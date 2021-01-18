China Economy Grows as Rebound from Virus Continues

China is likely to be the only major economy to grow in 2020, while developed countries and most major emerging markets were in recession.

Jan 18th, 2021
Joe McDonald
Shoppers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wall by the Chinese toy maker POP Mart display booth at a shopping mall in Beijing on Dec. 9, 2020.
Shoppers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wall by the Chinese toy maker POP Mart display booth at a shopping mall in Beijing on Dec. 9, 2020.
AP Photo/Andy Wong

BEIJING (AP) — China eked out 2.3 percent economic growth in 2020, likely becoming the only major economy to expand as shops and factories reopened relatively early from a shutdown to fight the coronavirus while the United States, Japan and Europe struggled with rising infections. 

Growth in the three months ending in December rose to 6.5 percent over a year earlier as consumers returned to shopping malls, restaurants and cinemas, official data showed Monday. That was up from the previous quarter's 4.9 percent and stronger than many forecasters expected.

In early 2020, activity contracted by 6.8 percent in the first quarter as the ruling Communist Party took the then-unprecedented step of shutting down most of its economy to fight the virus. The following quarter, China became the first major country to grow again with a 3.2 percent expansion after the party declared victory over the virus in March and allowed factories, shops and offices to reopen.

Restaurants are filling up while cinemas and retailers struggle to lure customers back. Crowds are thin at shopping malls, where guards check visitors for signs of the disease's tell-tale fever.

Domestic tourism is reviving, though authorities have urged the public to stay home during the Lunar New Year holiday in February, normally the busiest travel season, in response to a spate of new infections in some Chinese cities. Exports have been boosted by demand for Chinese-made masks and other medical goods.

The growing momentum "reflected improving private consumption expenditure as well as buoyant net exports," said Rajiv Biswas of IHS Markit in a report. He said China is likely to be the only major economy to grow in 2020 while developed countries and most major emerging markets were in recession.

The economy "recovered steadily" and "living standards were ensured forcefully," the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. It said the ruling party's development goals were "accomplished better than expectation" but gave no details. 2020 was China's weakest growth in decades and below 1990's 3.9 percent following the crackdown on the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement, which led to China's international isolation.

Despite growth for the year, "it is too early to conclude that this is a full recovery," said Iris Pang of ING in a report. "External demand has not yet fully recovered. This is a big hurdle."

Exporters and high-tech manufacturers face uncertainty about how President-elect Joseph Biden will handle conflicts with Beijing over trade, technology and security. His predecessor, Donald Trump, hurt exporters by hiking tariffs on Chinese goods and manufacturers including telecom equipment giant Huawei by imposing curbs on access to U.S. components and technology.

"We expect the newly elected U.S. government will continue most of the current policies on China, at least for the first quarter," Pang said. The International Monetary Fund and private sector forecasters expect economic growth to rise further this year to above eight percent.

China's quick recovery brought it closer to matching the United States in economic output.

Total activity in 2020 was 102 trillion yuan ($15.6 trillion), according to the government. That is about 75 percent the size of the $20.8 trillion forecast by the IMF for the U.S. economy, which is expected to shrink by 4.3 percent from 2019. The IMF estimates China will be about 90 percent of the size of the U.S. economy by 2025, though with more than four times as many people average income will be lower.

Exports rose 3.6 percent last year despite the tariff war with Washington. Exporters took market share from foreign competitors that still faced anti-virus restrictions.

Retail spending contracted by 3.9 percent over 2019 but gained 4.6 percent in December over a year earlier as demand revived. Consumer spending recovered to above the previous year's levels in the quarter ending in September.

Online sales of consumer goods rose 14.8 percent as millions of families who were ordered to stay home shifted to buying groceries and clothing on the internet. Factory output rose 2.8 percent over 2019. Activity accelerated toward the end of the year. Production rose 7.3 percent in December.

Despite travel controls imposed for some areas after new cases flared this month most of the country is unaffected. Still, the government's appeal to the public to avoid traditional Lunar New Year gatherings and travel might dent spending on tourism, gifts and restaurants.

Other activity might increase, however, if farms, factories and traders keep operating over the holiday, said Chaoping Zhu of JP Morgan Asset Management in a report.

"Unusually high growth rates in this quarter are likely to be seen," said Zhu.


National Bureau of Statistics (in Chinese): www.stats.gov.cn


More in Economics
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo during a news conference in Providence, March 1, 2020.
Biden Adds Boston Mayor, R.I. Gov. to Economic Team
California official Isabel Guzman was picked to lead the Small Business Administration.
Jan 8th, 2021
A 'Now Hiring,' sign is shown in the window of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla. America's employers likely cut back on hiring last month, and may have even shed jobs, as the economy suffers from a resurgent virus.
US Loses 140,000 Jobs, the First Monthly Loss Since Spring
The figures suggest employers have rehired roughly all the workers they can afford to after having laid off more than 22 million in the spring.
Jan 8th, 2021
Victor Flores, 66, a third-generation owner of a gift shop, sweeps the steps of his store on Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles. Millions of business owners are about to get additional help as they weather the coronavirus outbreak.
More Coronavirus Relief on the Way for Small Businesses
The Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department are preparing to revive the PPP five months after its first two rounds of funding ended.
Jan 8th, 2021
World Bank President David Malpass during a news conference at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, Oct. 17, 2019.
World Bank Sees Subdued Recovery, Plenty of Risk
The bank expects 4% growth this year after the largest decline since World War II.
Jan 6th, 2021
In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, a woman wearing a mask works in a garment factory in Donghai county in east China's Jiangsu province. China’s manufacturing activity improved in December, 2020 but at its weakest rate in three months as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic while its trading partners struggled with rising infections, according to two surveys.
China's Manufacturing Recovery Weakens
As the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, its trading partners struggled with rising infections.
Jan 4th, 2021
Travelers head through the south security checkpoint check in the terminal of Denver International Airport on Dec. 10 in Denver.
How Different Business Sectors Fared During a Pandemic-Stricken 2020
Here's a look at those businesses that benefitted from the pandemic and those that faltered.
Dec 23rd, 2020
A woman carries shopping bags on Dec. 10 in New York.
November Consumer Spending Fell 0.4% in First Decline Since April
The decline followed a 0.3% gain in October and even bigger increases starting in May.
Dec 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1248922980
US Layoffs Remain Elevated as 803,000 Seek Jobless Aid
Employers are still cutting jobs as the pandemic tightens business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home.
Dec 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1134066223
Factory Orders Rise in November
Orders for durable goods rose a moderate 0.9%, while a key business investment metric also showed a gain.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Shoppers wear protective face masks as they look for Black Friday deals at the Ellenton Premium Outlet stores.
The Holidays Could Make or Break Struggling Stores
For some, it could be their last chance at survival.
Dec 22nd, 2020
A woman carries a shopping bag while walking past a cosmetics store.
Q3 GDP Estimate Gets a Slight Upgrade to 33.4% Growth
But it's likely that a resurgence in coronavirus cases slowed growth sharply during the last three months of 2020.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Dusk falls over the Capitol.
$900B COVID Relief Bill Passed by Congress
The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses.
Dec 22nd, 2020