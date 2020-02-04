California Bill Seeks Takeover of Nation's Largest Utility

The legislation would force taxpayers to buy the struggling utility and turn it into a public entity.

Adam BeamJanie Har
Feb 4th, 2020
Ap20034774828068

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Frustrated by repeated safety lapses at the nation's largest electric company, a California lawmaker on Monday introduced legislation that would force taxpayers to buy the struggling utility and turn it into a public entity with a safety-first mission ahead of shareholder profits.

The proposal follows the bankruptcy filing last year by Pacific Gas & Electric after sections of its sprawling network of power lines were knocked down in windstorms and started wildfires that killed dozens of people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Since then, the company has intentionally shut off power to millions of people during windstorms to prevent wildfires and avoid liability.

Under the proposed legislation, taxpayers would borrow money to purchase all shares of Pacific Gas & Electric, which has a market value of about $9 billion, and turn it into a public entity subject to open-records laws. Local governments would have a chance to buy pieces of the network to start their own municipal power districts.

“PG&E is a failed company," said state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco who wrote the bill. “PG&E focuses so extensively on pleasing Wall Street and creating returns and dividends for shareholders, it has allowed its infrastructure to deteriorate.”

As part of the bankruptcy case, PG&E is trying to settle claims with wildfire victims, insurers and government agencies for a total of $25.5 billion. Its plan needs approval by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state regulators so the utility can access a key state-mandated insurance fund to help soften future losses from wildfires.

So far, Newsom has rejected PG&E's plan, saying it doesn't do enough to lessen the company's debt so it can afford up to $50 billion of improvements to its electrical grid.

The governor has threatened to take over PG&E if it doesn't make acceptable changes. Wiener's bill is the first glimpse of what a takeover might look like. Wiener's office said it has discussed the bill with the Newsom administration and he has not ruled it out.

PG&E said it is “firmly convinced” a government takeover won't work.

“PG&E's facilities are not for sale,” company spokesman James Noonan said. “We remain focused on fairly resolving wildfire claims and existing the (bankruptcy) process as quickly as possible.”

He said other recent takeover attempts of utilities have largely failed due to a range of factors.

Wiener's proposal is modeled after the Long Island Power Authority, which in 1998 borrowed nearly $7 billion to purchase the infrastructure of the former Long Island Lighting Company. However, in 2013, amid escalating debt, the authority was forced to hire an investor-owned utility to manage the electric system, according to a report by Concentric Energy Advisors.

Last week, PG&E pledged to overhaul its board of directors to avoid a state takeover. Newsom's administration has not yet responded to that plan.

Wiener's news conference announcing his bill was disrupted by a raucous group of roughly three dozen people from the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The union represents about 12,000 PG&E employees.

The workers held signs demanding pensions and jobs be protected, and they shouted at Wiener and other speakers, protesting statements that public ownership would make the state safer or lower electric rates.

“People are going to lose their jobs, that’s an absolute guarantee that our workers will lose their jobs and that’s not acceptable,” said utility worker Kristen Rasmussen, 53, of Stockton.

Wiener dismissed the idea of a bureaucratic bungling of a takeover, saying the legislation will protect workers, including their collective bargaining agreements, wages, and benefits.

“You could defend PG&E if you want, but how is that going? They’re burning down entire towns, they are blacking out the power to millions of people," Wiener said. "PG&E is a failure and we need to try something new.”

In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, smoke billows around power transmission lines as the Camp Fire burns in Big Bend, Calif. Pacific Gas &amp; Electric Co., the nation&apos;s largest electric utility, filed for bankruptcy last year after facing an estimated $50 billion in damages from several Northern California wildfires that were linked to its equipment, including one blaze in 2018 that killed 85 people and destroyed about 19,000 buildings.
Ky Coal Train Ap
Keystone Ap
Starbucks Reusable Cups
Electric Cars Ap
In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo a man walks past a Microsoft sign at the annual Microsoft shareholders meeting in Bellevue, Wash. Microsoft on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, is announcing a plan to reduce its carbon footprint.
In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 photo, Timmy George, an employee of Quest Energy, stands on railroad tracks where miners, who say they haven&apos;t been paid in nearly three weeks, block a coal train in the Kimper area of Pike County, Ky.
In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, Don Blankenship listens to arguments in the West Virginia Supreme Court n Charleston, W.Va. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, a federal judge in West Virginia refused to toss the misdemeanor conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship for conspiring to violate mine safety laws.
Solar Panels China Ap
An emergency alert issued by the Canadian province of Ontario reporting an unspecified &ldquo;incident&rdquo; at a nuclear plant is shown on a smartphone Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Ontario Power Generation later sent a message saying the alert &ldquo;was sent in error.&apos;
This Feb. 10, 2016 file photo shows a former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected two of the most important permits for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota in a major victory for environmentalists. A three-judge panel ruled Monday, Jan. 13, 2019, that the state Department of Natural Resources erred when it declined to order a proceeding known as a &apos;contested case hearing&apos; to gather more information on the potential environmental impacts of the project.
Coal Hands Ap
In this June 11, 2014, file photo, visitors hike to a stone lookout over the Little Missouri River inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, located in the Badlands of North Dakota. Anemic funding, alleged unpaid work and legal fights are hobbling developers of a proposed $800 million oil refinery near the park in western North Dakota. But the project manager for Meridian Energy Group&apos;s Davis Refinery, which has drawn criticism from environmental groups and others who worry it would add to pollution near the national park, insists it will be built.
Activist of &apos;Extinction Rebellion&apos; and &apos;Parents for Future Berlin&apos; attend a protest rally against the climate policy of Australia&apos;s government in front of Australia&apos;s embassy in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
