Jeff Bezos Stepping Down as Amazon CEO Later This Year

Bezos, Amazon's founder, said he plans to focus on new products and early initiatives being developed at the tech giant.

Feb 2nd, 2021
Joseph Pisani
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon and turned into an online shopping behemoth, is stepping down as the company's CEO, a role he's had for nearly 30 years.

He'll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon's cloud-computing business. Bezos, 57, will then become the company's executive chair.

In a blog post to employees, Bezos said he plans to focus on new products and early initiatives being developed at Amazon. And he said he'll have more time for side projects: his space exploration company Blue Origin; the newspaper he owns, The Washington Post; and his charities.

Amazon SdkfdsiStockAmazon is one of the last of the biggest tech giants to have a founder as CEO. Google’s co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin relinquished their executive positions in parent company Alphabet in 2019. Oracle’s Larry Ellison stepped down as CEO in 2014. Bill Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000, kept a day-to-day role at the company until 2008 and served as its chairman until 2014. Gates left the board entirely last year to focus on philanthropy.

Launched in 1995, Amazon was a pioneer of fast and free shipping that won over millions of shoppers who used the site to buy diapers, TVs and just about anything. Under Bezos, Amazon also launched the first e-reader that gained mass acceptance, and its Echo listening device made voice assistants a more common sight in many living rooms.

As a child, Bezos was intrigued by computers and interested in building things, such as alarms he rigged in his parents’ home. He got a degree in electrical engineering and computer science at Princeton University, and then worked at several Wall Street companies.

He quit his job at D.E. Shaw to start an online retail business — though at first he wasn’t sure what to sell. Bezos quickly determined that an online bookstore would resonate with consumers. He and his wife, MacKenzie, whom he met at D.E. Shaw and married in 1993, set out on a road trip to Seattle — a city chosen for its abundance of tech talent and proximity to a large book distributor in Roseburg, Oregon.

While MacKenzie drove, Bezos wrote up the business plan for what would become Amazon.com. Bezos convinced his parents and some friends to invest in the idea, and Amazon began operating out of the Bezos’ Seattle garage on July 16, 1995.

More in E-Commerce
Amazontn
Amazon Offers to Help with Vaccine Distribution
If there's one thing Amazon knows, it's logistics.
Jan 20th, 2021
In this Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma speaks during a seminar in Bali, Indonesia. China’s highest-profile entrepreneur, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, appeared Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in a video posted online, ending a 2 1/2-month disappearance from public view that prompted speculation about his status and his business empire’s future. In the 50-second video, Ma congratulated teachers supported by his charitable foundation and made no mention of his absence from public view and scrutiny of his Alibaba Group and Ant Group by regulators.
Jack Ma Ends Silence with Online Video
The normally voluble Ma disappeared from public view after he irked regulators in October.
Jan 20th, 2021
In this file photo, an Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse. Online shopping has been a lifeline for many as the virus pandemic shuttered stores and kept people at home.
Retail's Online Future Brighter After Pandemic Bump
E-commerce sales' strong growth is expected to continue long after the virus subsides.
Jan 8th, 2021
In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, employees walk through a lobby at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle. Amazon has announced $2 billion in loans and grants to secure affordable housing in three U.S. cities, including a Seattle suburb where the online retail giant employs at least 5,000 workers. Amazon said it would give $185.5 million to the King County Housing Authority to help buy affordable apartments in the region and keep the rents low, The Seattle Times reported Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Amazon Pledges $2B for Affordable Housing
The company will help buy affordable apartments in regions where it employs thousands and keep the rents low.
Jan 6th, 2021
An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in Boston, Oct. 1, 2020.
Amazon Buys Jets for 1st Time
The e-commerce giant hopes to boost its delivery network and get orders to shoppers faster.
Jan 6th, 2021
Amazon's distribution center in Tracy, Calif.
California Subpoenas Amazon Over Worker Safety in Pandemic
Three Amazon workers’ deaths are at the center of the investigation.
Dec 15th, 2020
Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van.
Amazon Opens Online Pharmacy
The new drug delivery service immediately rippled through the pharmaceutical sector.
Nov 17th, 2020
1
Grainger Adds Image Search to Mobile App
Just snap a photo and the app provides options for matching products in Grainger's inventory.
Nov 12th, 2020
An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van.
EU Files Antitrust Charges Against Amazon Over Use of Data
Regulators are concerned that the company is distorting genuine competition.
Nov 10th, 2020
A shopper passes by an ad for Super Mario of Nintendo at an electronics store in Tokyo.
Nintendo's Profit Soars as Pandemic Has People Playing Games
The company says its fiscal first-half profit more than tripled.
Nov 5th, 2020
E Bay Ap
2 More eBay Staffers Indicted for Harassment
The strange scheme started with a bad online review.
Nov 4th, 2020
2
Amazon Business Officially Launches Its Dash Smart Shelf
After a year of testing, the weight-sensing, WiFi-enabled auto-replenishment scale is available for customers and consumers.
Nov 4th, 2020