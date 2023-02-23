U.S. Revises Down Last Quarter's Economic Growth to 2.7%

While overall growth was solid, business spending barely rose and consumers spent cautiously.

Christopher Rugaber
Feb 23, 2023
Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce Department releases its revised estimate of how the U.S. economy fared in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce Department releases its revised estimate of how the U.S. economy fared in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate from October through December, a solid showing despite rising interest rates and elevated inflation, the government said Thursday in a downgrade from its initial estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate last quarter.

The Commerce Department's revised estimate of last quarter's gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — marked a deceleration from the 3.2% growth rate from July through September. While overall growth was solid in the fourth quarter, business spending barely rose, and consumers spent cautiously, suggesting that the economy lost momentum at the end of 2022.

More recent data issued this month, though, shows that the economy has since rebounded. Consumers boosted retail sales in January by the most in nearly two years, and employers added a surprisingly outsize number of jobs. The unemployment rate reached 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.

Some of the surprisingly strong economic gains in January likely reflected much warmer-than-usual weather. Few economists expect similar outsize gains in hiring or spending in the coming months. Most analysts think growth is slowing to a roughly 2% annual rate in the current January-March quarter.

And the Federal Reserve is expected to keep raising its benchmark interest rate over the next few months and to keep it at a peak through year’s end to try to defeat still-high inflation.

Higher borrowing costs make mortgages, auto loans and credit card borrowing more expensive. Those higher rates could discourage consumers and businesses from spending, hiring and investing and could eventually push the economy into a recession.

Inflation, measured year over year, has cooled since it reached 9.1% in June, having slowed to 6.4% in January. Yet on a monthly basis, price gains accelerated from December to January, raising the prospect that the Fed will raise its benchmark rate higher than it has previously signaled.

January 10, 2023
A couple shops for a Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle while assisted by a salesman at right, at a new car dealership, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. On Wednesday the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for January.
Retail Sales Jump as Americans Defy Inflation
February 15, 2023
This Wednesday, July 24, 2019 photo shows an Apple Store in Chicago is seen. Apple reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Apple Suffers 1st Quarterly Sales Decline in Nearly 4 Years
February 3, 2023
A display in the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall, Paramus, New Jersey, December 17, 2022.
Inflation Falls for 6th Consecutive Month
January 13, 2023
