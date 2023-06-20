Giving the Green Light to Hydrogen Production

Hydrogen is enjoying a worldwide resurgence as a potential green energy source.

Jun 20, 2023
Hydrogen Renewable Energy Production Pipeline Hydrogen Gas For Clean Electricity Solar And Windturbine Facility 1404041789 2119x1419

Hydrogen is the most abundant chemical element in the universe, but it does not exist as a discrete substance, and must be processed before it can be used as an energy carrier. Renewable hydrogen production has a key role to play in enabling countries to reduce carbon emissions and meet global targets.

Hydrogen is enjoying a worldwide resurgence of interest as a potential green energy source, since it does not emit carbon dioxide, and air pollution resulting from its use is virtually zero. The only by-products are oxygen and heat, which can be harvested for further use. This promising alternative to oil and gas features heavily in the green energy strategies of countries around the world.1

Today, hydrogen-based technologies are firmly in the spotlight as potential options for generating and using energy in all parts of heavy industry and transport. Its use is also being explored for power-to-x conversion technologies – electricity conversion, storage, and reconversion pathways that use surplus electric power – and for heating and powering homes, as part of a wider decarbonisation strategy. 

Hydrogen can be used as a feedstock, a fuel, an energy carrier and for energy storage, with numerous possible applications across various sectors. This makes it a promising solution for the decarbonisation of industrial processes and economic sectors where reducing carbon emissions is both urgent and hard to achieve. However, its environmental friendliness depends entirely on how much carbon is released during its generation. 

The vast majority of global hydrogen production is ‘brown hydrogen’. Generated during fossil fuel processing, among other industrial operations, it arises from processes that release large quantities of carbon into the atmosphere. In many sectors, these harmful emissions can be reduced via carbon capture, resulting in the production of ‘blue’ hydrogen.

However, the most environmentally friendly means of hydrogen production use renewable energy sources – wind or solar power – to separate water into its constituent oxygen and ‘green’ hydrogen components by electrolysis. This green hydrogen is frequently seen as the only truly carbon neutral way to generate hydrogen, and could be a key driver towards a cleaner future. 

There are several distinct types of electrolysers commonly used for the generation of green hydrogen, and all of them work on the same basic principles. A direct current electrical supply is applied to a pair of electrodes – typically separated by a membrane – in contact with a pure water supply. Pure oxygen is liberated on the anode side of the membrane, and pure hydrogen on the cathode side. Examples of this type of electrolyser included alkaline electrolyte membrane (AEM), polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) and solid oxide electrolyte cell (SOEC) systems. 

A Partnership with Electric Chemistry

A more recent development is the novel membrane-free electrolysis (MFE) and cryogenic separation process from Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2). The manufacture of these self-contained oxygen and hydrogen production systems – or ISO units – offers a truly green alternative to traditional electrolysers. Such systems are of particular interest to hydrogen fuel cell manufacturers – who are tightly bound by ISO purity specifications2 – making it imperative to accurately measure and declare impurity levels. 

MFE generates a mixed output stream, which is then dried and separated into hydrogen and oxygen using cryogenics. Typically, the purity of the hydrogen and oxygen produced is determined using discrete gas analysers. These monitor oxygen and water levels in the hydrogen outlet, and hydrogen and water in the oxygen stream.

However, these relatively low-cost options have limitations, as they usually offer single component analysis of a gaseous species in a specific gas matrix, such as hydrogen in air. This means that at least two analysers are required – one for the oxygen outlet and one for the hydrogen stream – significantly increasing the overall cost as the number of electrolyser systems is scaled up. Gas analysers are also typically only accurate to within ±2 % – which is insufficient for some of the most stringent hydrogen generation applications – and there will always be a degree of uncertainty in the measurements, due to analyser-to-analyser variability. 

The Mass Spectrometry Advantage

High precision, magnetic sector mass spectrometers offer a number of advantages over gas analyzers for monitoring the purity of the hydrogen and oxygen generated by the MFE and cryogenic separation process. Instruments with the ability to perform rapid multipoint sampling – such as the Thermo Scientific™ Prima BT Bench Top Process Mass Spectrometer and Thermo Scientific™ Prima PRO Process Mass Spectrometer – can be used to eliminate any measurement variability between streams.

At the same time, the implementation of mass spectrometry analysis enables simultaneous measurement of multiple gas species at several locations in the process, all within a single unit, drastically reducing the complexity of the analytical set-up. The use of high precision magnetic sector technology allows confirmation of the purity of the MFE-generated hydrogen and oxygen streams to within ±0.1 percent. This means that factory acceptance testing can be performed on every ISO unit leaving the production facility, and certificates stating the exact level of impurities in the product stream can be issued. Production plant efficiencies can also be estimated, providing operators with an accurate prediction of the power consumption per kg of hydrogen produced. 

Endorsing Eco-Electrolysis

Magnetic sector mass spectrometers have been used to measure hydrogen in a wide range of processes for many years, demonstrating the highest levels of precision and stability. In the race to replace fossil fuels with renewables, green hydrogen produced by electrolysis has emerged as probably the only truly carbon neutral process for the generation of hydrogen.

Magnetic sector mass spectrometers are already being used to provide fast off-gas analysis for electrolytic hydrogen generation across the spectrum – laboratory research and pilot plants to full-scale production – offering highly precise and complete gas composition measurements that are easily incorporated into process control systems. The success of this technology has been amply demonstrated by its implementation in the MFE and cryogenic separation process, where it is providing the analytical capabilities required to boost renewable hydrogen production and provide a truly decarbonised future.

 

1. European Commission, A hydrogen strategy for a climate-neutral Europe, (EUR-Lex - 52020DC0301 - EN - EUR-Lex (europa.eu))

2. International Organization for Standardization, ISO 13687:2019 Hydrogen fuel cell quality – product specification, ISO 14687:2019. Hydrogen fuel quality – Product specification

Latest in Energy
Wind turbines stand at a wind farm along the Montana-Wyoming state line on June 13, 2022.
Build Begins on Wyoming-to-California Power Line Amid Growing Wind Power Concern
June 20, 2023
Hydrogen Renewable Energy Production Pipeline Hydrogen Gas For Clean Electricity Solar And Windturbine Facility 1404041789 2119x1419
Giving the Green Light to Hydrogen Production
June 20, 2023
Mateo Jaramillo, CEO and co-founder of Form Energy, poses for a photograph inside the company's lab, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif.
Insider Q&A: Lithium Batteries Have a 4-hour Limit
June 19, 2023
Ap23167781374472
Georgia Power Says Vogtle Nuclear Reactor Delayed Another Month by Turbine Problem
June 19, 2023
Related Stories
Mateo Jaramillo, CEO and co-founder of Form Energy, poses for a photograph inside the company's lab, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif.
Energy
Insider Q&A: Lithium Batteries Have a 4-hour Limit
Nord
Energy
NORD Develops Intelligent Heat Recovery on Machine Tools
Solar
Energy
DOE Announces $13.5M Investment to Equitably Grow Solar Energy Workforce
Solar
Energy
DOE Launches New Round of American-Made Solar Prize
More in Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
June 8, 2023
Mateo Jaramillo, CEO and co-founder of Form Energy, poses for a photograph inside the company's lab, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif.
Energy
Insider Q&A: Lithium Batteries Have a 4-hour Limit
Mateo Jaramillo hopes to solve that.
June 19, 2023
Ap23167781374472
Energy
Georgia Power Says Vogtle Nuclear Reactor Delayed Another Month by Turbine Problem
The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. said the problem was a degraded seal.
June 19, 2023
Nord
Energy
NORD Develops Intelligent Heat Recovery on Machine Tools
To reduce the need for fossil fuel energy sources.
June 15, 2023
A sign at a Shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Shell has effectively abandoned a plan to cut oil production by 1-2% per year until the end of the decade and instead maintain it at current levels, in a move that risks angering climate activists.
Energy
Shell Ditches Lower Oil Production Target
Still, the company insists it's committed to cutting emissions.
June 14, 2023
2023 Ford E Factory Hero 1 Quer
Automotive
Ford Opens New EV Center, its First Carbon Neutral Assembly Plant
Ford will reduce the use of energy and emissions in the plant by the installation of new processes, machinery and technologies.
June 14, 2023
Solar
Energy
DOE Announces $13.5M Investment to Equitably Grow Solar Energy Workforce
The 12 projects' work will span more than 13 states.
June 14, 2023
Lyten Sign1
Energy
Lyten Opens First Automated Battery Pilot Line in the U.S.
The company will be producing lithium-sulfur batteries.
June 14, 2023
Turtle Catalyze Logo Photo
Energy
Turtle Announces Renewable Energy Partnership
The companies will provide integrated renewable energy solutions with no upfront capital costs.
June 13, 2023
Solar
Energy
DOE Launches New Round of American-Made Solar Prize
To spur innovations in U.S. solar hardware and software technologies.
June 13, 2023
A Shell logo is displayed at a gas station in London, on March 8, 2022.
Energy
Watchdog: Shell's Clean Energy Campaign is Misleading
The marketing campaign implies a big proportion of the company's business is in low carbon energy.
June 7, 2023
Solar panels from a project at a water treatment plant are shown Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Millburn, N.J., that provides enough electricity to power 95% of the treatment facilities electrical needs.
Energy
New Jersey Floats Solar Panels
They are powering a water treatment plant.
June 7, 2023
A dam generates power along the Manicouagan River north of Baie-Comeau, Quebec, June 22, 2010.
Energy
Concerns of Limited Canadian Hydropower as U.S. Seeks to Decarbonize Grid
Canada's hydro supply may not be as bottomless as it once seemed.
June 7, 2023
A hiker sits on a ledge above Pueblo Bonito, the largest archeological site at the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, in northwestern New Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Orders 20-Year Ban on Oil, Gas Drilling to Protect Tribal Sites
Hundreds of square miles in New Mexico will be withdrawn from further oil and gas production.
June 5, 2023
A demonstration site of a seawater-based carbon removal system is set up on a barge, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in San Pedro, Calif.
Energy
Boeing Signs Alt Fuel Deal with Startup
The aerospace giant will buy hydrogen produced by facilities designed to cleanse seawater of carbon dioxide.
June 2, 2023