NYC-area Nuclear Plant Sale Approved

As is demolition, at a projected cost of $2.3 billion.

Nov 18th, 2020
This Dec. 16, 2009, file photo, shows the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan, N.Y., as seen from across the Hudson River in Tomkins Cove, N.Y. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission's staff have approved the sale of the nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling, despite petitions from state and local officials to hold public hearings before taking action.
This Dec. 16, 2009, file photo, shows the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan, N.Y., as seen from across the Hudson River in Tomkins Cove, N.Y. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission's staff have approved the sale of the nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling, despite petitions from state and local officials to hold public hearings before taking action.
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File

BUCHANAN, N.Y. (AP) — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s staff have approved the sale of the Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling, despite petitions from state and local officials to hold public hearings before taking action.

The five-member NRC said Monday that it expects to issue an order next Monday allowing the plant’s owner, Entergy Corp., to transfer its license to Holtec Decommissioning International, which plans to demolish the plant by the end of 2033 at a projected cost of $2.3 billion.

The staff also approved Holtec's request to use part of a $2.1 billion trust fund set aside for decommissioning to manage spent nuclear fuel stored in dozens of steel-and-concrete canisters that will remain on the site. New York Attorney General Letitia James has called the Holtec deal “very risky,” questioning Holtec's financing and experience.

The Unit 2 reactor at the plant along the Hudson River was shut down permanently in April. The last operating reactor will shut down in April 2021 under a deal reached in January 2017 between Entergy, the state of New York and the environmental group Riverkeeper.

Holtec, which has already received NRC approval to purchase the Oyster Creek and Pilgrim nuclear power plants in New Jersey and Massachusetts, has said it has the financial and technical qualifications to complete each decommissioning.

In a letter to the NRC on Monday, Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and regional members of Congress said it was “deeply troubling” that the commission's staff was issuing a decision on the license transfer without providing a timeline for numerous public hearing requests.

More in Energy
A worker is seen in the area surrounding a tree farm in North Perry, Ohio.
FirstEnergy Sets Goal to Become Carbon-Free by 2050
The announcement came days after several top executives were fired for violating company policies.
Nov 13th, 2020
Halt Keep Out Safety Construction I Stock 1208175534
Proposed $3.3B Gasoline Plant Halted
The initial plan would have created about 2,000 construction jobs and 265 permanent jobs.
Nov 13th, 2020
Prairie Island nuclear power plant near Red Wing, Minn.
US Nuclear Lab Partnering with Utility to Produce Hydrogen
The project is part of a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Nov 12th, 2020
Activity in the San Ardo oil field near Salinas, California, has been linked to earthquakes. Eugene Zelenko/Wikimedia, CC BY
Oil Field Operations Likely Triggered Earthquakes
Most wastewater disposal and hydraulic fracturing wells do not lead to earthquakes that can be felt, but the wells that cause problems have three things in common.
Nov 11th, 2020
I Stock 1142727835
Shell to Close Louisiana Oil Refinery That Employs Hundreds
The facility houses nearly 1,100 employees and contract workers.
Nov 6th, 2020
A makeshift globe burns in front of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 21, 2020.
US Formally Exits Paris Climate Pact
There are 189 countries that remain committed to the 2015 accord.
Nov 4th, 2020
Personnel work to begin loading nuclear fuel at Belarus' first nuclear plant.
Belarus Cranks up 1st Nuclear Plant
The project has spooked its neighbor Lithuania.
Nov 3rd, 2020
The Aikalava pavillion built to celebrate Finland's 100th birthday.
Cities Built with Wood Could Slash Emissions
Shifting construction to wood would store half of the cement industry's current carbon emissions.
Nov 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1010295990
Authorities Brace for Protests as Nuclear Waste Shipment Arrives
A ship carrying six containers of waste docked in the early morning, destined for a now-closed nuclear plant.
Nov 3rd, 2020
FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio, April 4, 2017.
Ohio Utility at Center of $60 Million Bribery Case Fires CEO
Until now, FirstEnergy and its executives have denied any wrongdoing.
Nov 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1181648326
Losses Mount for Oil Majors as Pandemic Grips Global Economy
Oil and gas companies were already struggling with weak prices from oversupply.
Oct 30th, 2020
In this April 12, 2005, file photo, operator Kevin Holko monitors the control room during a scheduled refueling shutdown at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in North Perry, Ohio. A federal court docket showed that 'plea agreements' were filed Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 for defendants Jeffrey Longstreth, a longtime political adviser, and Juan Cespedes, a lobbyist described by investigators as a 'key middleman' in a $60 million bribery case also involving ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder alleged to have helped prop up this aging nuclear power plant and the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio.
Ohio Political Operatives to Plead Guilty in Nuclear Plant Bribery Case
The five are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use.
Oct 29th, 2020