Midwest States to Partner on Reopening the Economy

The agreement includes Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky.

Apr 17th, 2020
David Eggert
In this April 13, 2020 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich.
In this April 13, 2020 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich.
Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, after similar pacts were made in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

The latest agreement includes Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky.

“We look forward to working with experts and taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19,” the governors said in a statement an hour before President Donald Trump outlined to governors a phased approach to restoring normal commerce and services if there is strong testing and a decrease in cases. “Our No. 1 priority when analyzing when (is) best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens.”

The Midwestern alliance joins pacts on the West Coast and in the Northeast that were announced this week. All together, the 17 states covered by the partnerships are home to nearly half of the country's population.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, whose early and aggressive response to the virus has received wide bipartisan praise, was named in the joint news release. But his spokesman said that as of Thursday, DeWine had not joined any formal compacts or agreements. DeWine, who said some Ohio business could begin reopening after May 1 as long as proper precautions are taken, said he has been in constant conversation with the governors of all of Ohio’s bordering states.

“I can’t speak for what the other governors are going to do, and I won’t, but we are all in a lot of contact and I think it’s good for the people of our respective states that we’re sharing ideas,” he said.

“Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region,” said the governors, who include five Democrats — Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin's Tony Evers, Illinois' J.B. Pritzker, Minnesota's Tim Walz, Kentucky's Andy Beshear — and two Republicans, DeWine and Eric Holcomb of Indiana. They stressed it does not mean every state will take the same steps at the same time.

“Close coordination will ensure we get this right,” said Evers, who on Thursday extended Wisconsin's stay-at-home order until May 26.

Holcomb, who could announce Friday whether he will extend or modify Indiana's stay-home order that is scheduled to end early next week, described the pact as a way of making sure that all of the state leaders know about the actions the others are taking.

“We’re all thinking about that smart restart, opening of our states in a very gradual, methodical way if the numbers continue to hold and the trends continue to hold,” he said.

More in Economics
Detroit Skyline Ap
Detroit Faces Financial Woes Once Again
The city could return under state oversight if action is not taken quickly.
Apr 15th, 2020
Employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Ordered to Suspend Sales
Amazon protested Tuesday’s emergency ruling, while unions hailed it as a victory for workers' rights and public health.
Apr 15th, 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Derrick Favors wears Christmas-themed Adidas Pro Model Superstars shoes in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Denver, USA.
Adidas Gets 3 Billion Euro Loan
The company said Tuesday that it was suspending dividends, share buybacks and 2020 executive bonuses as a condition of the loan.
Apr 15th, 2020
Fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich.
Biggest Drop in Oil Demand Ever
An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 million barrels a day this year is equivalent to a decade’s worth of growth.
Apr 15th, 2020
In this April 13 photo, a worker wears a mask as he cleans up an area outside an entrance at Boeing Co.&apos;s airplane assembly facility in Everett, WA, north of Seattle. American industry collapsed in March as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. Manufacturing and overall industrial production posted the biggest drops since the United States demobilized after World War II.
Industrial Production Drops Dramatically
The declines were worse than what economists had expected.
Apr 15th, 2020
I Stock 1185372985
Government Loans Start Flowing
The loans of up to $10 million at an interest rate of 1% carry the promise of forgiveness if the money is used for retaining staffers or rehiring those who have been laid off.
Apr 14th, 2020
Johnson&apos;s Baby Aloe &amp; Vitamin E Powder in Salt Lake City. Johnson &amp; Johnson reports financial results Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
J&J Races to Develop Vaccine
The company also cut billions from its forecast on higher related costs and fewer sales.
Apr 14th, 2020
The buildings of the banking district are seen in Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Due to the coronavirus the economy expects worldwide heavy losses.
Global Economy Will Shrink 3%
The IMF says the global economy will shrink 3% in 2020.
Apr 14th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on Friday, April 10 in Washington.
Trump Says He'll Decide on Easing Guidelines
The President claimed via Twitter he could force governors to reopen their states' safety restrictions.
Apr 13th, 2020
Tim Miranda, a software company manager currently working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, sits in his vehicle outside his Chelmsford, Mass. home, Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Commuter Cash Helping Needy
Imagine paradoxically finding yourself with more — not less — in the middle of a global crisis. Would you keep it to yourself or share it?
Apr 13th, 2020
Commuters wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus at Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 13, 2020.
Nations Pressured to Reopen
Governments are struggling with the delicate balance between keeping people safe from a highly contagious virus and making sure they can still make a living.
Apr 13th, 2020
In this Friday, April 3, 2020, photo, a woman walks by local stores during the coronavirus pandemic in New York. Small business owners hoping for quick help from the government&rsquo;s emergency $349 billion lending program were still waiting Tuesday, April 7, 2020, amid reports of computer problems at the Small Business Administration.
When Will Aid Arrive?
Economists have said that the cash infusions will be crucial for sustaining the world’s largest economy.
Apr 12th, 2020