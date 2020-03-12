US Wholesale Prices Post Biggest Decline in 5 Years

Measuring price pressures before they reach the consumer, the producer price index's fall followed a 0.5% January rise.

Martin Crutsinger
Mar 12th, 2020
In this Aug. 27, 2013 file photo, workers load large containers of nectarines for sorting at Eastern ProPak Farmers Cooperative in Glassboro, NJ.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.6% in February, the biggest decline in five years, led by a sharp drop in energy costs.

The Labor Department said the decline in its producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach the consumer, followed a 0.5% rise in January. It was the sharpest decline since a similar 0.6% drop in January 2015.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, was also down in February, dropping 0.3%. Over the past year, producer prices have risen a modest 1.3% and core prices are up just 1.4%.

On Wednesday, the government had reported that consumer prices edged up a slightly 0.1% and are up 2.3% over the past year.

The Federal Reserve seeks to manage monetary policy to hit its target of 2% annual increases in inflation.

The central bank last week slashed its policy interest rate by one-half percentage point, the biggest cut since the 2008 financial crisis. Many economists are looking for another half-point cut when the Fed meets next week, expecting the central bank to provide more protection for the U.S. economy against the adverse effects of the spreading coronavirus.

A major reason the Fed has the leeway to cut interest rates is that inflation has remained a no-show throughout this recovery even as unemployment fell to half-century lows.

For February, energy prices dropped 3.6%, the biggest drop since December 2018, with gasoline prices down 6.5%. Analysts believe there will be further declines in energy prices because of reduced travel from fears about the coronavirus and a production dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Food prices at the wholesale level dropped 1.6% in February, the biggest decline since a 1.7% drop in February 2015.

More in Economics
President Donald Trump gestures for Vice President Mike Pence to speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump Pitches Payroll Tax Relief
Intending to calm the fears of financial markets over the impact of the epidemic, Trump told reporters he is seeking “very substantial relief' to the payroll tax.
Mar 10th, 2020
I Stock 641907448
China Food Prices Spike Amid Virus
Prices jumped 21.4% over a year, adding to pressure on communist leaders who are trying to revive economic activity.
Mar 10th, 2020
I Stock 509843570
Global Impact of Oil Market Meltdown
A clash of two oil titans - Saudi Arabia and Russia - is sending shock waves through energy markets.
Mar 10th, 2020
Ap20068839046443
Oil Plunges 25% Amid Virus
The turmoil in the oil markets caused share prices to plunge in the Middle East and in Asia.
Mar 9th, 2020
South Korean army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea on Friday, March 6.
Virus Anxiety Grips Companies Worldwide
Around the world, COVID 19 is not just carrying sickness and death but also the anxiety and paralysis that can smother economic growth.
Mar 9th, 2020
Specialist Anthony Rinaldi prepares for the day&apos;s trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 5, 2020.
US Trade Deficit Narrows
The Commerce Department said Friday that the divide between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad dropped 6.7% in January to $45.3 billion.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, a recruiter in the shale gas industry, left, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in Cheswick, Pa.
US Added 273K Jobs in February
The economy was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the nation.
Mar 6th, 2020
A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
Fed: Coronavirus Impacting Parts of US Economy
Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the Fed's report said.
Mar 4th, 2020
A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 3. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year.
Virus Spread Prompts Fed to Slash Rates
The Fed's announcement of a steep rate cut signaled its growing concern that the coronavirus poses an escalating threat and could trigger a recession.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1136735121
Feb. PMI Slowed, But Remained in Expansion
February's PMI registered 50.1, down from January's 50.9.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Virus Deaths Top 3K Amid Economic Warnings
A major global economic agency warned that the world economy risked contracting this quarter for the first time in more than a decade.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo Melissa Rogan, left, and her daughter Renee, 9-months-old, browse the new Toys R Us store at a mall in Paramus, N.J. On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for February.
Consumer Confidence Up Slightly in Feb
Consumers views on the present situation for business and labor market conditions fell this month, but their expectations for the future rose.
Feb 25th, 2020
This July 15, 2011, file photo shows Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York.
Disinfectant Companies Win Amid Outbreak
Wall Street is betting on people's fears about a rapidly spreading virus.
Feb 25th, 2020
I Stock 1094658862
Pipeline Project Scuttled
The nearly $1 billion project was designed to take natural gas from Pennsylvania's shale gas fields to metropolitan New York and New England.
Feb 25th, 2020