega-energy project including a natural gas pipeline traversing three states is seen with the Popocatepetl Volcano in the background near Huexca, Morelos state, Mexico.
US Business Chamber Slams Mexican Electricity Law
The government is pushing to steer away from private investment and renewables in favor of state-run plants.
Feb 8th, 2021
A mechanized shovel loads a haul truck with coal at the Spring Creek coal mine near Decker, Mont., April 4, 2013.
Judge Orders Consideration of Coal Mine's Climate Costs
A federal judge says U.S officials downplayed the environmental costs of a massive Montana coal mine.
Feb 5th, 2021
Artist rendering.
Artificial Island to Serve as Wind Power Hub
The $34 billion project will be able to cover the electricity needs of 3 million households.
Feb 4th, 2021
I Stock 936646258
TVA Plans Electric Vehicle Charging Network Across Tennessee
Officials say the project will make the state a leader in electric transportation.
Feb 4th, 2021
The Supreme Court at sundown in Washington, Nov. 6, 2020.
Supreme Court to Hear Natural Gas Pipeline Case
An appeals court ruled that PennEast Pipeline Co. couldn't use eminent domain to acquire land in New Jersey.
Feb 4th, 2021
In this file photo, giant machines dig for brown coal at the open-cast mining Garzweiler in front of a smoking power plant near the city of Grevenbroich in western Germany.
Germany Says It Beat 2020 Goal to Cut Greenhouse Emissions
While the pandemic helped reduce emissions, officials said the target would likely have been achieved anyway.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Bp Ap21033704651759
Hit by Pandemic, Exxon, BP Post Huge 2020 Losses
Energy demand slumped last year as the pandemic led to lockdowns and a dramatic drop in energy for uses such as transportation.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Siemens I Stock 1217227357
Siemens Energy to Cut 7,800 Jobs
It amounts to nearly 9% of the company's global workforce.
Feb 2nd, 2021
I Stock 652563790
Next-Generation Nuclear Reactor Begins Operations
The Hualong One was designed to have a 60-year lifespan.
Feb 1st, 2021