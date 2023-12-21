Consumer Confidence Amid Holidays Highest Since Summer

Americans’ expectations of a recession is at the lowest level so far this year.

Matt Ott
Dec 21, 2023
A shopper passes by a sign trumpeting a sale at a clothing store in the Thornton Premium Outlets Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Thornton, Colo. On Wednesday, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for December.
A shopper passes by a sign trumpeting a sale at a clothing store in the Thornton Premium Outlets Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Thornton, Colo. On Wednesday, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for December.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

American consumers are feeling more confident than they have since summer, good news for businesses with the all-important holiday shopping season peaking.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose for the second straight month, to 110.7 in December from 101 in November. That's much better than analysts' forecasts of 104.5 and the highest reading since July.

Americans’ expectations of a recession in the next 12 months declined to the lowest level so far this year.

The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity, so economists pay close attention to consumer behavior as they take measure of the broader economy.

The index measuring Americans short-term expectations for income, business and the job market shot up to 85.6 in December from 77.4 in October. It's the first time in four months that its been above 80. A reading below 80 for future expectations historically signals a recession within a year.

The survey's write-in responses indicated that rising prices are still consumers' top concern, while worries over interest rates and geopolitical conflicts declined.

Consumers’ view of current conditions also jumped this month, to 148.5, from 136.5 in November.

The survey also showed modest increases in consumers' intent to purchase homes, autos, appliances and spend on vacations.

Americans unexpectedly picked up their spending at retailers from October to November as the unofficial holiday season kicked off, underscoring the power of shoppers despite elevated prices. Retail sales rose 0.3%, in November from October, when sales fell 0.2%, according to the Commerce Department.

Latest in Economics
A shopper passes by a sign trumpeting a sale at a clothing store in the Thornton Premium Outlets Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Thornton, Colo. On Wednesday, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for December.
Consumer Confidence Amid Holidays Highest Since Summer
December 21, 2023
Specialist Meric Greenbaum on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 1, 2023.
Fed on the Cusp of What Some Thought Impossible
December 19, 2023
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
Will Tax Rebates, Tariffs & Subsidies Help Manufacturing?
December 8, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Fed Set to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged
December 12, 2023
Related Stories
An Amazon Prime delivery person struggles with packages while making a stop at a high-rise apartment building on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Denver.
Economics
Fed Shows Price Pressures Continuing to Cool
A crane lifts a shipping container at an automated container port in Tianjin, China, Jan. 16, 2023. The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates.
Economics
OECD: The World Economy Will Slow Next Year
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller poses for a photo on May 23, 2022, in Washington. Waller said Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 that the U.S. economy is cooling and inflation is steadily slowing, suggesting that the Fed's interest rate policies are succeeding in getting price increases back to the central bank's 2%.
Economics
Fed Board Member Hints at Rate Cuts by Spring
An assembly line worker uncrates an LG battery at the General Motors Orion Assembly, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the October jobs report.
Economics
October Jobs Report Shows Modest Pullback on New Hires
More in Economics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
Supply Chain
Will Tax Rebates, Tariffs & Subsidies Help Manufacturing?
How they could be the answer to unfair trade strategies used by our competitors for the last 50 years.
December 8, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jacques Polak Research Conference at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, Nov. 9, 2023.
Economics
Fed Set to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged
But speculation about eventual rate cuts is rising.
December 12, 2023
An Amazon Prime delivery person struggles with packages while making a stop at a high-rise apartment building on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Denver.
Economics
Fed Shows Price Pressures Continuing to Cool
The latest measure showed the lowest year-over-year inflation rate in more than 2.5 years.
November 30, 2023
Workers assemble mini excavators in a factory of heavy machinery in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Oct. 23, 2023. An official survey of Chinese manufacturers showed that factory activity contracted for a second straight month in November, an indicator of weak demand even as policymakers have introduced stimulus measures to jumpstart the economy.
Economics
China Factory Activity Contracts for 2nd Straight Month
This comes despite various stimulus measures aimed at supporting the economy.
November 30, 2023
Computer Electronic Circuit Blue Color, Faded At The Sides 636447976 7138x4764 (1)
Supply Chain
The Double-Edged Sword of Collaboration in the Semiconductor Industry
More players and deeper roots in the U.S. will drive greater outcomes for the entire chip industry — but it will also come with risks.
November 28, 2023
I Stock 1242302192
Economics
Why the Rural South is in Economic Crisis Because of Manufacturing
The small-town South that was once heavily involved in manufacturing is in economic crisis today.
November 21, 2023
Workers apply sheathing to the exterior of a new multifamily residential building, Boston, Nov. 3, 2023.
Economics
Why Americans Feel Gloomy About the Economy
Most remain glum despite falling inflation and low unemployment.
November 20, 2023
Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New York, on April 29, 2021.
Economics
Beyond Meat Revenue Falls
Rising demand in Europe can't overcome plummeting U.S. sales.
November 9, 2023
I Stock 1629463284
Economics
Extended Rout in Energy Hints at Slowing Global Economy
Crude prices are at three-month lows and benchmark U.S. prices have fallen in seven of the past 10 days.
November 8, 2023
An assembly line worker uncrates an LG battery at the General Motors Orion Assembly, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the October jobs report.
Economics
October Jobs Report Shows Modest Pullback on New Hires
The labor market may be cooling, but it remains resilient.
November 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 1, 2023.
Economics
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged
But the Fed kept open the possibility of a future hike.
November 1, 2023
A construction worker on a high-rise residential building in Arlington, Va., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economics
U.S. Wages Rose at a Solid Pace, Posing Challenge to Inflation Fight
While higher pay is good for workers, it can also prompt companies to raise their prices.
October 31, 2023
An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New York.
Economics
For Second Halloween in a Row, U.S. Candy Inflation Hits Double Digits
Less boo for your buck again this year.
October 30, 2023
A Female And A Male Hands Holding A Large Bright Light Bulb And A Dollar Sign Made Of Many Money Bills 1176792626 2123x1416
Economics
Currency Manipulation and the Strong Dollar
"If we look at the longer term and how America can remain competitive, I don’t see any alternative but to steadily reduce the value of the U.S. dollar."
October 10, 2023