Google Receives $25M Tax Break for Nevada Facility

The company plans to invest $1.8 billion in a pair of data centers in the state.

Sep 18th, 2020
Associated Press
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Google will receive more than $25 million in tax breaks after pledging an additional $600 million for a new data center in southern Nevada, state officials said.

The company previously committed $600 million to the data center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

Google also said it would invest $600 million to build a data center at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in northern Nevada, bringing its total investment in the state to $1.8 billion, said Gov. Steve Sisolak. To date, the company has invested $300 million in the Reno facility.

Sisolak and seven members of the state Office of Economic Development board approved more than $25 million in tax breaks for the construction of the company's Henderson data center. The facility is expected to open in 2021, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

“This is a very good deal for Nevada,” said Michael Brown, the director of the development board. “In return for the $25 million abatement that Google will receive, the company will make a $427 million impact on the economy over 20 years and generate $94 million in tax revenue over 20 years.”

