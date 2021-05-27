First Quarter GDP Holds at 6.4%

Economists believe GDP growth could top 10% in the current April-June quarter.

May 27th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the Mediterranean Deli restaurant in Chapel Hill, NC on April 16.
A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the Mediterranean Deli restaurant in Chapel Hill, NC on April 16.
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of this year, unchanged from the government's initial estimate. The recovery from last year's deep recession gained steam at the beginning of this year, helped by vaccines to combat the virus and trillions of dollars in government assistance.

The rise in the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, was the same as the government's first look one month ago, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Upward revisions in spending by consumers, who account for two-thirds of economic activity, were offset by weaker growth in exports.

Economist believe GDP growth could top 10% in the current April-June quarter.

“When provided with the ability to spend in a safe way, consumers have the will and the desire to do so,” said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist for Oxford Economics.

Boussour said she expected GDP in the current April-June period would be around 13% and the gains this quarter will allow the economy to recoup all of the output lost during the recession. With the first quarter advance, GDP is just 0.9% below the level in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the country's longest economic expansion ended in the first quarter of 2020.

Many economists are forecasting the economy will grow between 6% and 7% this year, which would be the strongest performance since a 7.2% surge in 1984, another year when the economy was recovering from a deep recession. But Oxford Economics is forecasting growth this year of around 7.7%. That would be the strongest annual gain sine 1951.

The 6.4% first quarter performance represented an improvement after GDP growth slowed to a 4.3% rate in the final three months of last year, a time when rising coronavirus cases and waning government support raised fears that the country could tip back into recession.

But passage of nearly $3 trillion in extra government support in December and March, as well as wide-spread introduction of vaccines, has allowed thousands of businesses to reopen and millions of people to go back to work.

Thursday's report was the government's second of three looks at GDP performance in the first quarter.

It showed that consumer spending grew at a sizzling annual rate of 11.3%, even better than the 10.7% estimate made a month ago. Business investment spending was also up and residential construction, which has been a standout performer over the past two years, grew at 12.7% annual rate, better than the 10.8% gain first estimated

However, those areas of stronger growth were offset by weakness in U.S. export sales, which fell at an annual rate of 2.9%, larger than the 1.1% rate of decline reported a month ago.

While exports were falling, imports were rising with the U.S. economy is emerging from the pandemic recession more quickly than many other parts of the world.

With strong demand from U.S. consumers, imports rose at a 6.7% annual rate in the first quarter. The trade deficit, the gap between imports and exports, widened in the first quarter and subtracted 1.2 percentage points from overall growth.

Business inventories were also drawn down in the first quarter as companies were not able to keep up with rising demand. The drop in inventories subtracted 2.788 percentage points from first quarter growth. However, that should translate into stronger growth in the second quarter as businesses work to restock empty store shelves.

More in Economics
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
While physical inventory counts are a necessary evil, they don't need to be such a significant burden.
Apr 5th, 2021
Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., during a hearing on Capitol Hill, March 10, 2021.
As Pandemic Spread Pain and Panic, Congressman Chased Profit
Records show he bought or sold up to $1 million of stock in medical and tech companies that had a stake in the virus response.
May 21st, 2021
This May 4, 2021 photo shows the Treasury Building in Washington.
US Treasury Backs Minimum 15% Tax on Global Corporate Profits
That's below the 21% minimum it has been seeking to impose on the foreign profits of U.S.-based companies.
May 21st, 2021
Ellen Booth, 57, studies at her kitchen table to become a certified medical coder in Coventry, RI.
U.S. Jobless Claims Decline to 444K, a New Pandemic Low
It's a sign that the job market keeps strengthening as consumers spend freely again, viral infections drop and business restrictions ease.
May 20th, 2021
Bridge Ap21138425225075
With Cracked Bridge Closed, Backup Route Gets Inspection
In the midst of political debate on infrastructure investment, inspectors used drones to examine a 71-year-old bridge to ensure it can withstand a higher volume of traffic.
May 19th, 2021
A carpenter aligns a beam for a wall frame at a new house site in Madison County, Mississippi.
U.S. Home Construction Takes a Surprising Fall in April
March had the best showing since the peak of the housing boom in 2006.
May 18th, 2021
States
The Top 10 States for Start-Ups
California is not on the list and #1 might surprise you.
May 14th, 2021
Job seekers outside the New Hampshire Works employment security job center in Manchester, May 10, 2021.
U.S. Job Openings Soar to Highest Level on Record
Openings increased nearly 8% while overall hiring rose less than 4%.
May 12th, 2021
Groceries are shown at a checkout counter, Friday, April 16, 2021, at a grocery store in Surfside, FL.
Consumer Prices Increased in April as Worries Escalate
A worrisome bout of inflation struck in April, with year-over-year prices seeing their fastest rate of increase since 2008.
May 12th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021 in the Oval Office, March 30, 2021.
Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program Runs Out of Money
The program has given out nearly 10.8 million loans worth more than $780 billion since April of last year.
May 6th, 2021
A signs announcing they are hiring hangs in the window of a restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Some restaurants in New York City are starting to hire employees now that they can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7.
US Unemployment Claims Hit Pandemic Low
It's a sign of the job market's growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.
May 6th, 2021
This file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington.
Treasury Warns of National Debt Limit
Treasury officials are urging Congress to pass either a new borrowing limit or another suspension of the debt before the looming deadline.
May 5th, 2021