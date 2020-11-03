Belarus Cranks up 1st Nuclear Plant

The project has spooked its neighbor Lithuania.

Nov 3rd, 2020
Associated Press
Personnel work to begin loading nuclear fuel at Belarus' first nuclear plant.
Personnel work to begin loading nuclear fuel at Belarus' first nuclear plant.
Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus' first nuclear power plant began operating Tuesday, a project that has spooked its neighbor Lithuania, which immediately cut off importing electricity from Belarus at the news.

The Russian-built Astravyets nuclear power plant, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, has been connected to Belarus' power grid and has started producing electricity, according to Belarusian electricity operator Belenergo.

Lithuanian authorities long have opposed the plant's construction, arguing that the project has been plagued by accidents, stolen materials and the mistreatment of workers. In line with the country's law banning electricity imports from Belarus once the plant starts, Lithuania's Litgrid power operator cut the inflow of electricity from Belarus upon receiving data that the Astravyets nuclear reactor had started producing energy.

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, which built the plant, has rejected the Lithuanian complaints, saying the plant's design conforms to the highest international standards as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, a U.N. watchdog.

The corporation also insisted that it “has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and an internal control system that ensures that any illegal or inappropriate practices are stopped and prosecuted.” It argued that the project’s launch would help reduce the region’s carbon emissions by up to 10 million tons of CO2 equivalent every year.

“We are working closely with Belarus’s national nuclear regulator, the World Association of Nuclear Operators, and with the EU’s European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group to make absolutely certain that there are no unaddressed risks or ‘threats to safety,’” Rosatom said in a statement issued to The Associated Press.

The power plant’s construction was delayed when the reactor’s hull slipped to the ground in July 2016 after workers failed to strap it properly during installation. Rosatom insisted at the time that the reactor wasn’t damaged, but it agreed to replace the unit at the demand of Belarusian authorities.

Belarus suffered severe damage from the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, which spewed radioactive fallout from a plant in then-Soviet Ukraine across large areas of Europe. That painful legacy has fueled opposition to the nuclear plant project in Belarus.

Lithuania closed its sole Soviet-built nuclear power plant in 2009 and has forbidden the purchase of energy from Belarus.

In recent weeks, Lithuanian authorities have handed out free iodine pills to residents living near the Belarus border. Iodine can help reduce radiation build-up in the thyroid in case of a leak of radioactivity.

More in Energy
In this April 12, 2005, file photo, operator Kevin Holko monitors the control room during a scheduled refueling shutdown at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in North Perry, Ohio. A federal court docket showed that 'plea agreements' were filed Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 for defendants Jeffrey Longstreth, a longtime political adviser, and Juan Cespedes, a lobbyist described by investigators as a 'key middleman' in a $60 million bribery case also involving ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder alleged to have helped prop up this aging nuclear power plant and the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio.
Ohio Political Operatives to Plead Guilty in Nuclear Plant Bribery Case
The five are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use.
Oct 29th, 2020
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press briefing with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Pompeo Says AES of US, PetroVietnam to Sign $2.8B LNG Deal
The deal would "open the door to billions of dollars per year in U.S. LNG exports to Vietnam."
Oct 28th, 2020
I Stock 658599072
Government Protests New Nuclear Plant
Construction has been plagued by accidents, stolen materials and mistreatment of workers.
Oct 27th, 2020
BP station, west London, Aug. 4, 2020.
BP Earnings Plunge Amid Falling Demand
The oil company said third-quarter earnings dropped 96%.
Oct 27th, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends an extraordinary Diet session to deliver his policy speech at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo.
Japan to Go Carbon-Free by 2050
It's unclear whether the new prime minister will have the political heft to wean his resource-scarce nation from imported oil and gas.
Oct 26th, 2020
Robert Murray, former chief executive of Murray Energy Corp.
Coal Magnate Robert Murray Dies
Murray announced his retirement less than a week ago.
Oct 26th, 2020
Satellite image of the FSO Nabarima off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago, Aug. 9, 2020.
Officials Say 'Minimal' Risk Oil Tanker Will Sink
The damaged vessel, loaded with 1.3 million barrels of oil, tilted to the side after taking on water.
Oct 23rd, 2020
The coal-powered Hassyan power plant is under construction in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
In Dubai, Oil-Rich UAE Sees a New Wonder: a Coal Power Plant
The construction of the $3.4 billion Hassyan plant appears puzzling.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Cuffs 5cb9db1cd94ed 5dfcf7cbbfd64 5f452e0794abf
Pennsylvania Biofuel Company Owners Get Prison
They were ordered to pay millions in restitution.
Oct 21st, 2020
Robert Murray, center, chief executive of Murray Energy Corp.
Bob Murray Retires as Board Chairman of US Coal Giant
Murray started Murray Energy Corp. in 1988.
Oct 21st, 2020
Heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried.
Tribes Make New Move to Shut Down Dakota Access Pipeline
The tribes argue that potential harm to their water supply outweighs any economic impacts.
Oct 20th, 2020
I Stock 1093707494
Minnesota Ruling Boosts Enbridge Energy's Line 3 Replacement
A judge ruled that the challengers to the pipeline “failed to prove” that water quality and wetlands would be permanently impacted.
Oct 19th, 2020