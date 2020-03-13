Tiny Virus Takes Down The Mighty Bull Market

The bull officially ran from March 9, 2009, until Feb. 19, 2020, when it began the 26.7% dive.

Stan Choe
Mar 13th, 2020
This Feb. 7, 2018 file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York&apos;s Financial District. The longest bull market in U.S. history is over after nearly 11 years. The bull market officially ran from March 9, 2009, until Feb. 19, 2020, when it began the 20% dive that has taken it into bear market territory as of Thursday, March 12.
This Feb. 7, 2018 file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York's Financial District. The longest bull market in U.S. history is over after nearly 11 years. The bull market officially ran from March 9, 2009, until Feb. 19, 2020, when it began the 20% dive that has taken it into bear market territory as of Thursday, March 12.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

NEW YORK (AP) — In the end, the mighty bull was slayed by a tiny virus.

The longest bull market in U.S. history can now be said to have lasted almost 11 years and rewarded investors with a return of 529% based on the performance of the S&P 500, including dividends.

The bull officially ran from March 9, 2009, until Feb. 19, 2020, when it began the 26.7% dive that as of Thursday has taken it into bear market territory.

The record run for stocks appeared fairly smooth but there were some hiccups. The bull survived a downgrade to the U.S. credit rating and the European debt crisis in 2011, two slowdowns in China (2015, 2016) and a market freakout over higher interest rates in late 2018, after investors had been spoiled by ultra-low rates for a decade.

But the coronavirus scare flooded the market with too much uncertainty. Investors hate uncertainty more than anything, as the Wall Street saying goes, and the first reaction for many to it is to sell. And this new virus has certainly been uncertain.

The coronavirus has infected around 128,000 people worldwide and killed over 4,700. The death toll in the U.S. climbed to 39, with over 1,300 infections. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus in a matter of weeks..

Corporate profits are the lifeblood of the stock market, and they are getting hit on two ends. On one side, the virus has snarled supply chains around the world, with factories shut due to workers out on quarantine. That gives companies less things to sell. On the other side, the virus is causing the cancellation of events from professional basketball games to concerts. Two presidential candidates will hold a debate this weekend without a live audience. And worried consumers are staying away from stores, public gathering spaces and flights, wiping away demand.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 260 points, or 9.5%. It was the index's biggest percentage drop since Black Monday in 1987.

The amazing rally for stocks altered the make-up of the market, elevating technology stocks to a dominating position and lessening the weight of industrial and energy companies.

Back in March 2009, the biggest companies were familiar names with long histories in traditional industries like oil (Exxon Mobil) and makers of detergent and other household products (Procter & Gamble).

There is, however, one company that's among the most valuable today that was also among the Big Five back then: Microsoft.

These days, technology companies dominate the top five, as they do the market overall. After Microsoft, there's Apple, Amazon, Google's parent company Alphabet, and Facebook. At the beginning of the bull market, Apple's iPhone was just two years old and Google had just released its Android operating system for smartphones.

More in Economics
Now Hiring Ap
Jobless Claims Dip
It's an indication that the coronavirus had not yet hit the labor market in a major way.
Mar 12th, 2020
Ap20071639431926
US Tax Deadline May Be Delayed Amid Outbreak
The Trump administration said it is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.
Mar 11th, 2020
In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo people shop for food the day before the Thanksgiving holiday at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas. U.S. consumer prices increased slightly last month, driven higher by more expensive food. The Labor Department said Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the consumer price index ticked up 0.1% last month, matching its January increase.
Consumer Prices Up in February on Food Costs
Inflation has been mild since the Great Recession ended more than a decade ago, and Wednesday’s figures indicate that hasn’t changed.
Mar 11th, 2020
President Donald Trump gestures for Vice President Mike Pence to speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump Pitches Payroll Tax Relief
Intending to calm the fears of financial markets over the impact of the epidemic, Trump told reporters he is seeking “very substantial relief' to the payroll tax.
Mar 10th, 2020
I Stock 641907448
China Food Prices Spike Amid Virus
Prices jumped 21.4% over a year, adding to pressure on communist leaders who are trying to revive economic activity.
Mar 10th, 2020
I Stock 509843570
Global Impact of Oil Market Meltdown
A clash of two oil titans - Saudi Arabia and Russia - is sending shock waves through energy markets.
Mar 10th, 2020
Ap20068839046443
Oil Plunges 25% Amid Virus
The turmoil in the oil markets caused share prices to plunge in the Middle East and in Asia.
Mar 9th, 2020
South Korean army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea on Friday, March 6.
Virus Anxiety Grips Companies Worldwide
Around the world, COVID 19 is not just carrying sickness and death but also the anxiety and paralysis that can smother economic growth.
Mar 9th, 2020
Specialist Anthony Rinaldi prepares for the day&apos;s trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 5, 2020.
US Trade Deficit Narrows
The Commerce Department said Friday that the divide between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad dropped 6.7% in January to $45.3 billion.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, a recruiter in the shale gas industry, left, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in Cheswick, Pa.
US Added 273K Jobs in February
The economy was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the nation.
Mar 6th, 2020
A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
Fed: Coronavirus Impacting Parts of US Economy
Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the Fed's report said.
Mar 4th, 2020
A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 3. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year.
Virus Spread Prompts Fed to Slash Rates
The Fed's announcement of a steep rate cut signaled its growing concern that the coronavirus poses an escalating threat and could trigger a recession.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1136735121
Feb. PMI Slowed, But Remained in Expansion
February's PMI registered 50.1, down from January's 50.9.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Virus Deaths Top 3K Amid Economic Warnings
A major global economic agency warned that the world economy risked contracting this quarter for the first time in more than a decade.
Mar 2nd, 2020