U.S. Adds a Healthy 236,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes

The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

Paul Wiseman
Apr 7, 2023
A United Parcel service driver wheels a delivery into the El Paso County, Colo., courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the March jobs report.
A United Parcel service driver wheels a delivery into the El Paso County, Colo., courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the March jobs report.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a solid 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting that the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, just above the 53-year low of 3.4% set in January.

At the same time, some of the details of Friday's report from the Labor Department raised the possibility that inflationary pressures might be easing and that the Fed might soon decide to pause its rate hikes. Average hourly wages in March were up 4.2% from 12 month earlier, down sharply from a 4.6% year-over-year increase in February. Measured month to month, though, wages rose 0.3% from February to March, a tick up from a mild 0.2% gain from January to February.

In another sign that might reassure the Fed's inflation fighters, a substantial 480,000 Americans began looking for work in March. Typically, the bigger the supply of job seekers, the less pressure employers feel to raise wages. The result is often an easing of inflation pressures.

In its report Friday, the government also revised down its estimate of job growth in January and February by a combined 17,000.

"The labor market continues to soften,'' said Sinem Buber, economist at the job firm ZipRecruiter. “”That should reduce inflationary pressures in the coming months and give the Federal Reserve greater confidence regarding the inflation outlook.''

Among the sectors of the economy that gained jobs in March were restaurants and bars, healthcare providers and government agencies.

Despite last month's healthy job growth, the latest economic signs suggest that the economy may be slowing, which would help cool inflation pressures. Manufacturing is weakening. America’s trade with the rest of the world is declining. And though restaurants, retailers and other services companies are still growing, they are doing so more slowly.

For Fed officials, taming inflation is Job One. They were slow to respond after consumer prices started surging in the spring of 2021, concluding that it was only a temporary consequence of supply bottlenecks caused by the economy’s surprisingly explosive rebound from the pandemic recession.

Only in March 2022 did the Fed begin raising its benchmark rate from near zero. In the past year, though, it has raised rates more aggressively than it had since the 1980s to attack the worst inflation bout since then.

And as borrowing costs have risen, inflation has steadily eased. The latest year-over-year consumer inflation rate — 6% — is well below the 9.1% rate it reached last June. But it’s still considerably above the Fed’s 2% target.

Complicating matters is turmoil in the financial system. Two big American banks failed in March, and higher rates and tighter credit conditions could further destabilize banks and depress borrowing and spending by consumers and businesses.

The Fed is aiming to achieve a so-called soft landing — slowing growth just enough to tame inflation without causing the world’s biggest economy to tumble into recession. Most economists doubt it will work; they expect a recession later this year.

So far, the economy has proved resilient in the face of ever-higher borrowing costs. America’s gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — expanded at a healthy pace in second half of 2022. Yet recent data suggests that the economy is losing momentum.

On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported that U.S. manufacturing activity contracted in March for a fifth straight month. Two days later, the ISM said that growth in services, which accounts for the vast majority of U.S. employment, had slowed sharply last month.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. exports and imports both fell in February in another sign that the global economy is weakening.

The Labor Department on Thursday said it had adjusted the way it calculates how many Americans are filing for unemployment benefits. The tweak added nearly 100,000 claims to its figures for the past two weeks and might explain why heavy layoffs in the tech industry this year had yet to show up on the unemployment rolls.

The Labor Department also reported this week that employers posted 9.9 million job openings in February, the fewest since May 2021 but still far higher than anything seen before 2021.

In its quest for a soft landing, the Fed has expressed hope that employers would ease wage pressures by advertising fewer vacancies rather than by cutting many existing jobs. The Fed also hopes that more Americans will start looking for work, thereby adding to the supply of labor and reducing pressure on employers to raise wages.

Latest in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
A construction worker prepares a recently poured concrete foundation, March 17, 2023, Boston.
U.S. Economic Growth Revised Down
March 30, 2023
Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce Department releases its revised estimate of how the U.S. economy fared in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
U.S. Revises Down Last Quarter's Economic Growth
February 23, 2023
A couple shops for a Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle while assisted by a salesman at right, at a new car dealership, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. On Wednesday the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for January.
Retail Sales Jump as Americans Defy Inflation
February 15, 2023
Related Stories
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H. On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for February, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.
Economics
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Fell Last Month on Lower Food Costs
A potential buyer looks over a 2023 Cooper S sedan on the floor of a Mini dealership Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Over the past year, the Fed has raised its key short-term rate eight times, causing many kinds of consumer and business loans, including auto loans, to become more expensive.
Economics
Business Economists Push Recession Forecasts Back
Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce Department releases its revised estimate of how the U.S. economy fared in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Economics
U.S. Revises Down Last Quarter's Economic Growth
A couple shops for a Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle while assisted by a salesman at right, at a new car dealership, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. On Wednesday the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for January.
Economics
Retail Sales Jump as Americans Defy Inflation
More in Economics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 31, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Feb. 1, 2023.
Economics
Fed's Tough Challenge: Confront Inflation and Bank Jitters
Recent banking troubles have intensified fears that the economy could tumble into recession.
March 21, 2023
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H. On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for February, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.
Economics
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Fell Last Month on Lower Food Costs
A significant driver of last month's wholesale inflation slowdown was a huge drop in the prices of eggs.
March 15, 2023
A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023.
Economics
Inflation Eases but Stays High
The numbers pose a challenge for the Federal Reserve.
March 14, 2023
A Silicon Valley Bank sign outside its office in Frankfurt, Germany, March 13, 2023.
Economics
Government Moves to Stop Potential Banking Crisis
The swift and stunning collapse of two banks prompted fears of a broader upheaval.
March 13, 2023
A potential buyer looks over a 2023 Cooper S sedan on the floor of a Mini dealership Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Over the past year, the Fed has raised its key short-term rate eight times, causing many kinds of consumer and business loans, including auto loans, to become more expensive.
Economics
Business Economists Push Recession Forecasts Back
Only a quarter of recently surveyed economists think a recession will have begun by the end of March.
February 27, 2023
Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce Department releases its revised estimate of how the U.S. economy fared in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Economics
U.S. Revises Down Last Quarter's Economic Growth
While overall growth was solid, business spending barely rose and consumers spent cautiously.
February 23, 2023
A cul-de-sac in a new housing development in Middlesex Township, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022.
Economics
Plunging Natural Gas Prices Relieve Inflation Pressure
A mild winter is bringing some relief to consumers.
February 17, 2023
A couple shops for a Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle while assisted by a salesman at right, at a new car dealership, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. On Wednesday the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for January.
Economics
Retail Sales Jump as Americans Defy Inflation
Driving the gain was a jump in car sales, along with healthy spending at restaurants, electronics stores and furniture outlets.
February 15, 2023
I Stock 1185520857
Economics
Tyson Posts Disappointing Q1 Profit
The meat producer took in nearly $13.3 billion in revenue.
February 7, 2023
This Wednesday, July 24, 2019 photo shows an Apple Store in Chicago is seen. Apple reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Economics
Apple Suffers 1st Quarterly Sales Decline in Nearly 4 Years
CEO says supply headaches are over.
February 3, 2023
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, Feb. 1, 2023.
Economics
Fed Lifts Rate by Quarter-Point
But the central bank acknowledged that the pace of inflation has cooled.
February 2, 2023
Workers wearing face masks sew fabrics at a textile factory in Huimin county in east China's Shandong province on Oct. 25, 2022. Chinese factory activity rebounded in January from three months of contraction, adding to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump, an official survey showed Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Supply Chain
Chinese Factory Activity Rebounds
This adds to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump.
January 31, 2023
An employee works in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C., Wednesday, October 19, 2022. On Thursday, the Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Economics
U.S. Economy Slowed but Still Grew at 2.9% Rate Last Quarter
The economy got a boost last quarter from resilient consumer spending and the restocking of supplies by businesses.
January 26, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference, Dec. 14, 2022, Washington.
Economics
Fed, Markets in Standoff on Rate Hikes
Sooner or later, either Wall Street or the Federal Reserve has to blink.
January 25, 2023