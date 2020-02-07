Nuke Lab Needs Extension

A 1995 agreement requires all nuclear waste and spent fuel to be out Idaho by 2035.

Keith Ridler
Feb 7th, 2020
This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo shows the Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, in eastern Idaho. The director of the Idaho National Laboratory says the U.S. Department of Energy and Idaho will need another supplemental agreement involving spent nuclear fuel so the lab can continue its mission past 2035. Mark Peters on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, told lawmakers on the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee that the 1995 agreement between the Energy Department and Idaho could stop nuclear research.
This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo shows the Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, in eastern Idaho. The director of the Idaho National Laboratory says the U.S. Department of Energy and Idaho will need another supplemental agreement involving spent nuclear fuel so the lab can continue its mission past 2035. Mark Peters on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, told lawmakers on the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee that the 1995 agreement between the Energy Department and Idaho could stop nuclear research.
AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The director of the Idaho National Laboratory said Thursday that the U.S. Department of Energy and Idaho will have to reach another supplemental agreement so the nuclear research lab can continue its mission past 2035.

Mark Peters on Thursday told lawmakers on the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee that the 1995 agreement between the Energy Department and Idaho could stop nuclear research.

The 1995 agreement requires all nuclear waste and spent fuel to be out Idaho by 2035. Peters said a supplemental agreement allowing spent nuclear fuel past 2035 will be needed for the lab that in recent years has taken the lead in developing micro and small modular reactors.

"I would say over the course of the next two, three, four, five years that conversation is going need to start to be had,” Peters told lawmakers.

The lab's nuclear research work is part of a strategy to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by generating carbon-free electricity with nuclear power initiated under the Obama administration and continuing under the Trump administration, despite Trump’s downplaying of global warming.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, both Republicans, during the last three months have announced two agreements with the Energy Department to help the lab on that mission. The lab is a huge economic driver in the state with about 5,000 employees and millions of federal dollars flowing to Idaho.

Earlier this week, Little and Wasden announced a supplemental agreement to the 1995 deal that makes clear that spent fuel from the Advanced Test Reactor can be kept in a cooling canal at the site past 2023. The reactor helps develop fuel for U.S. Navy warships.

In November, Little and Wasden announced a conditional agreement to the 1995 settlement allowing the Energy Department to bring in research quantities of spent nuclear fuel after the state blocked such shipments for years.

The conditional part of the agreement requires the Energy Department to first prove it can process 900,000 gallons (3.5 million liters) of high-level radioactive liquid waste that sits above the aquifer.

The Energy Department has so far failed to meet that goal. But Peters told lawmakers Thursday that could happen this year.

Little's office didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.

Wasden spokesman Scott Graf said that office had no comment.

The 1995 agreement followed a series of federal lawsuits between Idaho and the Energy Department after the Energy Department started shipping nuclear waste to Idaho and it became clear the state was becoming a nuclear waste dump.

The 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) Energy Department site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Idaho Falls,

The state's primary concerns addressed in the 1995 agreement are preventing Idaho from becoming a nuclear waste dump, as well as protecting a Lake Erie-sized aquifer that sits below the Idaho National Laboratory and supplies water to farms and cities in the region.

Lawmakers on the committee praised the work being done at the lab, including Democratic Rep. Rob Mason, who works for The Wilderness Society.

“The conservation community has sometimes had some anxiety, as you are well aware, about nuclear power,” he said. “But the world that we live in and the pressure of climate change to the world, to the U.S., to our state, I think this is such a major part of the solution that we can benefit from in Idaho economically.”

More in Energy
Caution Istock
2nd Worker Dies After Oil Well Blowout
Two workers remained hospitalized Friday.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Opponents of Enbridge Energy&apos;s proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota demonstrate on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, before a hearing on the project before the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in the state Capitol complex in St. Paul, Minn.
Regulators Revisit Pipeline Replacement
Environmental and tribal activists are urging the government to kill the project.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this Nov. 6, 2015, file photo, a TransCanada&apos;s Keystone pipeline facility is seen in Hardisty, Alberta. Plans for construction of the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline through South Dakota inched forward last week with several approvals at both the federal and state levels, but opponents in in the state say they haven&apos;t given up on preventing, or at least slowing, the pipeline&apos;s construction. TC Energy, the Canadian company building the pipeline, plans to begin construction in August 2020, according to a court filing in Montana that also spells out planned work in that state and Nebraska.
What's Next for the Keystone XL?
Opponents in South Dakota say they haven’t given up on preventing, or at least slowing, the pipeline’s construction.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, smoke billows around power transmission lines as the Camp Fire burns in Big Bend, Calif. Pacific Gas &amp; Electric Co., the nation&apos;s largest electric utility, filed for bankruptcy last year after facing an estimated $50 billion in damages from several Northern California wildfires that were linked to its equipment, including one blaze in 2018 that killed 85 people and destroyed about 19,000 buildings.
Bill Would Make Utilities Pay for Blackouts
In the state plagued by catastrophic blazes started by strong winds knocking down power lines, large investor-owned utilities have been aggressively shutting off power.
Jan 24th, 2020
Ky Coal Train Ap
WY, MT Seek Supreme Court Ruling on Coal
Washington state officials have said the denial wasn't an abuse of authority.
Jan 21st, 2020
Keystone Ap
Board Approves Keystone Water Permits
The hearing was so contentious that it stretched into a dozen days over the course of four months.
Jan 21st, 2020
Starbucks Reusable Cups
Starbucks Outlines 2030 Green Initiatives
The coffeehouse chain giant has several carbon/waste-reduction goals set to accomplish by 2030.
Jan 21st, 2020
Electric Cars Ap
NJ Offers New Incentives for EVs
The bill further calls for electric vehicles to make up 85% of all cars sold or leased by 2040.
Jan 19th, 2020
In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo a man walks past a Microsoft sign at the annual Microsoft shareholders meeting in Bellevue, Wash. Microsoft on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, is announcing a plan to reduce its carbon footprint.
Microsoft's 'Carbon-Negative' Plans
And the claim also applies to its supply chain.
Jan 17th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 photo, Timmy George, an employee of Quest Energy, stands on railroad tracks where miners, who say they haven&apos;t been paid in nearly three weeks, block a coal train in the Kimper area of Pike County, Ky.
Coal Miners End Protest
Miners and their families began standing on the tracks leading from Quest Energy because they hadn't been paid since December 16.
Jan 17th, 2020
In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, Don Blankenship listens to arguments in the West Virginia Supreme Court n Charleston, W.Va. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, a federal judge in West Virginia refused to toss the misdemeanor conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship for conspiring to violate mine safety laws.
Judge Won't Toss Blankenship's Conviction
Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers in southern West Virginia.
Jan 16th, 2020
Solar Panels China Ap
Ex-Exec Pleads Guilty in Solar Scheme
Among the investors was Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which lost some $340 million.
Jan 15th, 2020
An emergency alert issued by the Canadian province of Ontario reporting an unspecified &ldquo;incident&rdquo; at a nuclear plant is shown on a smartphone Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Ontario Power Generation later sent a message saying the alert &ldquo;was sent in error.&apos;
Officials Accidentally Push Nuke Alert
A cellphone alert warned citizens of an “incident” at a nuclear plant just east of Toronto, but were later told it was a mistake.
Jan 14th, 2020
This Feb. 10, 2016 file photo shows a former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected two of the most important permits for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota in a major victory for environmentalists. A three-judge panel ruled Monday, Jan. 13, 2019, that the state Department of Natural Resources erred when it declined to order a proceeding known as a &apos;contested case hearing&apos; to gather more information on the potential environmental impacts of the project.
Court Rejects Mine Permits
Environmentalists celebrated the decision , while PolyMet said it would consider taking the case to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Jan 13th, 2020