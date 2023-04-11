Small Business Owners Feel the Credit Crunch

An overall tightening of credit will help slow down the economy and ease inflation, and small business will suffer the most.

Anne D'InnocenzioMae Anderson
Apr 11, 2023
Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun!, stands inside his toy company, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. Foreman had to temporarily scuttle plans for an acquisition due to the credit crunch.
Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun!, stands inside his toy company, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. Foreman had to temporarily scuttle plans for an acquisition due to the credit crunch.
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

NEW YORK (AP) — When Nat West, owner of cider-making company Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider, decided to supplement his wholesale business by opening a taproom in a bustling neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, he thought getting financing would be a breeze.

After all, he was only seeking $50,000, has been in business for 11 years, and takes in more than $1 million in annual revenue.

In February and March, West reached out to three lenders he had previously gotten financing from, including one where he has an existing line of credit. To his surprise, he was rejected.

“I feel like it’s really weird, it’s such a small amount of money for a business that has so much ongoing, sustained revenue and has been in the same community for a long time,” he said.

West isn’t alone. Borrowing for small businesses was already constrained due to rising interest rates. Following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, some lenders – particularly the small and midsize banks that serve small businesses -- may be forced to tighten credit further, since they’re seeing an outflow of deposits, which means they need to retain capital. And banks are being more cautious in general due to uncertainty about the economy.

“It’s hard to read how severe this is going to be, but it’s certainly going to be significant and when you look at how things play out, small businesses are hit the hardest,” said Ray Keating, chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

According to the latest Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index released in February, the approval rates of small business loan requests at big banks have fallen for nine consecutive months. The larger banks approved just 14.2% of applications in February, down from 28.3% in February 2020. Small banks granted about 20% of loan applications this February, but they were approving about half of all requests back in early 2020, before the pandemic hit.

An overall tightening of credit will help slow down the economy and ease inflation, which is what the Federal Reserve hopes to achieve by hiking interest rates, said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit. But that means that small businesses -- a big job creator and source of innovation for the economy -- will be left in the lurch.

“It will be the small companies that suffer the most if this continues,” he said.

Basic Fun, a Boca Raton, Florida-based maker of such toys as Care Bears and Lincoln Logs, had to temporarily scuttle plans for an acquisition due to the crunch. CEO Jay Foreman said he was ready to go with non-binding agreements with 12 of the prospective 23 lenders lined up in late February and early March. But that number shrank to two after Silicon Valley Bank failed and triggered the recent banking turmoil.

“It’s just not the right timing now as lenders appear unclear about the broader credit markets and seem to be clutching the purse strings tightly at this point,” Foreman said. “We just have to ride this out until conditions are right to arrange the proper financing for our acquisition.”

Companies that have existing lines of credit are seeing interest rates increase. James Carron, who operates Flatirons Pharmaceuticals, in Longmont, Colorado, has seen rates increase for his line of credit that’s about $150,000. Before the pandemic, the rate was 6.99%, but that went up to 10%. Now it’s 13% and rapidly approaching 14%. Other potential lenders he contacted had even higher rates.

So, Carron said he’s put off the purchase of two servers and additional hardware security upgrades that he had planned for the first half of this year. He’s monitoring the economy now to see when he might be able to make the purchases.

A credit crunch affects small businesses more than larger ones, he said, because smaller businesses have fewer levers they can pull to get financing.

“We can’t issue corporate bonds or have other money available to us,” he said. “Large corporations have multiple avenues for them to secure reasonable rates for funding. A small business owner doesn’t have that ability.”

In the U.K., Dawn Barber has delayed some expansion plans because credit terms have gotten stricter. Barber is the founder and managing director at Web Shop Direct, which runs the online fashion brands UK Tights and UK Swimwear. She noted that her business has done well all through the pandemic, as her customers are looking to splurge on little luxuries.

Barber said that her business -- which generates annual revenue of 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) -- is essentially self-funded but when she recently turned to PayPal for extra funding, the financial terms were stricter compared to a year ago. Barber wanted to borrow 150,000 pounds ($186,195) but learned that she would get charged 10,000 pounds ($12,416) upfront, instead of the usual 6,000 pounds ($7,449) and that she needed to pay within six months, instead of nine months.

She decided the terms were too steep. She’s put a hold on officially launching a new line of wellness products, which includes loungewear and candles and was expected to account for 20% of her annual sales.

As for West, the Oregon cider-maker, he had to put $10,000 on his personal credit card to finance the new taproom, which is open. He’s still short of what he needs, but that will keep the taproom running for now, he said.

“I’m super thankful I can put it together,” he said. “A lot of people will just have to put their dreams on hold.”

Latest in Economics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
A United Parcel service driver wheels a delivery into the El Paso County, Colo., courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the March jobs report.
U.S. Adds a Healthy 236,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
April 7, 2023
A construction worker prepares a recently poured concrete foundation, March 17, 2023, Boston.
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down
March 30, 2023
Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce Department releases its revised estimate of how the U.S. economy fared in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
U.S. Revises Down Last Quarter's Economic Growth
February 23, 2023
Related Stories
A United Parcel service driver wheels a delivery into the El Paso County, Colo., courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the March jobs report.
Economics
U.S. Adds a Healthy 236,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H. On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for February, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.
Economics
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Fell Last Month on Lower Food Costs
A potential buyer looks over a 2023 Cooper S sedan on the floor of a Mini dealership Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Over the past year, the Fed has raised its key short-term rate eight times, causing many kinds of consumer and business loans, including auto loans, to become more expensive.
Economics
Business Economists Push Recession Forecasts Back
Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce Department releases its revised estimate of how the U.S. economy fared in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Economics
U.S. Revises Down Last Quarter's Economic Growth
More in Economics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
A construction worker prepares a recently poured concrete foundation, March 17, 2023, Boston.
Economics
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down
The report suggested that the economy was losing momentum at the end of 2022.
March 30, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Feb. 1, 2023.
Economics
Fed's Tough Challenge: Confront Inflation and Bank Jitters
Recent banking troubles have intensified fears that the economy could tumble into recession.
March 21, 2023
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H. On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for February, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.
Economics
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Fell Last Month on Lower Food Costs
A significant driver of last month's wholesale inflation slowdown was a huge drop in the prices of eggs.
March 15, 2023
A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023.
Economics
Inflation Eases but Stays High
The numbers pose a challenge for the Federal Reserve.
March 14, 2023
A Silicon Valley Bank sign outside its office in Frankfurt, Germany, March 13, 2023.
Economics
Government Moves to Stop Potential Banking Crisis
The swift and stunning collapse of two banks prompted fears of a broader upheaval.
March 13, 2023
A potential buyer looks over a 2023 Cooper S sedan on the floor of a Mini dealership Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Over the past year, the Fed has raised its key short-term rate eight times, causing many kinds of consumer and business loans, including auto loans, to become more expensive.
Economics
Business Economists Push Recession Forecasts Back
Only a quarter of recently surveyed economists think a recession will have begun by the end of March.
February 27, 2023
Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce Department releases its revised estimate of how the U.S. economy fared in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Economics
U.S. Revises Down Last Quarter's Economic Growth
While overall growth was solid, business spending barely rose and consumers spent cautiously.
February 23, 2023
A cul-de-sac in a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022.
Economics
Plunging Natural Gas Prices Relieve Inflation Pressure
A mild winter is bringing some relief to consumers.
February 17, 2023
A couple shops for a Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle while assisted by a salesman at right, at a new car dealership, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. On Wednesday the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for January.
Economics
Retail Sales Jump as Americans Defy Inflation
Driving the gain was a jump in car sales, along with healthy spending at restaurants, electronics stores and furniture outlets.
February 15, 2023
I Stock 1185520857
Economics
Tyson Posts Disappointing Q1 Profit
The meat producer took in nearly $13.3 billion in revenue.
February 7, 2023
This Wednesday, July 24, 2019 photo shows an Apple Store in Chicago is seen. Apple reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Economics
Apple Suffers 1st Quarterly Sales Decline in Nearly 4 Years
CEO says supply headaches are over.
February 3, 2023
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Feb. 1, 2023.
Economics
Fed Lifts Rate by Quarter-Point
But the central bank acknowledged that the pace of inflation has cooled.
February 2, 2023
Workers wearing face masks sew fabrics at a textile factory in Huimin county in east China's Shandong province on Oct. 25, 2022. Chinese factory activity rebounded in January from three months of contraction, adding to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump, an official survey showed Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Supply Chain
Chinese Factory Activity Rebounds
This adds to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump.
January 31, 2023
An employee works in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C., Wednesday, October 19, 2022. On Thursday, the Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Economics
U.S. Economy Slowed but Still Grew at 2.9% Rate Last Quarter
The economy got a boost last quarter from resilient consumer spending and the restocking of supplies by businesses.
January 26, 2023