Walmart to Build More Robot-Filled Warehouses

The retailer hopes the warehouses will speed up curbside services.

Jan 27th, 2021
Joseph Pisani
Walmart Ap21026786650867

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is enlisting the help of robots to keep up with a surge in online orders. 

The company said Wednesday that it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch groceries and have them ready for shoppers to pick up in an hour or less.

Walmart declined to say how many of the warehouses it will build, but construction has started at stores in Lewisville, Texas; Plano, Texas; American Fork, Utah; and Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart's corporate offices are based. A test site was opened more than a year ago at a store in Salem, New Hampshire.

Walmart hopes the warehouses will speed up curbside pickups, where orders are brought outside to shoppers' cars. The option, along with deliveries, became increasingly popular as virus-weary shoppers avoid going inside stores. At the start of the pandemic last year, Walmart said delivery and pickup sales grew 300 percent.

The company said the robots won't roam store aisles. Instead, they'll stay inside warehouses built in separate areas, either within a store or next to it. Windows will be placed at some locations so shoppers can watch the robots work.

The wheeled robots carry crates of apple juice, cereal and other small goods to Walmart workers, who then bag them for shoppers. Rival Amazon uses similar technology in its warehouses, with robots bringing books, vitamins and other small items to workers to box and ship.

Walmart said the robots save time since employees don't have to walk store aisles to find items. Workers will, however, have to go into the store to pick out fresh groceries, such as meat, fish and vegetables. They'll also have to grab TVs, vacuum cleaners and other large items that are too large for the robots to carry.


More in Automation
Marc Raibert, founder and chair of Boston Dynamics, stands beside one of the company's Atlas robots at its facilities in Waltham, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021.
Behind Dancing Robots, Scientists Had to Bust a Move
Almost a year and half of programming and choreography went into a video running less than 3 minutes.
Jan 21st, 2021
I Stock 942607124
Computer Scientists Wouldn't Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent Machines
Theoretical calculations showed it would be fundamentally impossible.
Jan 14th, 2021
Humanoid robot Pepper greets Gov. Yuriko Koike in Tokyo, May 1, 2020.
Robot Displays a Glimmer of Empathy
Visual predictions could help robots get along with other robots — and humans — more intuitively.
Jan 13th, 2021
Businessman Touching Industry 4 0 Icon In Virtual Interface 605737090 1256x838
The Digital Transformation — Part II: How to Start Your Journey
The "all or nothing" game is a thing of the past.
Jan 13th, 2021
People look at a 145 inch Ultra Large UHD display in the LG booth at the CES tech show, on Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. CES, the annual gadget show that showcases the buzziest and brightest tech, looks different this year — less Vegas glitz, more internet efficiency. With no physical conference in Las Vegas due to the pandemic, 1,800 companies are instead taking to streaming video to show off new products and technology to 150,000 CES attendees across the globe.
5 CES Trends to Watch
CES will reflect the tumultuous year that preceded it.
Jan 12th, 2021
Asset Management
The Digital Transformation — Part I: From Post-Its to TV Screens
In the first of a three-part series, the author discusses recent advances that provide manufacturers with greater real-time visibility into shop floor production.
Jan 12th, 2021
Io T
How Manufacturers Are Reengineering Themselves — and Their Futures
Interconnectedness through Industry 4.0 gives manufacturers an edge in two key areas.
Jan 8th, 2021
Digital Threads
Weaving the Fabric of Manufacturing's Future
If you don’t know your destination and head in the wrong direction, your digital threads could leave you needing a lot of stitches.
Jan 5th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 01 04 At 9 39 23 Am
Boston Dynamics' Dancing Androids a Hit
The robotics company closed the books on 2020 with a more playful demonstration than its usual unsettling videos.
Jan 4th, 2021
Businessman Touching Upgrade 525018088 5760x3840
Answering the 'What Ifs' with Digital Twins
They don’t only see change; they learn and can guide change.
Dec 23rd, 2020
It Superhero
Facing 2021 Like a Superhero
Balancing budgets with results and investing in the right areas has never been more important.
Dec 20th, 2020
Connected Machinery
Beyond Industry 4.0
The greater operational independence offered by such technologies can allow for focusing more on profits and efficiency.
Dec 20th, 2020