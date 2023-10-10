Currency Manipulation and The Strong Dollar

'If we look at the longer term and how America can remain competitive, I don’t see any alternative but to steadily reduce the value of the U.S. dollar.'

Mike Collins
Oct 10, 2023
A Female And A Male Hands Holding A Large Bright Light Bulb And A Dollar Sign Made Of Many Money Bills 1176792626 2123x1416

President Biden has made reviving American manufacturing a top priority, and has set a goal of creating five million new manufacturing jobs. To deliver on his promises he is going to have to deal with the trade deficit and the overvalued dollar.

In December of 2022 the total goods trade deficit reached $1.18 trillion. The root cause of the trade deficit is that the U.S. is not price-competitive, primarily because the dollar is overvalued by 20 to 40 percent.

In February 2022, a study by the Coalition for a Prosperous America shows why America is not competitive - currency imbalances. U.S. producers are trying to compete with countries operating at a disadvantage of 20 to 40 percent, so the obvious conclusion is that unless we can do something to reduce the value of the dollar, American efforts to reshore manufacturing might be doomed to fail. The high value of the dollar since the 1990s has acted like a massive tax on U.S. exports, and a huge subsidy to U.S. imports.

The inconvenient truth is that we will never be able to grow our exports, stop the slow erosion of manufacturing, or employ a policy of reindustrialization as long as we allow the dollar to be artificially inflated. During his campaign for the Presidency, Joe Biden talked a lot about enforcement actions against China or any other country that was undercutting American manufacturing through unfair practices. But after he became President, his administration has sent mixed messages about currency manipulation and the dollar valuation.

Currency Manipulation

The leading cause of U.S. trade deficits is currency manipulation and misalignment by China and 15 other trading countries. Currency manipulation happens when one of our trading partners buys U.S. assets, such as U.S. Treasury notes and bonds. This artificially inflates the value of the dollar. By raising the value of the dollar, our exports become more expensive and foreign countries’ products become cheaper. Currency manipulation is illegal under the rules of the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization, but enforcement is lacking.

According to economic theory, running deficits over many years is supposed to weaken our currency and eventually reduce both the value of the dollar and our deficit. The thinking goes like this: A trade deficit creates downward pressure on a country's currency under a floating exchange rate regime. With a cheaper domestic currency, imports become more expensive, thus reducing the trade deficit. But this isn’t happening in America because our competitors game the system by manipulating currencies to artificially keep the dollar value high.

Who Supports a Strong Dollar?

Every treasury secretary since Robert Rubin in the Clinton Administration has supported the strong dollar policy. In 2006, Hank Paulson, treasury secretary for George W. Bush, said the benefits of a strong dollar are lower interest rates, more liquid financial markets, cheaper funding for American banks, and the ability to run large trade deficits. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has fallen in line with all previous Treasury officials and said she believed “markets should set the value of currencies and that we should not seek a weaker currency to gain a comparative advantage”.

Wall Street also supports a strong dollar and running trade deficits because they get to finance the deficit and sell stocks and bonds. Academic economists also support a strong dollar, and most of them seem to be ambivalent about the growing threat of trade deficits. They are willing to throw non-financial industries under the bus to maintain a strong dollar, which is a commitment to deindustrialization and ever-increasing debt.

On the other hand, it is also undeniable that the overvalued dollar:

  • Increases imports and decreases exports.
  • Erodes manufacturing and causes deindustrialization of the economy.
  • Has cost the economy four million jobs.
  • Reduces agricultural prices.
  • Has depressed cities and towns in the heartland.
  • The policies that prop up the dollar is a war on the working class of America.

In his book, The Great Reckoning, Michael Pettis said ”Any policy that does not clearly result in a reversal of the deep debt, trade and capital imbalances of the past decade is a policy that cannot be sustained”.

There is a Solution

The answer could be the Market Access Charge (MAC) proposed by Senators Baldwin and Hawley as the Competitive Dollar for Jobs and Prosperity Act (S.2357). Using a market access charge for all foreign investors buying U.S. assets would begin to lower the value of the dollar to a trade balancing price.

The plan would require the Federal Reserve to impose a “market access charge ”on foreign investments in the United States. This tax would cover asset purchases including stocks, bonds, real estate or intellectual property – pretty much everything foreigners might want to buy, except for goods to be exported. The stated objective is to achieve a current account balance within five years

According to a model developed by the Coalition for a Prosperous America, a Market Access Charge would:

  • Boost GDP by $1.62 trillion over five years.
  • Realign the dollar by 26.4 percent which would balance trade.
  • Create 3.9 million new jobs, including 1.3 million manufacturing jobs.
  • Generate $3 trillion of additional revenue for the U.S. Treasury.

What it gets down to is a titanic struggle between two completely different ideologies:

The big importers, Wall Street and the Treasury department who favor the strong dollar and trade deficits

VS.

The supporters of domestic manufacturing, reshoring, exports, and who favor reindustrialization.

My argument is that the importing of cheap products don’t seem to be helping most of the middle class, and if we look at the longer term and how America can remain competitive, I don’t see any alternative but to steadily reduce the value of the U.S. dollar. If the Biden Administration wants to ensure the “Future Is Really Made In All America”, they are going to have to do something about currency manipulation and the strong dollar.

Michael Collins is the author of a new book, Dismantling the American Dream: How Multinational Corporations Undermine American Prosperity. He can be reached at mpcmgt.net.

Latest in Economics
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
October 1, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Why the U.S. Job Market Has Defied Rising Interest Rates, High Unemployment Expectations
September 25, 2023
Factory With Flag
The Twin Secrets of Economic Growth
September 11, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell outside Jackson Lake Lodge during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2023.
Economy's Solid Growth Could Require More Fed Hikes, Chairman Says
August 28, 2023
Related Stories
Automation Industry Concept 641142378 2125x1416
Economics
Key Machinery and Equipment Predictions for 2024
Shoppers look at blankets on sale in a Costco warehouse Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Wednesday, the Labor Department issues its consumer prices report for August.
Economics
Gas Prices Push Up Inflation, but Prices Overall Gradually Easing
Factory With Flag
Economics
The Twin Secrets of Economic Growth
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economics
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
The webinar highlights Rockwell's recent rollout of FactoryTalk Optix - a new cloud-enabled HMI product addition to the Rockwell Automation visualization portfolio. Watch Manufacturing.net's Anna Wells and Jeff Reinke discuss a recent webinar conducted by Rockwell Automation.
October 1, 2023
Factory With Flag
Economics
The Twin Secrets of Economic Growth
America now suffers from lower productivity and a decline in GDP growth.
September 11, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell outside Jackson Lake Lodge during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2023.
Economics
Economy's Solid Growth Could Require More Fed Hikes, Chairman Says
Continued growth and consumer spending could keep inflation pressures high.
August 28, 2023
Co-owner Andy Parazette in front of Pica's Mexican Taqueria, Jackson, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2023.
Economics
Signs of 'Soft Landing' Emerge Ahead of Fed Conference
"Things are slowing down in an orderly fashion."
August 24, 2023
Semiconductors
Operations
Semiconductors Sales Slump Strikes South Korea, Taiwan
A report shows a decrease in demand is hitting the manufacturing economies of South Korea and Taiwan.
August 17, 2023
President Joe Biden greets Gov. Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., back left, upon arrival at Kirtland Air Force Base, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M.
Laws & Regulations
Biden is Pitching His Economic Policies as Key to Manufacturing Jobs Revival
But factory hiring has begun to slow in recent months.
August 9, 2023
Business Man Giving Bank Notes To Another Person 516934262 2125x1416 (1)
Economics
Sale Leasebacks Offer an Attractive Financing Option
Sale leasebacks have been a financing tool for some time, but are gaining in popularity for manufacturers looking to raise capital.
July 31, 2023
This photo provided by PNC Financial Services Group shows ()
Economics
Insider Q&A: Economist Sees Recession Coming Respite Resilient Economy
Can the Fed achieve a notoriously difficult "soft landing?"
July 31, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, July 26, 2023.
Economics
Federal Reserve Raises its Key Rate for 11th Time
Fed Chair Jerome Powell also revealed that staff economists no longer foresee a recession.
July 26, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a press conference in Washington, June 14, 2023.
Economics
Can the Fed Pull Off a Difficult 'Soft Landing'?
The central bank appears to be on the cusp of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession.
July 25, 2023
Construction workers work with rebar at a site in New York, June 6, 2023.
Economics
Cooler Hiring Could Help the Fed Achieve Elusive 'Soft Landing'
The hiring increase was the smallest in more than two years.
July 10, 2023
Unsold 2023 Gladiator pickup trucks sit in a long row at a Jeep dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo.
Economics
U.S. Economic Growth Up Sharply
The economy is showing surprising resilience in the face of higher interest rates.
June 29, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on a monitor at the New York Stock Exchange, May 3, 2023.
Economics
A 'Richcession'? Or No Recession at All?
Despite much higher borrowing costs, consumers keep spending and employers keep hiring.
June 29, 2023
Flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 23, 2022.
Economics
Recession Ahead? By 1 Metric, One's Already Here
Companies are in the midst of an "earnings recession."
June 1, 2023
Travelers walk through a domestic terminal at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Friday, May 26, 2023. On Wednesday, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for May.
Economics
U.S. Consumer Confidence Declines Again, 4th Time in 5 Months
Americans became more pessimistic about the labor market, on top of elevated anxiety over inflation.
May 30, 2023