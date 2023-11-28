The Double-Edged Sword of Collaboration in the Semiconductor Industry

More players and deeper roots in the U.S. will drive greater outcomes for the entire chip industry — but it will also come with risks.

Vishal Gauri
Nov 28, 2023
Computer Electronic Circuit Blue Color, Faded At The Sides 636447976 7138x4764 (1)

The United States’ passage of last year’s CHIPS Act granted over $200 billion in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors. While the U.S. has become increasingly strong in chip design, it has historically relied heavily on other countries for chip manufacturing. Investments from the CHIPS Act will help reduce dependence on other nations and expand the U.S.’s domestic manufacturing capacity. At the same time, it will provide the country with more resources to compete in the AI race, as demand for AI chips remains sky-high (evidenced by increased funding in AI startups and recent earnings from NVIDIA & Qualcomm). 

Taken together, we’re in the midst of a chip renaissance in the United States. And with that, the landscape is beginning to change. As domestic manufacturing picks up, we will likely see an increase in U.S. foundries, and as a result, fabless semiconductor companies will soon have options both in the U.S. and abroad. This renewed age of collaboration, with more players and deeper roots in the U.S., will drive greater outcomes for the entire chip industry and its customers — but it will also come with risks. 

Collaboration Breeds Innovation

Greater collaboration across more vendors in the chip ecosystem provides several benefits to companies in the space. For one, it allows each company to exercise greater focus. When a company attempts full-scale vertical integration (e.g. handling everything from design to manufacturing), sometimes the company can’t execute all of the singular pieces exceptionally well because of how much work this entails.

When a company can instead focus on individual pieces of the puzzle (e.g. just design or manufacturing only specific types of chips), execute them precisely, and then outsource other pieces to companies that can execute their parts well, you’ll get a better product in the end. 

Relatedly, collaborating with third parties frees up time for a semiconductor organization to invest in areas like the research and development of new technologies, which will spur more innovation and better products for customers.

For example, take a look at NVIDIA which currently outsources its chip production to TSMC (Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.) and other foundries. Its decision years ago to focus on chip design and be a fabless company allowed NVIDIA to focus on bettering its existing technology and innovating to create new technologies. This decision has since granted them a virtual monopoly on GPUs.

The Cybersecurity Risks

While collaboration will play a key role in further developing the U.S. semiconductor industry, it also opens companies up to greater security risks. Like with any business, the more partners, vendors, and suppliers that you work with, the more that your sensitive information is being shared externally. Oftentimes once sensitive company information has left the enterprise, teams lose the ability to protect that data and must rely on the security of their third-party partners. A startling statistic is that 65 percent of organizations have not even identified the third parties that have access to their most sensitive data, meaning they don’t actually know who has their secrets. 

In manufacturing, this third-party risk is even more serious given the highly sensitive IP being shared within and across the semiconductor industry, and the large number of vendors most chip companies work with, from materials suppliers to capital equipment makers to R&D labs.

For example, if a semiconductor company is working with a fabrication plant, they will need to share sensitive information about chip design. Traditionally, once sensitive information is shared with a third-party partner like a fabrication plant, the semiconductor company can’t control and protect its data. Instead, they’re reliant on the plant’s security practices, which could be lax and leave sensitive information up for grabs.

Not only is that problematic as that IP could be leaked to a chip company’s competitors, but there could even be geopolitical consequences as foreign countries could get their hands on the United States’ chip IP and misuse it. 

To begin to address the risks that come with collaboration, security teams can shift to focus on protecting the data itself, rather than the traditional cybersecurity approach of focusing on perimeters or endpoints. To do so, teams can take the following steps:

  • Classify your data. To classify your data, ask questions such as what is the purpose of the data, what format is it in, where does it live, who uses it, and are they in or outside the organization.
  • Develop policies that continuously protect data. Using the questions above, teams can begin to understand the lifecycle of company data and develop policies that keep it protected wherever it goes.
  • Automate your data protection. Automation is a necessary element in the data security world as it helps avoid human error or oversights.
  • Solicit feedback and prioritize usability. Make sure to work with employees outside of the security team to see what is working and what isn’t, where they may need more flexibility, and when workflow processes may be changing.

By knowing and addressing these risks at the beginning of our onshoring efforts, we can set the industry up for success moving forward and shape the U.S. as a leader in the semiconductor space.

Latest in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
November 8, 2023
Only parts that have undergone rigorous QA control, in accordance with internal controls and established international quality standards are shipped.
Confidently Sourcing Electronic Chips on the Open Market
November 28, 2023
I Stock 1299521189
White House Announces 30 Actions to Bolster Supply Chains
November 28, 2023
I Stock 1599367464
Truckers Would Be Required to Be Paid Overtime Under New Bill
November 21, 2023
Related Stories
XMO PEI co-chair Stephan Biller (right) leads a panel discussion with industry leaders on building resiliency in U.S. manufacturing and operations.
Supply Chain
National Summit Issues Call to Action for Resilient U.S. Supply Chains
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi inspect relief supplies for Gaza at Halim Perdanakusuma air base, Jakarta, Nov. 4, 2023.
Supply Chain
Tea, Nickel on the Agenda as Biden Hosts Indonesia's President
Port of Newark, Newark, N.J.
Supply Chain
Transportation Dept. Awards $653 Million in Grants to Upgrade Ports
A maintenance worker walks past the company logo on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006. Union Pacific announced Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, that it is trimming the ranks of the railroad's management employees as part of the new CEO's push to eliminate layers of bosses involved in decisions.
Supply Chain
Union Pacific Cuts Some 5% of Management Jobs
More in Supply Chain
Only parts that have undergone rigorous QA control, in accordance with internal controls and established international quality standards are shipped.
Supply Chain
Confidently Sourcing Electronic Chips on the Open Market
Manufacturers who prioritize risk management can benefit from working with independent distributors.
November 28, 2023
I Stock 1299521189
Laws & Regulations
White House Announces 30 Actions to Bolster Supply Chains
The steps include a measure to improve supply chain data monitoring by federal agencies.
November 28, 2023
I Stock 1599367464
Supply Chain
Truckers Would Be Required to Be Paid Overtime Under New Bill
The measure would repeal a decades-old exemption in federal labor law.
November 21, 2023
Online Safety And Security
Cybersecurity
Cyberthreats in the Modern Supply Chain
While these networks underpin streamlined production and efficient distribution, they also introduce potential vulnerabilities.
November 15, 2023
XMO PEI co-chair Stephan Biller (right) leads a panel discussion with industry leaders on building resiliency in U.S. manufacturing and operations.
Supply Chain
National Summit Issues Call to Action for Resilient U.S. Supply Chains
This initiative is aimed at overcoming the severe national challenges in the supply chain.
November 15, 2023
I Stock 1468266144
Supply Chain
September 2023 Manufacturing Technology Orders Down, Still Above Historical Averages
Year-to-date orders were 13.8% lower than the first three quarters of 2022.
November 14, 2023
Ice Cubes Outside Relo 3
Supply Chain
The Google of Hyper-Local Food Manufacturing
LISTEN (5:17): Relocalize has high ambitions for its micro-factory concept.
November 14, 2023
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi inspect relief supplies for Gaza at Halim Perdanakusuma air base, Jakarta, Nov. 4, 2023.
Supply Chain
Tea, Nickel on the Agenda as Biden Hosts Indonesia's President
The world's third-largest democracy is a key player in Southeast Asia.
November 13, 2023
Factory With Flag
Labor
The Abandonment of Cities and Towns in the Heartland
"It is time to face the fact that America turned its back on these communities and workers in support of free trade and shareholder value."
November 10, 2023
The proposed site for a $553-million project to build a new, deep-water shipping container terminal in the Port of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Nov.8, 2023.
Supply Chain
U.S. Plans $553M Terminal in Sri Lanka in China Rivalry
The region is a "high priority" for the U.S.
November 9, 2023
I Stock 1474410944
Supply Chain
Fresh Water a Hidden Challenge for Global Supply Chains
But it's also an opportunity.
November 8, 2023
Milk cartons at a high school cafeteria in Los Angeles, May 3, 2011.
Supply Chain
School Lunchrooms Hit by Milk Carton Shortage
A leading packaging manufacturer says it is facing "significantly higher than projected demand" for cartons.
November 6, 2023
Port of Newark, Newark, N.J.
Supply Chain
Transportation Dept. Awards $653 Million in Grants to Upgrade Ports
The Biden administration says the grants will enable ports to meet greater shipping demands.
November 3, 2023
Resize (1)
Aerospace
Airbus Renews Transatlantic Fleet with Lower-Emission Ships
The vessels transport aircraft subassemblies between production facilities in Europe and the U.S.
November 3, 2023
Containers on the world's first methanol-enabled container vessel, Copenhagen, Sept 14, 2023.
Supply Chain
Shipping Giant Maersk to Slash 10,000 Jobs
The world's biggest shipping company blamed a challenging environment for container trade and logistics services.
November 3, 2023