OECD: The World Economy Will Slow Next Year

High interest rates, inflation and war all play a role.

Paul Wiseman
Nov 29, 2023
A crane lifts a shipping container at an automated container port in Tianjin, China, Jan. 16, 2023. The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates.
A crane lifts a shipping container at an automated container port in Tianjin, China, Jan. 16, 2023. The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates.

The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development estimated Wednesday that international growth would slow to 2.7% in 2024 from an expected 2.9% pace this year. That would amount to the slowest calendar-year growth since the pandemic year of 2020.

Despite the gloomier outlook, the organization is “projecting that recessions will be avoided almost everywhere,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said at a news conference.

However, he added, there are risks that inflation will stay persistently high and that the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia’s war in Ukraine could affect prices for commodities, such as oil or grain.

A key factor in the slowdown is that the OECD expects the world's two biggest economies, the United States and China, to decelerate next year. The U.S. economy is forecast to expand just 1.5% in 2024, from 2.4% in 2023, as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases — 11 of them since March 2022 — continue to restrain growth.

The Fed's higher rates have made borrowing far more expensive for consumers and businesses and, in the process, have helped slow inflation from its four-decade peak in 2022. The OECD foresees U.S. inflation dropping from 3.9% this year to 2.8% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025, just above the Fed’s 2% target level.

The Chinese economy, beset by a destructive real estate crisis, rising unemployment and slowing exports, is expected to expand 4.7% in 2024, down from 5.2% this year. China’s “consumption growth will likely remain subdued due to increased precautionary savings, gloomier prospects for employment creation and heightened uncertainty,″ the OECD said.

Also likely to contribute to a global slowdown are the 20 countries in the European Union that share the euro currency. They have been hurt by heightened interest rates and by the jump in energy prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The OECD expects the collective growth of the eurozone to amount to 0.9% next year — weak but still an improvement over a predicted 0.6% growth in 2023.

“A key takeaway today is the stronger outlook for the U.S., which we’ve revised up for 2024, but a weaker outlook for Europe, which we’ve revised down,” OECD chief economist Clare Lombardelli told reporters.

She pointed to the impact on Europe from the spike in energy prices last year after Russia cut off most of its natural gas to the continent. That sent costs soaring for households and businesses, driving a cost-of-living crisis and hurting factories in places like Germany.

The world economy has endured one shock after another since early 2020 — the eruption of COVID-19, a resurgence of inflation as the rebound from the pandemic showed unexpected strength, the war in Ukraine and painfully high borrowing rates as central banks acted aggressively to combat the acceleration of consumer prices.

Yet through it all, economic expansion has proved unexpectedly sturdy. A year ago, the OECD had predicted global growth of 2.2% for 2023. That forecast proved too pessimistic. Now, the organization warns, the respite may be over.

"Growth has been stronger than expected so far in 2023,″ the OECD said in its 221-page report, “but is now moderating as the impact of tighter financial conditions, weak trade growth and lower business and consumer confidence is increasingly felt.”

Moreover, the OECD warned, the world economy is confronting new risks resulting from heightened geopolitical tensions amid the Israel-Hamas war — “particularly if the conflict were to broaden.”

“This could result in significant disruptions to energy markets and major trade routes,” it said.

___

AP Business Writer Courtney Bonnell contributed from London.

Latest in Economics
Computer Electronic Circuit Blue Color, Faded At The Sides 636447976 7138x4764 (1)
The Double-Edged Sword of Collaboration in the Semiconductor Industry
November 28, 2023
I Stock 1242302192
Why the Rural South is in Economic Crisis Because of Manufacturing
November 21, 2023
Workers apply sheathing to the exterior of a new multifamily residential building, Boston, Nov. 3, 2023.
Why Americans Feel Gloomy About the Economy
November 20, 2023
Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New York, on April 29, 2021.
Beyond Meat Revenue Falls
November 9, 2023
Related Stories
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller poses for a photo on May 23, 2022, in Washington. Waller said Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 that the U.S. economy is cooling and inflation is steadily slowing, suggesting that the Fed's interest rate policies are succeeding in getting price increases back to the central bank's 2%.
Economics
Fed Board Member Hints at Rate Cuts by Spring
An assembly line worker uncrates an LG battery at the General Motors Orion Assembly, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the October jobs report.
Economics
October Jobs Report Shows Modest Pullback on New Hires
A Female And A Male Hands Holding A Large Bright Light Bulb And A Dollar Sign Made Of Many Money Bills 1176792626 2123x1416
Economics
Currency Manipulation and the Strong Dollar
Automation Industry Concept 641142378 2125x1416
Economics
Key Machinery and Equipment Predictions for 2024
More in Economics
How Marzetti Navigates Good and Bad “Weather” With IBP
Sponsored
How Marzetti Navigates Good and Bad “Weather” With IBP
Integrated Business Planning (IBP) has been a game-changer for Marzetti and Lancaster Colony Corporation. Download the Case Study>>
November 8, 2023
I Stock 1242302192
Economics
Why the Rural South is in Economic Crisis Because of Manufacturing
The small-town South that was once heavily involved in manufacturing is in economic crisis today.
November 21, 2023
Workers apply sheathing to the exterior of a new multifamily residential building, Boston, Nov. 3, 2023.
Economics
Why Americans Feel Gloomy About the Economy
Most remain glum despite falling inflation and low unemployment.
November 20, 2023
Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New York, on April 29, 2021.
Economics
Beyond Meat Revenue Falls
Rising demand in Europe can't overcome plummeting U.S. sales.
November 9, 2023
I Stock 1629463284
Economics
Extended Rout in Energy Hints at Slowing Global Economy
Crude prices are at three-month lows and benchmark U.S. prices have fallen in seven of the past 10 days.
November 8, 2023
An assembly line worker uncrates an LG battery at the General Motors Orion Assembly, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the October jobs report.
Economics
October Jobs Report Shows Modest Pullback on New Hires
The labor market may be cooling, but it remains resilient.
November 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Nov. 1, 2023.
Economics
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged
But the Fed kept open the possibility of a future hike.
November 1, 2023
A construction worker on a high-rise residential building in Arlington, Va., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economics
U.S. Wages Rose at a Solid Pace, Posing Challenge to Inflation Fight
While higher pay is good for workers, it can also prompt companies to raise their prices.
October 31, 2023
An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New York.
Economics
For Second Halloween in a Row, U.S. Candy Inflation Hits Double Digits
Less boo for your buck again this year.
October 30, 2023
A Female And A Male Hands Holding A Large Bright Light Bulb And A Dollar Sign Made Of Many Money Bills 1176792626 2123x1416
Economics
Currency Manipulation and the Strong Dollar
"If we look at the longer term and how America can remain competitive, I don’t see any alternative but to steadily reduce the value of the U.S. dollar."
October 10, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Economics
Why the U.S. Job Market Has Defied Rising Interest Rates, High Unemployment Expectations
Reasons for the economy's unexpected resilience — and a look at whether it might endure.
September 25, 2023
Factory With Flag
Economics
The Twin Secrets of Economic Growth
America now suffers from lower productivity and a decline in GDP growth.
September 11, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell outside Jackson Lake Lodge during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2023.
Economics
Economy's Solid Growth Could Require More Fed Hikes, Chairman Says
Continued growth and consumer spending could keep inflation pressures high.
August 28, 2023
Co-owner Andy Parazette in front of Pica's Mexican Taqueria, Jackson, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2023.
Economics
Signs of 'Soft Landing' Emerge Ahead of Fed Conference
"Things are slowing down in an orderly fashion."
August 24, 2023
Semiconductors
Operations
Semiconductors Sales Slump Strikes South Korea, Taiwan
A report shows a decrease in demand is hitting the manufacturing economies of South Korea and Taiwan.
August 17, 2023