NYC Pension Funds to Divest $4B from Fossil Fuels

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the industry was both bad for the planet and "a bad investment."

Jan 27th, 2021
Associated Press
Oil & Gas Ap
AP file

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials announced this week that two pension funds for city workers will divest an estimated $4 billion in securities related to fossil fuel companies in order to promote clean energy use.

“The divestment from fossil fuels is possible and necessary,” said City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who joined Mayor Bill de Blasio at a video briefing on Tuesday. “Smart investment policy and smart climate solutions go hand in hand. And we are putting our money where our mouth is.”

De Blasio and Stringer announced Monday that the boards of the New York City Employees’ Retirement System, worth $91.4 billion, and the New York City Teachers’ Retirement System, worth $77.4 billion, had voted to approve fossil fuel divestment. A third pension fund, the New York City Board of Education Retirement System, is expected to vote for divestment soon.

“Fossil fuels are not only bad for our planet and our frontline communities, they are a bad investment,” de Blasio said in announcing the pension funds' actions.

De Blasio and Stringer, both Democrats, set a goal to divest city pension funds from the fossil fuel industry in 2018. Environmentalist and author Bill McKibben said he knew then that New York City's push to divest would have an impact.

“What I said at the time was, I thought this was particularly significant because of the signal it sent if the financial center of the world had gotten this message," said McKibben, who joined Tuesday’s video call. "And I said New York’s actions would be heard loud and clear.”

New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced last month that the state's $226 billion pension fund would drop many of its fossil fuel stocks in the next five years and sell its shares in other companies that contribute to global warming by 2040.

More in Energy
Waste salt near an evaporation pond at the Silver Peak lithium mine near Tonopah, Nev., Jan. 30, 2017.
Mine OK'd in Trump's Last Days May Boost Biden Energy Plan
One of the keys to the $2 trillion clean energy plan could lie in a Nevada salt flat.
Jan 25th, 2021
I Stock 695330902
Biden's Pause on Oil Sparks Concerns in New Mexico
Spending on education and other public programs hinges on the state's oil and gas industry.
Jan 25th, 2021
Electric Cars 488178053 3866x2580 (1)
Shell Buys European EV Charging Firm
The deal will give Shell ownership of the biggest public EV charging network in Britain.
Jan 25th, 2021
Carbon capture and storage facility at the Boundary Dam Power Station, Estevan, Saskatchewan, Oct. 2, 2014.
Government Approves Routes for Wyoming CO2 Pipelines
The network — by far the largest in North America — would pump gases from power plants underground.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Wind turbines on a dike near Urk, Netherlands, Jan. 22, 2021.
Group Urges Climate Adaptation Funding in Pandemic Recovery
A report called the recovery a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
Jan 22nd, 2021
President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.
Biden's Climate Steps Could Have Big Impact on Energy Firms
The new president aims to transition the country to 100% renewable energy for electricity generation by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Power Utitlity Electrical I Stock 1162866631
Opponents of $1B Power Line Submit Petition
It’s a second try at a referendum blocking the project.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Dog Sled Iditarod I Stock 178973447
ExxonMobil Becomes Latest Sponsor to Drop Iditarod
PETA, who is also a shareholder, has lobbied ExxonMobil to drop its sponsorship of the race since 2007.
Jan 22nd, 2021
This undated aerial file photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska.
Biden Plans Temporary Halt of Oil Activity in Arctic
The Trump administration issued leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before leaving office.
Jan 21st, 2021
Prudhoe Bay
Keystone XL Pipeline Halted as Biden Revokes Permit
Keystone XL President Richard Prior said over 1,000 jobs will be eliminated in the coming weeks.
Jan 21st, 2021
Mark Keely of Kalama, Wash., stands with other protesters outside the Washington Department of Ecology's Vancouver field office in 2017.
Washington State Nixes Methanol Plant Meant to Supply China
Officials said it would pump out too much pollution.
Jan 20th, 2021
Coal Power Plant
Federal Court Strikes Down Trump Climate Rollback
The decision is likely to give the incoming Biden administration a freer hand to regulate emissions from power plants.
Jan 20th, 2021