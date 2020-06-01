Average US Gas Price Up 8 Cents Over 2 Weeks to $2.05

the increases come amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.

Jun 1st, 2020
I Stock 909610188
iStock

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.05 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump comes as crude oil costs rise and gasoline demand increases amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.

Lundberg says the current average price is 88 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.10 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.55 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.55, up a penny.

