Small Business Rescue Program Hits Limit

The program reached its $349 billion lending cap and is no longer accepting applications.

Apr 17th, 2020
Andrew Taylor
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks with reporters outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks with reporters outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are struggling to break a stalemate over President Donald Trump’s $250 billion emergency request for a small-business program, stoking uncertainty about when additional support will be available in a key rescue program now exhausted of funds.

A House session Friday was expected to simply be a pro forma meeting. A Senate session quickly adjourned Thursday without any progress.

Staff aides to House and Senate Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin convened another conference call, on legislation to shore up the Paycheck Protection Program and demands by Democrats for potential additions. The Small Business Administration announced Thursday it has reached its $349 billion lending limit and is no longer accepting applications.

GOP aides said that Mnuchin is prepared to accept additional funding sought by Democrats for hospitals, but that additional aid to state and local governments couldn't get approval in the current round. The aides spoke on condition of anonymity to characterize internal party deliberations.

Schumer said Friday that more money is needed for widespread, accessible testing for the coronavirus before the economy can be reopened with confidence.

“Right now the testing regime is scattershot and totally inadequate for the job that’s needed to get the country back to work,” Schumer said on MSNBC's “Morning Joe.”

Republicans counter than plenty of money has already been appropriated for testing.

"In the last month, Congress has given federal agencies up to $38 billion to develop tests, treatments, and vaccines," said Sen. Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate health panel. "We should start by using the money Congress has already provided, put politics aside, and work together on more tests with quick results.”

Thursday's Senate session featured a short speech by a frustrated majority leader, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said he had cleared the $250 billion package on the GOP side but that Democrats would have stopped it.

“Democrats would not let us reopen the program," McConnell said. “This really should be above politics."

On Friday, Trump added his voice, tweeting that the “Do Nothing Democrats” should immediately return to Washington and approve the legislation. “End ENDLESS VACATION!” he wrote.

The Capitol is largely shuttered, requiring consensus from all sides for any legislation to pass, and top GOP leaders are vowing to stick closely to Trump’s request despite Democrats' additional demands.

The Senate is away from Washington through May 4, but it convenes twice each week for pro forma sessions that could be used to pass more coronavirus aid — though only if no senator objects. The next Senate pro forma is Monday afternoon; no action is expected at a brief Friday House session.

McConnell, asked by a reporter whether he could support any agreement reached by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Mnuchin, was noncommittal.

“Well, look, we’d take a look at it. My members want to plus up the small-business program. We think the need is obvious," he told reporters. “And all the money for the other programs is not yet out the door. It doesn’t mean we won’t be dealing with them later, but we have an emergency, we ought to deal with it.”

At issue is a $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program that is a centerpiece of last month’s massive rescue bill. The program gives grants to businesses with fewer than 500 workers so that they can maintain payroll and pay rent while shutting down their businesses during social distancing edicts.

But it has been swamped by businesses applying for loans and has reached its appropriations limit. Mnuchin says $250 billion more is needed immediately.

Democrats want money for hospitals burdened under COVID-19 caseloads and additional funding for states and local governments straining as the economy slides into recession.

They also want to make sure the Paycheck Protection Program is opened up more to businesses that don’t have established relationships with banks that have been accepting applications for rescue funding.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pressing to add money to be distributed by community development financial institutions, which are small, nontraditional lenders that focus on making loans in underdeveloped and underserved neighborhoods, typically communities with larger minority populations.

“We want to make sure that, as it gets more money, many more people get access to the credit," Pelosi said.

Eventually, the need for consensus seems likely to result in a relatively limited package.

Republicans are agitating to help rural hospitals, while Democrats are also keen to boost aid to cash-strapped states and local governments whose revenues have cratered. Aiding the states may be a stretch for now, however, as the issue can easily provoke fights between large, high-tax states like California and New York and smaller states more typically run by Republicans.

More in Economics
Detroit Skyline Ap
Detroit Faces Financial Woes Once Again
The city could return under state oversight if action is not taken quickly.
Apr 15th, 2020
Employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Ordered to Suspend Sales
Amazon protested Tuesday’s emergency ruling, while unions hailed it as a victory for workers' rights and public health.
Apr 15th, 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Derrick Favors wears Christmas-themed Adidas Pro Model Superstars shoes in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Denver, USA.
Adidas Gets 3 Billion Euro Loan
The company said Tuesday that it was suspending dividends, share buybacks and 2020 executive bonuses as a condition of the loan.
Apr 15th, 2020
Fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich.
Biggest Drop in Oil Demand Ever
An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 million barrels a day this year is equivalent to a decade’s worth of growth.
Apr 15th, 2020
In this April 13 photo, a worker wears a mask as he cleans up an area outside an entrance at Boeing Co.&apos;s airplane assembly facility in Everett, WA, north of Seattle. American industry collapsed in March as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. Manufacturing and overall industrial production posted the biggest drops since the United States demobilized after World War II.
Industrial Production Drops Dramatically
The declines were worse than what economists had expected.
Apr 15th, 2020
I Stock 1185372985
Government Loans Start Flowing
The loans of up to $10 million at an interest rate of 1% carry the promise of forgiveness if the money is used for retaining staffers or rehiring those who have been laid off.
Apr 14th, 2020
Johnson&apos;s Baby Aloe &amp; Vitamin E Powder in Salt Lake City. Johnson &amp; Johnson reports financial results Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
J&J Races to Develop Vaccine
The company also cut billions from its forecast on higher related costs and fewer sales.
Apr 14th, 2020
The buildings of the banking district are seen in Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Due to the coronavirus the economy expects worldwide heavy losses.
Global Economy Will Shrink 3%
The IMF says the global economy will shrink 3% in 2020.
Apr 14th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on Friday, April 10 in Washington.
Trump Says He'll Decide on Easing Guidelines
The President claimed via Twitter he could force governors to reopen their states' safety restrictions.
Apr 13th, 2020
Tim Miranda, a software company manager currently working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, sits in his vehicle outside his Chelmsford, Mass. home, Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Commuter Cash Helping Needy
Imagine paradoxically finding yourself with more — not less — in the middle of a global crisis. Would you keep it to yourself or share it?
Apr 13th, 2020
Commuters wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus at Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 13, 2020.
Nations Pressured to Reopen
Governments are struggling with the delicate balance between keeping people safe from a highly contagious virus and making sure they can still make a living.
Apr 13th, 2020
In this Friday, April 3, 2020, photo, a woman walks by local stores during the coronavirus pandemic in New York. Small business owners hoping for quick help from the government&rsquo;s emergency $349 billion lending program were still waiting Tuesday, April 7, 2020, amid reports of computer problems at the Small Business Administration.
When Will Aid Arrive?
Economists have said that the cash infusions will be crucial for sustaining the world’s largest economy.
Apr 12th, 2020