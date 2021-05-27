Shoppers Go Back, But Retailers Face Challenges

Experts also say that post-pandemic shoppers will be even more demanding.

May 27th, 2021
Anne D'Innocenzio
Shoppers exit a shopping mall in Chicago downtown.
Shoppers exit a shopping mall in Chicago downtown.
AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are going back to one of their favorite pastimes: store shopping.

With more people getting vaccinated and dropping their face masks, retailers from Walmart to Macy's are seeing an eager return to their stores after more than a year of their customers migrating online during the pandemic.

Marcia Williams, who lives in a Philadelphia suburb and who stuck to online shopping only during the height of COVID-19, went back to her local mall right after she was fully vaccinated last month. That was her first time in more than a year

"I am definitely getting out," said Williams, a hair and makeup artist who spent nearly $1,000 on clothing for herself and her three children during several buying trips. "I do feel more comfortable. I like the experience of trying on clothes. I love grocery shopping. It's my outlet."

The return to store shopping, highlighted in many retailers' earnings reports in recent days, offers a big relief in part because shoppers return less when they make their purchases at the store — eight percent compared with 25 percent for online, according to Forrester Research. And store customers tend to do more impulse buying. For clothing, for instance, 25 percent of purchases are done on a whim versus 16 percent online, says market research firm NPD Group Inc.

"Retailers want you in the store," said Marshal Cohen, NPD's chief industry advisor. "They need you to be in the store so you generate more traffic. Crowds bring more crowds. (Shoppers) buy more product."

Still, retailers — particularly mall-based stores and other specialty stores that were struggling even before the pandemic — face plenty of challenges to keep customers coming back. They face stepped up competition online and from discounters that thrived in the last year. Experts also say that post-pandemic shoppers will be even more demanding: After being forced to stay close to home, they're looking for better and convenient services and experiences.

Many retailers like Macy's are still recovering from the pandemic, which forced them to temporarily close early last year, driving more traffic to big box stores that were allowed to stay open. And overall store traffic, while rebounding, is still not back to where it was two years ago.

Customer counts at overall stores surged 43.2 percent for the week starting May 10 compared to the year-ago period, but that number was still down 5.6 percent for that same period in 2019, says mobile-device location data from foot-traffic analytics firm Placer.ai. In clothing, customer counts soared more than two-fold for the same timeframe, but it was down 11.2 percent on a two-year basis. For big-box stores like Target, customer counts were up 5.3 percent for the same period but down 4.9 percent on a two-year basis.

Analysts are carefully watching the battered department store sector's market share, which shrunk from three percent in 2019 to two percent last year and has remained at that figure for the first four months of the year, according to NPD. In comparison, discounters' market share held steady at 21 percent last year from 2019 but ticked up to 22 percent for the early part of this year. Overall, market share for online retail rose to 26 percent last year from 23 percent in 2019.

The pandemic pulled forward the pace of online spending by about two years. Online shopping is expected to account for 21 percent of overall sales, or $794 billion, in 2020 compared to the prior year and should increase to 27 percent, or $1.1 trillion in 2023, Forrester says. However, online sales growth is slowing down, from 29.5 percent last year to a projected 15.6 percent this year and 10 percent next year.

Williams, who has a makeup line called Embellish Beauty and pivoted her consulting business to online during the height of the pandemic, says she will keep about 15 percent of her overall buying to online purchases like soap and other essentials.

Still, physical shopping is still not the same as it was pre-COVID-19. For example, retailers' beauty counters are not yet allowing shoppers to try on makeup. Target said it will begin to offer this service in stores again this year Williams says she's used to being served champagne when she shopped at Tiffany's. But when she was at the upscale jeweler earlier this month, there was no champagne to be had because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Those are the experiences I missed," she said.

Still, store executives are feeling optimistic — for now. Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said last week that transactions in its stores were up for the first time in a year. At Target, sales at stores opened at least a year jumped 18 percent in the three-month period that ended May 1. That follows a 6.9 percent increase in the previous quarter.

That trend continued this week.

Best Buy, which had earlier said that comparable store sales might fall this year, revised their expectations Thursday, saying that those sales, a critical gauge of a retailer's health, will likely rise between three and six percent in 2021. Stores are seeing the return of shoppers "across all age demographics," said CEO Corie Barry on Thursday in a conference call with industry analysts.

Many retail executives say that they are adding fresh new merchandise to welcome back shoppers. Target is planning to open Ulta Beauty shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021. Kohl's is getting ready to open Sephora beauty shops in 200 locations this fall. And Macy's is leaning into such areas as toys, health and wellness, pet care, food and wine.

"Clearly, our customer is ready to get on with life," Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette told analysts last week. "We don't see this as a short-term pop."

More in Economics
4 CFOs Who Are Doing it Right
Sponsored
4 CFOs Who Are Doing it Right
Successful CFOs don't have super powers, just powerful new tools, like self-driving software and blockchain. This white paper discusses the new tools and provides four CFOs who are using them to their fullest potential.
Apr 26th, 2021
Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., during a hearing on Capitol Hill, March 10, 2021.
As Pandemic Spread Pain and Panic, Congressman Chased Profit
Records show he bought or sold up to $1 million of stock in medical and tech companies that had a stake in the virus response.
May 21st, 2021
This May 4, 2021 photo shows the Treasury Building in Washington.
US Treasury Backs Minimum 15% Tax on Global Corporate Profits
That's below the 21% minimum it has been seeking to impose on the foreign profits of U.S.-based companies.
May 21st, 2021
Ellen Booth, 57, studies at her kitchen table to become a certified medical coder in Coventry, RI.
U.S. Jobless Claims Decline to 444K, a New Pandemic Low
It's a sign that the job market keeps strengthening as consumers spend freely again, viral infections drop and business restrictions ease.
May 20th, 2021
Bridge Ap21138425225075
With Cracked Bridge Closed, Backup Route Gets Inspection
In the midst of political debate on infrastructure investment, inspectors used drones to examine a 71-year-old bridge to ensure it can withstand a higher volume of traffic.
May 19th, 2021
A carpenter aligns a beam for a wall frame at a new house site in Madison County, Mississippi.
U.S. Home Construction Takes a Surprising Fall in April
March had the best showing since the peak of the housing boom in 2006.
May 18th, 2021
States
The Top 10 States for Start-Ups
California is not on the list and #1 might surprise you.
May 14th, 2021
Job seekers outside the New Hampshire Works employment security job center in Manchester, May 10, 2021.
U.S. Job Openings Soar to Highest Level on Record
Openings increased nearly 8% while overall hiring rose less than 4%.
May 12th, 2021
Groceries are shown at a checkout counter, Friday, April 16, 2021, at a grocery store in Surfside, FL.
Consumer Prices Increased in April as Worries Escalate
A worrisome bout of inflation struck in April, with year-over-year prices seeing their fastest rate of increase since 2008.
May 12th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021 in the Oval Office, March 30, 2021.
Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program Runs Out of Money
The program has given out nearly 10.8 million loans worth more than $780 billion since April of last year.
May 6th, 2021
A signs announcing they are hiring hangs in the window of a restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Some restaurants in New York City are starting to hire employees now that they can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7.
US Unemployment Claims Hit Pandemic Low
It's a sign of the job market's growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.
May 6th, 2021
This file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington.
Treasury Warns of National Debt Limit
Treasury officials are urging Congress to pass either a new borrowing limit or another suspension of the debt before the looming deadline.
May 5th, 2021