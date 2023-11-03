October Jobs Report Shows Modest Pullback on New Hires

The labor market may be cooling, but it remains resilient.

Paul Wiseman
Nov 3, 2023
An assembly line worker uncrates an LG battery at the General Motors Orion Assembly, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the October jobs report.
An assembly line worker uncrates an LG battery at the General Motors Orion Assembly, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the October jobs report.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers slowed their hiring in October, adding a modest but still decent 150,000 jobs, a sign that the labor market may be cooling but remains resilient despite high interest rates that have made borrowing much costlier for companies and consumers.

Last month’s job growth, though down sharply from a robust 297,000 gain in September, was solid enough to suggest that many companies still want to hire and that the economy remains sturdy.

And job growth would have been higher in October if not for the now-settled United Auto Workers’ strikes against Detroit’s automakers. The strikes ended this week with tentative settlements in which the companies granted significantly better pay and benefits to the union’s workers.

The unemployment rate rose from 3.8% to 3.9% in October. In another sign of a possible softening in the labor market, the Labor Department revised down its estimate of job growth in August and September by a combined 101,000.

The UAW strikes resulted in an overall loss of 35,000 factory jobs in October. Among the sectors that posted solid job gains last month were healthcare, which added 58,000, government agencies 51,000 and construction companies 23,000.

By contrast, the vast leisure and hospitality sector, which includes bars, restaurants and hotels, reported only modest job growth. So did professional and business services, a category that includes such high-paying occupations as accounting, engineering and architecture.

Wage pressures, which have been gradually slowing, eased further in October. Average hourly pay rose 0.2% from September and 4.1% from 12 months earlier. The year-over-year wage increase was the lowest since June 2021; the month-over-month rise was the smallest since February 2022.

Friday’s jobs report from the government comes as the Federal Reserve is assessing incoming economic data to determine whether to leave its key interest rate unchanged, as it did this week, or to raise it again in its drive to curb inflation. Last month's slowdown in pay increases, along with the lower job gain, could help convince the Fed that inflation pressures will continue to cool and that further interest rate hikes may not be needed.

On Wall Street, traders appeared to signal their growing belief in that scenario. Bond yields fell and stock prices rose sharply after the jobs report was released, indicating optimism that the Fed will decide it won't need to impose additional rate hikes.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times since March 2022 to try to slow the economy and tame inflation, which hit a four-decade high last year but has slowed sharply since then. In September, consumer prices rose 3.7% from a year earlier, down drastically from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022 but still well above the Fed’s 2% target level.

The U.S. job market has remained on firm footing despite those rate hikes and has helped fuel consumer spending, the primary driver of the economy. Employers have now added a healthy 204,000 jobs a month over the past three months.

The combination of a solid economy and decelerating inflation has raised hopes that the Fed can nail a so-called soft landing — raising interest rates just enough to tame inflation without tipping the economy into recession.

“This is still a good labor market,’’ said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab. “There’s no recession right now that you can see in the labor market data.’’ Bunker added that the October jobs numbers are “mostly consistent with the soft landing story.’’

For the Fed, one unwelcome note in Friday's report is that the number of people in the labor force – those who either have a job or are looking for one — fell by 201,000 in October. It was the first such drop since April. Over the past year, more than 3 million people have entered the workforce, making it easier for companies to fill job openings. This has reduced pressure on employers to jack up pay and pass on their higher labor costs to their customers through higher prices. But the trend was broken last month.

The Fed’s policymakers are trying to calibrate their key rate to simultaneously cool inflation, support job growth and ward off a recession. Despite long-standing predictions that the Fed’s ever-higher rates would trigger a recession, the U.S. economy grew at a 4.9% annual pace from July through September, the fastest quarterly expansion in more than two years.

And many companies are still looking to hire. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that employers posted 9.6 million job openings in September, up slightly from August. Opening are down substantially from the record 12 million recorded in March 2022 but are still high by historical standards: Before 2021 and the economy’s powerful recovery from the COVID-19 recession, monthly job openings had never topped 8 million. There are now 1.4 jobs available, on average, for every unemployed American.


Latest in Economics
An assembly line worker uncrates an LG battery at the General Motors Orion Assembly, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the October jobs report.
October Jobs Report Shows Modest Pullback on New Hires
November 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 1, 2023.
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged
November 1, 2023
A construction worker on a high-rise residential building in Arlington, Va., Oct. 16, 2023.
U.S. Wages Rose at a Solid Pace, Posing Challenge to Inflation Fight
October 31, 2023
An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New York.
For Second Halloween in a Row, U.S. Candy Inflation Hits Double Digits
October 30, 2023
Related Stories
A Female And A Male Hands Holding A Large Bright Light Bulb And A Dollar Sign Made Of Many Money Bills 1176792626 2123x1416
Economics
Currency Manipulation and the Strong Dollar
Automation Industry Concept 641142378 2125x1416
Economics
Key Machinery and Equipment Predictions for 2024
Shoppers look at blankets on sale in a Costco warehouse Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Wednesday, the Labor Department issues its consumer prices report for August.
Economics
Gas Prices Push Up Inflation, but Prices Overall Gradually Easing
Factory With Flag
Economics
The Twin Secrets of Economic Growth
More in Economics
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
The webinar highlights Rockwell's recent rollout of FactoryTalk Optix - a new cloud-enabled HMI product addition to the Rockwell Automation visualization portfolio. Watch Manufacturing.net's Anna Wells and Jeff Reinke discuss a recent webinar conducted by Rockwell Automation.
October 27, 2023
A construction worker on a high-rise residential building in Arlington, Va., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economics
U.S. Wages Rose at a Solid Pace, Posing Challenge to Inflation Fight
While higher pay is good for workers, it can also prompt companies to raise their prices.
October 31, 2023
An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New York.
Economics
For Second Halloween in a Row, U.S. Candy Inflation Hits Double Digits
Less boo for your buck again this year.
October 30, 2023
A Female And A Male Hands Holding A Large Bright Light Bulb And A Dollar Sign Made Of Many Money Bills 1176792626 2123x1416
Economics
Currency Manipulation and the Strong Dollar
"If we look at the longer term and how America can remain competitive, I don’t see any alternative but to steadily reduce the value of the U.S. dollar."
October 10, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Economics
Why the U.S. Job Market Has Defied Rising Interest Rates, High Unemployment Expectations
Reasons for the economy's unexpected resilience — and a look at whether it might endure.
September 25, 2023
Factory With Flag
Economics
The Twin Secrets of Economic Growth
America now suffers from lower productivity and a decline in GDP growth.
September 11, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell outside Jackson Lake Lodge during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2023.
Economics
Economy's Solid Growth Could Require More Fed Hikes, Chairman Says
Continued growth and consumer spending could keep inflation pressures high.
August 28, 2023
Co-owner Andy Parazette in front of Pica's Mexican Taqueria, Jackson, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2023.
Economics
Signs of 'Soft Landing' Emerge Ahead of Fed Conference
"Things are slowing down in an orderly fashion."
August 24, 2023
Semiconductors
Operations
Semiconductors Sales Slump Strikes South Korea, Taiwan
A report shows a decrease in demand is hitting the manufacturing economies of South Korea and Taiwan.
August 17, 2023
President Joe Biden greets Gov. Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., back left, upon arrival at Kirtland Air Force Base, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M.
Laws & Regulations
Biden is Pitching His Economic Policies as Key to Manufacturing Jobs Revival
But factory hiring has begun to slow in recent months.
August 9, 2023
Business Man Giving Bank Notes To Another Person 516934262 2125x1416 (1)
Economics
Sale Leasebacks Offer an Attractive Financing Option
Sale leasebacks have been a financing tool for some time, but are gaining in popularity for manufacturers looking to raise capital.
July 31, 2023
This photo provided by PNC Financial Services Group shows ()
Economics
Insider Q&A: Economist Sees Recession Coming Respite Resilient Economy
Can the Fed achieve a notoriously difficult "soft landing?"
July 31, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, July 26, 2023.
Economics
Federal Reserve Raises its Key Rate for 11th Time
Fed Chair Jerome Powell also revealed that staff economists no longer foresee a recession.
July 26, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a press conference in Washington, June 14, 2023.
Economics
Can the Fed Pull Off a Difficult 'Soft Landing'?
The central bank appears to be on the cusp of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession.
July 25, 2023
Construction workers work with rebar at a site in New York, June 6, 2023.
Economics
Cooler Hiring Could Help the Fed Achieve Elusive 'Soft Landing'
The hiring increase was the smallest in more than two years.
July 10, 2023