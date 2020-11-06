Shell to Close Louisiana Oil Refinery That Employs Hundreds

The facility houses nearly 1,100 employees and contract workers.

Nov 6th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1142727835
iStock

CONVENT, La. (AP) — Shell announced Thursday that it is closing one of its refineries between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, after failed attempts to sell the facility.

The refinery in Convent can process 240,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It employs nearly 700 workers and 400 contract workers, who will be affected by the closure expected to begin in mid-November.

“Despite efforts to sell the asset, a viable buyer was never identified,” Shell spokesman Curtis Smith told The Advocate. “After looking at all aspects of our business, including financial performance, we made the difficult decision to shut down the site.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards called the announcement that Shell would shutter its refinery in St. James Parish “very sobering” and disappointing. But he said the company’s move is part of a larger, international strategy to consolidate its oil refineries and transition to renewable energy resources.

“The decision is part of the company's global strategy to invest in a core set of uniquely integrated manufacturing sites that are also strategically positioned for the transition to a low-carbon future,” Smith confirmed in an email.

The goal is for the refineries to be more integrated with the chemical complexes and produce more biofuels, hydrogen and synthetic fuels, the company said.

Shell expects to offer affected employees other opportunities within the company or help them find new jobs.

Edwards said he spoke with Shell officials Wednesday about the news and was assured the company would hire as many people as it can for other locations and offer retirement incentives to those eligible.

The governor said Louisiana’s labor department also will try to help the soon-to-be laid off workers find other jobs or training opportunities. He said he hopes to put a “transition center” onsite at the refinery to help those employees.

“We’re going to work as hard as we can to connect these individuals with other employment opportunities,” he said.

The company plans to consolidate its assets by 2025 from 14 sites into six energy and chemical parks, which includes the Norco site near New Orleans. Other sites are in Deer Park, Texas; The Netherlands; Singapore; Germany; and Canada, the newspaper said.

Even after the closure, the Louisiana plant will still be available for purchase.

“After the shutdown process is complete, we will continue to market the Convent refinery for divestment,” Smith said.

More in Energy
FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio, April 4, 2017.
Ohio Utility at Center of $60 Million Bribery Case Fires CEO
Until now, FirstEnergy and its executives have denied any wrongdoing.
Nov 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1181648326
Losses Mount for Oil Majors as Pandemic Grips Global Economy
Oil and gas companies were already struggling with weak prices from oversupply.
Oct 30th, 2020
In this April 12, 2005, file photo, operator Kevin Holko monitors the control room during a scheduled refueling shutdown at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in North Perry, Ohio. A federal court docket showed that 'plea agreements' were filed Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 for defendants Jeffrey Longstreth, a longtime political adviser, and Juan Cespedes, a lobbyist described by investigators as a 'key middleman' in a $60 million bribery case also involving ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder alleged to have helped prop up this aging nuclear power plant and the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio.
Ohio Political Operatives to Plead Guilty in Nuclear Plant Bribery Case
The five are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use.
Oct 29th, 2020
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press briefing with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Pompeo Says AES of US, PetroVietnam to Sign $2.8B LNG Deal
The deal would "open the door to billions of dollars per year in U.S. LNG exports to Vietnam."
Oct 28th, 2020
I Stock 658599072
Government Protests New Nuclear Plant
Construction has been plagued by accidents, stolen materials and mistreatment of workers.
Oct 27th, 2020
BP station, west London, Aug. 4, 2020.
BP Earnings Plunge Amid Falling Demand
The oil company said third-quarter earnings dropped 96%.
Oct 27th, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends an extraordinary Diet session to deliver his policy speech at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo.
Japan to Go Carbon-Free by 2050
It's unclear whether the new prime minister will have the political heft to wean his resource-scarce nation from imported oil and gas.
Oct 26th, 2020
Robert Murray, former chief executive of Murray Energy Corp.
Coal Magnate Robert Murray Dies
Murray announced his retirement less than a week ago.
Oct 26th, 2020
Satellite image of the FSO Nabarima off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago, Aug. 9, 2020.
Officials Say 'Minimal' Risk Oil Tanker Will Sink
The damaged vessel, loaded with 1.3 million barrels of oil, tilted to the side after taking on water.
Oct 23rd, 2020
The coal-powered Hassyan power plant is under construction in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
In Dubai, Oil-Rich UAE Sees a New Wonder: a Coal Power Plant
The construction of the $3.4 billion Hassyan plant appears puzzling.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Cuffs 5cb9db1cd94ed 5dfcf7cbbfd64 5f452e0794abf
Pennsylvania Biofuel Company Owners Get Prison
They were ordered to pay millions in restitution.
Oct 21st, 2020
Robert Murray, center, chief executive of Murray Energy Corp.
Bob Murray Retires as Board Chairman of US Coal Giant
Murray started Murray Energy Corp. in 1988.
Oct 21st, 2020