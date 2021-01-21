Jobless Claims Decline to a Still-High 900,000

The economy faltered this winter.

Jan 21st, 2021
Christopher Rugaber
In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, a 'Now Hiring' sign hangs on the front wall of a Harbor Freight Tools store in Manchester, N.H. The latest figures for jobless claims, issued Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 by the Labor Department, remain at levels never seen until the virus struck.
In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, a "Now Hiring" sign hangs on the front wall of a Harbor Freight Tools store in Manchester, N.H. The latest figures for jobless claims, issued Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 by the Labor Department, remain at levels never seen until the virus struck.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, lowering claims to 900,000, still a historically high level that points to further job cuts in a raging pandemic.

The Labor Department's report Thursday underscored that President Joe Biden has inherited an economy that faltered this winter as virus cases spiked, cold weather restricted dining and federal rescue aid expired. The government said that 5.1 million Americans are continuing to receive state jobless benefits, down from 5.2 million in the previous week. That signals that fewer people who are out of work are finding jobs.

New viral infections have begun to slow after months of relentless increases, though they remain high and are averaging about 200,000 a day. The number of deaths in the United States from the pandemic that erupted 10 months ago has surpassed 400,000.

Economists say one factor that likely increased jobless claims in the past two weeks is a government financial aid package that was signed into law in late December. Among other things, it provided a $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit on top of regular state jobless aid. The new benefit, which runs through mid-March, may be encouraging more Americans to apply for jobless benefits.

Once vaccines become more widely distributed, economists expect growth to accelerate in the second half of the year as Americans unleash pent-up demand for travel, dining out and visiting movie theaters and concert halls. Such spending should, in theory, boost hiring and start to regain the nearly 10 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

But for now, the economy is losing ground. Retail sales have fallen for three straight months. Restrictions on restaurants, bars and some stores, along with a reluctance of most Americans to shop, travel and eat out, have led to sharp spending cutbacks. Revenue at restaurants and bars plunged 21% in 2020.

At the same time, a steady weakening of the job market has meant hardship for millions of American households. In December, employers cut 145,000 jobs, the first loss since April and the sixth straight month in which hiring has weakened. The unemployment rate remained stuck at a still-high 6.7%.

Yet there are signs that the $900 billion federal aid package enacted late last month may have begun to cushion the damage, in large part thanks to $600 checks being sent to most adults. The government began distributing the payments at the end of last month.

Those payments have likely helped drive an increase in spending on debit and credit cards issued by Bank of America, economists at the bank wrote last week. Total card spending jumped 9.7% for the week that ended Jan. 9 compared with a year earlier. That was up from a 2% year-over-year increase before the stimulus payments, Bank of America said.

Last week, Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan that would provide, among other things, $1,400 checks for most Americans, which, on top of the $600 checks already being distributed, would bring the total to $2,000 per adult.

The new plan would also make available $400 a week in federal benefits for jobless Americans and extend a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September. Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal will require congressional approval.

More in Economics
Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen during an appearance on Fox Business Network in Washington, Aug. 14, 2019.
Yellen Urges Congress to Do More to Fight Pandemic Recession
The Treasury Secretary nominee said the nation risks "long-term scarring of the economy" without further action.
Jan 19th, 2021
Shoppers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wall by the Chinese toy maker POP Mart display booth at a shopping mall in Beijing on Dec. 9, 2020.
China Economy Grows as Rebound from Virus Continues
China is likely to be the only major economy to grow in 2020, while developed countries and most major emerging markets were in recession.
Jan 18th, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater on Thursday, Jan. 14 in Wilmington, DE.
Biden Unveils $1.9T 'American Rescue Plan'
The economic plan keys on speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the pandemic’s prolonged economic fallout.
Jan 15th, 2021
Fusion East Caribbean & Soul Food owner Andrew Walcott at his restaurant in East New York, Brooklyn, Jan. 7, 2021.
Unemployment Claims Jump as Virus Takes Toll
The number of people seeking unemployment aid soared to its highest level since late August.
Jan 14th, 2021
Tents line a sidewalk on Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco, April 18, 2020.
Proposed Corporate Tax Hike Would Aid California Homeless
The state suffers from prohibitively high housing costs and wages that can't keep up.
Jan 14th, 2021
Retail Consumer Spending Ap
Consumer Prices Edge Higher in December
It was the largest advance in four months.
Jan 13th, 2021
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo during a news conference in Providence, March 1, 2020.
Biden Adds Boston Mayor, R.I. Gov. to Economic Team
California official Isabel Guzman was picked to lead the Small Business Administration.
Jan 8th, 2021
A 'Now Hiring,' sign is shown in the window of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla. America's employers likely cut back on hiring last month, and may have even shed jobs, as the economy suffers from a resurgent virus.
US Loses 140,000 Jobs, the First Monthly Loss Since Spring
The figures suggest employers have rehired roughly all the workers they can afford to after having laid off more than 22 million in the spring.
Jan 8th, 2021
Victor Flores, 66, a third-generation owner of a gift shop, sweeps the steps of his store on Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles. Millions of business owners are about to get additional help as they weather the coronavirus outbreak.
More Coronavirus Relief on the Way for Small Businesses
The Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department are preparing to revive the PPP five months after its first two rounds of funding ended.
Jan 8th, 2021
World Bank President David Malpass during a news conference at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, Oct. 17, 2019.
World Bank Sees Subdued Recovery, Plenty of Risk
The bank expects 4% growth this year after the largest decline since World War II.
Jan 6th, 2021
In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, a woman wearing a mask works in a garment factory in Donghai county in east China's Jiangsu province. China’s manufacturing activity improved in December, 2020 but at its weakest rate in three months as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic while its trading partners struggled with rising infections, according to two surveys.
China's Manufacturing Recovery Weakens
As the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, its trading partners struggled with rising infections.
Jan 4th, 2021
Travelers head through the south security checkpoint check in the terminal of Denver International Airport on Dec. 10 in Denver.
How Different Business Sectors Fared During a Pandemic-Stricken 2020
Here's a look at those businesses that benefitted from the pandemic and those that faltered.
Dec 23rd, 2020